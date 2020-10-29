Company Results
Custodian Investment Plc posts Profit After Tax of N1.5 billion in Q3 2020
Custodian Investment Plc has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, as against N1.37 billion posted the same period in 2019.
This is according to the consolidated financial report of the firm for Q3 2020.
What you should know
- Gross Revenue grew by 42% from N15.85 billion to N22.52 billion.
- Interest income advanced by 11.3% Year-on-Year.
- Investment income gained 25.4% from N5.61 billion to N7.03 billion.
- Earnings per share appreciated by 50% from N24 to N36 for the period under view.
- Other investments and operating income grew by approximately N6.40 billion.
- Total assets also grew by 27% from N118.01 billion to N149.94 billion for the period under view.
- Profit before tax marginally grew by 2.8% from N1.69 billion to N1.73 billion.
What this means
- The growth in revenue and profitability is attributable to an increase in financial and reinsurance assets which appreciated by 35.62% and 32.5% (Y-O-Y) respectively.
- An increase in investment and interest incomes were also very important in driving revenue.
- On the contrary, despite recording increased gross revenue, the net profit margin decreased over time, from 23.91% recorded as of Q3 2019 to 5.8% in Q3 2020. Thus, indicating a probability of weak cost control mechanism or that variable values are not well controlled.
- The Net profit margin indicates that the company earned N0.057K in profit for every N1 it received in revenue as of Q3, 2020. This is lower compared to N0.24k for every N1 it earned in revenue in Q3, 2019.
- This is evident in the higher operating expenses recorded as of Q3 2020 which is up by 97.4% when compared with the figures obtained in the corresponding period last year (Q3 2019).
UACN Property Development Company Plc: Decrease in sale of property stock, others depletes revenue
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N458.26million in 2020 (9months) – 75.81% decrease compared to N1.90billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
READ: UPDC reaps benefits of NSE’s resilience with listing of N16 billion Rights Issue
What you should know
Key highlights from its 2020 (9months) results are:
- Revenues decreased by 75.81% from N1.90billion to N458.26million YoY.
- Revenues from sale of property stock decreased to N137.51million, -89.69% YoY.
- Revenues from share of James Pinnock sale of property stock decreased to N45.39million, -82.75% YoY.
- Revenues from rental and management fee on rent decreased to N78.11 million, –25.71% YoY.
- Revenues from project and management surcharge decreased to N192.25 million, –0.26% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N107.94 million, -71.61% YoY.
- Operating loss decreased to N378.72 million, -1.85% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N1.30 billion, -41.03% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss increased to N2.46 billion, +34.65% YoY.
- Post-tax loss decreased to N3.38 billion, -76.96% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to N29 kobo, -94.90% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N26.93 billion, -14.53% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N12.56 billion, -55.33% YoY.
- Total equity increased to N14.38 billion, +322.37% YoY.
READ: Austin Avuru retires as CEO of Seplat petroleum, to receive huge benefits
Bottomline
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. UACN Property Development Company Plc was unable to increase its total revenues and pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.
Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues
Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N1.23 billion in 2020 (9 months) – 38.43% decrease compared to N1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.
What you should know
Key highlights from 2020 (9 months) results
- Revenues decreased by 38.43%, from N1.99 billion to N1.23 billion YoY.
- Revenues from paints decreased to N1.22 billion, -38.72% YoY.
- Recorded revenues of N502 thousand on executed projects, +100% YoY
- Revenues from franchise/management fees increased to N7.21 million, +142.33% YoY.
- Gross profits decreased to 385.35 million, -45.43% YoY.
- Operating profit decreased to N-102.62 million, -175.89% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N6.73 million, +51.52% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N-106.58 million, -175.48% YoY.
- Post-tax profits decreased to N-115.45 million, -220.24% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to -15 kobo, -225% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N1.80 billion, -9.19% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N530.45 million, -12.48% YoY.
- Total equity decreased to N1.47 billion, -7.94% YoY.
(READ MORE:Big players in Paints and Coatings industry suffer 52% profit loss in the first 6 months of 2020)
Bottom Line
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Portland Paints and Products Plc was unable to grow its revenue. The company also recorded a pre-tax loss in the period under consideration.
CAP Plc: Increase in investment income, others boost revenues
CAP Plc reported revenues of N5.99 billion in 2020 – 3.63% increase compared to N5.78 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
What you should know
The key highlights of its financial year 2020.
- Revenues increased by 3.63% from N5.77 billion to N5.99 billion YoY.
- Revenues from paint products increased to N6.05 billion, +3.69% YoY.
- Revenues from services increased to N33.90 million, +44.11% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N3.30 billion, +8.86% YoY.
- Gross profits decreased to N2.69 billion, -2.06 YoY.
- Operating profits decreased to N1.17 billion, -20.94% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N1.36 billion, -24.50% YoY.
- Post-tax profits decreased to N927.50 million, -24.50% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 133 kobo, -24% YoY.
- Total assets increased to N7.82 billion, +15.64% YoY.
- Total liabilities increased to N4.37 billion, +3.07% YoY.
- Total equity increased to N3.45 billion, +36.78% YoY.
(READ MORE: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 13.71% as food prices soar)
Bottom Line
CAP Plc recorded a boost in total revenue from an increase in its two revenue-generating units.
Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19 – CAP Plc was able to increase its total revenues; however, pre-tax profits decreased.