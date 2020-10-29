Custodian Investment Plc posts Profit After Tax of N1.5 billion in Q3 2020

Custodian Investment Plc has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, as against N1.37 billion posted the same period in 2019.

This is according to the consolidated financial report of the firm for Q3 2020.

What you should know

Custodian Investment Plc also recorded impressive results in some key financial metrics such as;

Gross Revenue grew by 42% from N15.85 billion to N22.52 billion.

grew by 42% from N15.85 billion to N22.52 billion. Interest income advanced by 11.3% Year-on-Year.

advanced by 11.3% Year-on-Year. Investment income gained 25.4% from N5.61 billion to N7.03 billion.

gained 25.4% from N5.61 billion to N7.03 billion. Earnings per share appreciated by 50% from N24 to N36 for the period under view.

appreciated by 50% from N24 to N36 for the period under view. Other investments and operating income grew by approximately N6.40 billion.

and grew by approximately N6.40 billion. Total assets also grew by 27% from N118.01 billion to N149.94 billion for the period under view.

also grew by 27% from N118.01 billion to N149.94 billion for the period under view. Profit before tax marginally grew by 2.8% from N1.69 billion to N1.73 billion.

What this means

The growth in revenue and profitability is attributable to an increase in financial and reinsurance assets which appreciated by 35.62% and 32.5% (Y-O-Y) respectively.

An increase in investment and interest incomes were also very important in driving revenue.

On the contrary, despite recording increased gross revenue, the net profit margin decreased over time, from 23.91% recorded as of Q3 2019 to 5.8% in Q3 2020. Thus, indicating a probability of weak cost control mechanism or that variable values are not well controlled.

The Net profit margin indicates that the company earned N0.057K in profit for every N1 it received in revenue as of Q3, 2020. This is lower compared to N0.24k for every N1 it earned in revenue in Q3, 2019.

This is evident in the higher operating expenses recorded as of Q3 2020 which is up by 97.4% when compared with the figures obtained in the corresponding period last year (Q3 2019).

