David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido aka OBO, is one of the world’s most influential artists. In his 20’s, he was able to accomplish so much. And today, he is celebrating his 30th birthday. Congratulations to him.

Having made a name for himself in the industry, Davido has received numerous awards in recognition of his contributions to African music.

He has also received many endorsements, including endorsement deals worth millions with brands like MTN Group, Guinness Nigeria, Pepsi, AXE, Infinix Mobile, etc.

Davido’s Wealth portfolio

Davido’s primary source of income is music. He charges enormous amounts for his performances and shows.

Davido garners over 663 million views on his YouTube page, a platform that has increased his income and net worth.

He is a brand ambassador to many companies such as AXE, Travelbeta, Pepsi, MTN, etc. Aside from his ambassadorship, Davido is reaping the fruit of his relentless labour in the studio as many multi-million dollar companies are ready to sign endorsement deals with him.

Davido founded his music label, DMW, in 2016, shortly after signing up with Sony Music. His first major signing in DMW was Mayorkun. DMW became another of his source of income.

3 big achievements in Q1 2022

Selling out a 20,000-capacity show without resellers

In early March, Davido hosted a show in London at the 02 Arena, which accommodates 20,000 people. Davido made a huge milestone after selling out the event without using resellers or show promoters. This had never been done by an African artiste. Even though it took Davido months to sell out, he eventually did it.

He performed at the Dubai Expo

Not long after selling a show in London, Davido was invited to perform in Dubai at the Expo 2022.

News continues after this ad

Getting invited to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

He collaborated on a track titled “Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together)” alongside US star Trinidad Cardona, and Qatari sensation Aisha.

Davido is making the country proud. He is not just becoming a legend, but also proving that you can live the life of your dreams.

News continues after this ad