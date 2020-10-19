Coronavirus
China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020
The Chinese economy has seen a growth of 4.9% between July and September, rising from the slump of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chinese economy has continued to show stronger recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as its economy saw growth of 4.9% between July and September – Q3 2020, compared to the same quarter last year. However, the figure is lower than the 5.2% projected by most international economists.
China is now leading the charge for a global recovery based on its latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The near 5% growth is a far cry from the slump the Chinese economy suffered at the start of 2020 when the pandemic first emerged.
READ: COVID-19: How CBN policies helped prevent the collapse of the Nigerian economy – Oscar Onyema
READ: TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
China’s trade figures for September also pointed to a stronger recovery, with exports growing by 9.9% and imports growing by 13.2% compared to September last year.
It appears to be a broadening recovery with the important services sector rebounding. Domestic tourists and travelers have probably helped the recovery continue by spending their money at home because global restrictions mean they can’t yet go abroad. With international travel severely restricted, millions of Chinese have been traveling and spending domestically.
READ: OECD reduces global economic decline to 4.5% from earlier forecast of 6%
What you should know
- While the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the year’s growth targets, China remains in a trade war with the US and it has relatively hurt its economy.
- For the first three months of the year, China’s economy shrank by 6.8% when it saw nationwide shutdowns of factories and manufacturing plants. It was the first time China’s economy contracted since it started recording quarterly figures in 1992.
- Over the previous two decades, China had seen an average economic growth rate of about 9%; although, the pace has gradually been slowing.
- There were 637m trips in China over the eight-day holiday which generated revenue of 466.6bn RMB ($69.6bn, £53.8bn), according to data from its Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
- Duty-free sales in the tropical island province of Hainan more than doubled from last year, soaring by nearly 150% according to the local customs data.
READ: China joins WHO vaccine programme as it fills huge gap left by United States
What they are saying
According to Iris Pang, Chief China Economist for ING in Hong Kong, “I don’t think the headline number is bad. Job creation in China is quite stable which creates more consumption.”
According to Robin Brant, BBC China correspondent, “China’s economy continues to grow at rates unimaginable in other Covid-hit countries. Draconian lockdown measures to control the virus combined with some government stimulus appeared to have worked well. While the growth of 4.9% is slightly below some forecasts, industrial output – a good barometer of state-controlled activity, came in above expectations”
READ: Many Billionaires became richer by 27% during the COVID-19 pandemic – Swiss Bank UBS
READ: Access Bank gets regulatory approval to become a Holding Company
According to Yoshikiyo Shimamine, Chief Economist at the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo, “China’s economy remains on the recovery path, driven by a rebound in exports, but we cannot say it has completely shaken off the drag caused by the coronavirus.”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Download the Nairametrics News App
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 19th of October 2020, 118 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 61,558 confirmed cases.
On the 19th of October 2020, 118 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 11,794 samples across the country.
To date, 61,558 cases have been confirmed, 56,697 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 590,635 tests have been carried out as of October 19th, 2020 compared to 578,841 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 19th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 61,558
- Total Number Discharged – 56,697
- Total Deaths – 1,1125
- Total Tests Carried out – 590,635
According to the NCDC, The 118 new cases are reported from 10 states – Lagos (51), Rivers (26), Imo (12), Osun (8), Plateau (6), FCT (5), Kaduna (4), Ogun (3), Edo (2), Niger (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,696, followed by Abuja (5,923), Plateau (3,587), Oyo (3,415), Rivers (2,735), Edo (2,645), Kaduna (2,532), Ogun (1,983), Delta (1,812), Kano (1,741), Ondo (1,657), Enugu (1,313), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,049), Osun (916), Katsina (904), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 610 cases, Benue (484), Nasarawa (478), Bayelsa (403), Ekiti (329), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (275), Niger (274), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (117), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Pfizer targets use of its Covid-19 vaccine by late November this year
Pfizer Inc. has disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine could be available for use in the U.S. by late November.
American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc. has disclosed that it could seek emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. by late November if the shot is shown to be effective in a large late-stage trial.
This announcement rules out the assertion by US President, Donald Trump, that a Covid-19 vaccine would be ready before the Presidential election.
This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, in an open letter published on the company’s website on Friday, October 16, 2020.
While noting that safety reviews will dictate the timeline, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requiring that at least half the people in the study be watched for side effects for two months, Bourla said that milestone should be achieved in the third week of November.
Bourla wrote, “Let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved. An initial readout on whether the vaccine is effective could come later this month, depending on how quickly subjects in the trial, some of whom got a placebo shot, become infected with the virus.’’
Pfizer said the regulatory filing for the vaccine could come as soon as safety data are available, possibly in the third week of November, lifting the company’s shares by 2.5% in premarket US trading.
The timeline by Pfizer now allows for a possible U.S authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine later this year, a major step in controlling the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over a million people globally and devastated the world’s economy.
Although Bourla’s letter puts to rest any notion that a vaccine could be cleared for emergency use in the U.S. before Election day, a goal President Donald Trump had pushed for, the Pfizer CEO’s timetable could give the president a partial victory. If Pfizer is able to, say in late October from the data, show that its inoculation protects people from the virus, that could let Trump claim his administration successfully pushed for a working vaccine before Nov. 3, regardless of whether the FDA has reviewed it.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE are on track to potentially be the first to show the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine. They and rival vaccine developers are intensely working, with an almost unprecedented public interest in every detail of their clinical trials. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc have had studies of possible vaccines or treatments delayed because of safety concerns.
The letter confirmed a timeline laid out by BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin this week. Sahin said the partners haven’t had to stop their late-stage study over safety concerns.
A group of leading scientists previously urged Pfizer to wait until at least late November before seeking emergency authorization.
Coronavirus
1 billion students in developing nations may be out of school due to second wave of COVID-19 – World Bank
A World Bank report says about 1 billion students in developing countries may be out of school due to the looming second wave of COVID-19.
According to the recent World Bank report, an estimated 1 billion students in developing nations may be out of school due to the looming second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
World Bank President, David Malpass, on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on school-age children in developing countries, especially with the spikes in infections currently being recorded in most nations.
READ: World Bank President says debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries
In an interview on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Malpass said there are also educational challenges in wealthy countries like the U.S. as schools shift to virtual classes that potentially keep parents from returning to work. However, he said his worries for other nations are more pronounced.
According to the World Bank boss, “The learning goes backward. That’s a particular problem in the developing world.
READ: Fidelity Bank to raise N50 billion in bonds in Q4 to refinance existing debts
“We think there are …1 billion children out of school in the developing world waiting, really, for the recovery to take hold. So, if there’s the second wave, that’s a concern.”
Backstory
Malpass is not the first to sound the alarm about the detrimental impact of the pandemic on children. Last month, the United Nations warned that at least 24 million students across the world could drop out of school as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.
READ: Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
What they are saying
According to Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the U.N.’s Children’s Fund, “At the height of COVID-19, 192 countries shuttered schools, leaving 1.6 billion students without in-person learning. At least 24 million children are projected to drop out of school due to COVID-19.”
Furthermore, she said, “The reopening of schools has become a hot-button issue, particularly in the U.S., where President Donald Trump has pushed to reopen schools regardless of how widely the virus is spreading in the community.”
READ: Roma on the verge of signing new deal with New Balance after premature termination with Nike
While the pandemic-induced recession has eased in wealthy countries, Malpass said that has not been an experience shared across the world.
“Apart from China, many of the developing countries are worse than had been earlier expected, so it’s this unequal process of recovery going on.”
READ: 150 million to fall into extreme poverty by 2021 – World Bank
According to Malpass, due to high-population, poor countries such as India, Ethiopia, and Nigeria are especially facing “grave challenges”. He also referenced Zambia, whose government has been requesting delays to its bond payments, even up till this week.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics News Website
According to a 10-page document that outlines guidelines to reopen and operate schools during the pandemic, jointly published by UNESCO, UNICEF, and the WHO, “It is of utmost importance that education and health work closely together to ensure that schools reopen safely as a matter of priority. When we deal with education, the decision that we make today will impact tomorrow’s world.”