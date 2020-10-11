Business
COVID-19: How CBN policies helped prevent the collapse of the Nigerian economy – Oscar Onyema
The NSE CEO has highlighted some of the measures the CBN took to save the Nigerian economy from collapse.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema has revealed how various initiatives and policies of CBN prevented the Nigerian economy from major setbacks before, during, and after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking recently in a conference organized by the NSE, Mr. Onyema revealed that the Nigerian economy, like every other economy was severely hit by the impact of the pandemic, which was evident by the volatility in different markets. Therefore, in response to these harsh economic consequences, the CBN designed a lot of policies to help mitigate the effect of the pandemic.
Commenting further, he opined that investors are generally reacting to policy changes as economies open up and world economies enter a recovery mode. Some of the policy changes he referred to, include; CBN policy that domestic institutional investors should stop participating in the OMO market. This policy has driven significant funds into the Nigerian Treasury Bills market, some of the funds have also trickled down to the equity market.
Cut in interest rate: This policy is a significant move in support of equities as an “asset class” because most investors are driven by yield. Due to the fact that the Nigerian economy has shifted into a negative real interest rate environment, these types of cuts will tilt investment preference to assets class that will generate higher yields and returns.
What they are saying
Mr. Oscar noted that: “Given the record dividend yields that are available in the Nigerian market and given a strong fundamental of a number of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it makes sense, as investors try to balance, and rebalance their portfolios that they will look at equities.”
Mr. Onyema concluded by stating that, there were also some fiscal policies that are supportive of the market. He appreciated the Central Bank of Nigeria governor for his leadership in tackling the pandemic and taking adequate measures.
Why this matters
Recall that IMF predicted that Nigeria’s economy as measured by GDP will decline by 5.4% due to the impact of the pandemic, up from 3.4% it had earlier predicted. This decline is most likely to widen the inequality accompanied by other harsh socio-economic consequences. Hence, the justification for the combinations of fiscal and monetary policy mix adopted to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported CBN’s initial policy response to COVID-19 ranging, from granting of a further moratorium of one year on all principal repayments to the reduction of interest rates, the establishment of N500 billion targeted credit facilities among others.
Business
#EndSARS: We have disbursed over N3 million to protesters – Flutterwave
Flutterwave has announced that it has raised over N3 million to support #EndSARS protesters.
Following the fundraiser kicked off by Flutterwave Inc for the victims of the #EndSARS protest, the company has made the initiative open to the public in order to raise more funds for the cause.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported on how the staff of Flutterwave donated N2million to the protesters of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.
The Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) as reported by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The funds raised are as follows N10,262,703, $6,040, £583, CAD1,300, GHS715, AUD105, ZAR400, EUR675, CZK500, and AED100, according to a tweet retweeted by the tech company.
Here is what has been disbursed so far;
- N100,000 was sent to the Abuja Protests.
- N90,000 was sent to Port Harcourt protest for medical supplies.
- N2million was paid for the hospital bills of Miss Joy, a victim of the protest who was hospitalized.
- N1million was sent to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, who lost his life as a result of the peaceful protest.
N100,000 has been disbursed to Abuja Protests (through @dunszn)
N90,000 has been disbursed for medical supplies to PH protest through @VictorIsrael_
More to come /2
— FK. (@fkabudu) October 11, 2020
Why this matters
No one ever knows how a protest will end. In the last 4 days of the #EndSARS protest, Jimoh Isiaka lost his life to the struggle, and a host of other youths have reported injuries, hospitalized or arrested. Though the IGP has announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, protesters have refused to leave the streets. They can access these funds for diverse purposes related to the protests.
Business
Distribution of loans under ACGSF declined by 31.62% in 2 years – NBS
The distribution of loans under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund declined in recent years.
According to a recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the distribution of loans under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) has maintained a downward trend since 2017.
This is despite concerted efforts by the Federal Government to drive investment and growth in the country’s agricultural sector.
The recent report showed that fund distribution under ACGSF declined by approximately 31.62% from N11.90 million allotted in 2017 to N8.14 million in 2019.
The significant decline was also recorded both in terms of the volume and value of loans under the scheme over the period under view. For example, the volume of loans worth N100,000 and below declined by 37.14% from 26,825 in 2017 to 16,862.
Source: NBS Report
In case you missed it
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported CBN’s plan to increase funding in the agricultural sector from 4% to 10% of the entire credit in the banking system. CBN revealed that the country needs to increase its level of bank credit to the agricultural sector by over 50% within the next 4 years to boost food production.
What you should know
The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) was established by Decree No. 20 of 1977 and commenced business in April 1978. Its original share capital and paid-up capital were N100 million and N85.6 million respectively. The Federal Government holds 60% and the Central Bank of Nigeria holds 40% of the shares. The Capital base of the scheme was increased to N3billion in March 2001. The fund guarantees credit facilities extended to farmers by banks, up to 75% of the amount in default net of any security realized.
What this means
This indicates a decrease in the lending portfolio of banks to agriculture due to perceived risk. This has been the trend since the deregulation of the financial system unlike between 1978 and 1989 when the government stipulated lending quotas for banks under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGSF). To reduce the declining trend, several innovations and products were introduced under the scheme such as;
- The Self-Help Group Linkage Banking
- Trust Fund Model
- Interest Draw Back
Why this matters
Given the present regime’s drive to diversify the economy and ensure food sufficiency and security, all hands will now be on deck in achieving this goal.
Business
#EndSARS: FG scraps SARS, bows to Youth pressure
The Inspector-General of Police has finally dissolved SARS after days of nationwide protests.
The Federal Government has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday via the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force.
In a statement signed by DCP Frank Mba, the force stated that the operations of the squad have been dissolved with immediate effect across 36 states of the federation and FCT.
#IGPDissolvesSARS pic.twitter.com/A1TvvefbOu
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 11, 2020
See also circular released by the Police and signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Maba below:
In reply please quote
Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.3/30 Date: 11th October, 2020
The Director of News
…………………………….
PRESS RELEASE
IGP DISSOLVES THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS)
Emplaces other measures to protect the citizens
In the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.
The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.
The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad. He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.
In addition, the Force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.
The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.
DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA