Company Results
Presco Plc projects N24.53 billion turnover in Q4 2020
Presco’s forecast is coming amid the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Presco Plc has projected an 82.03% rise in Profit after Tax to N6.99 billion in Q4 2020, up from N3.84 billion in Q4 2019. Also, its projected turnover of N24.53 billion indicates a 24.39% increase when compared to the N19.72 billion made in Q4 2019.
The Earnings Forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today, estimated the Gross Profit to be N14.18 billion and the Profit before Tax to be N9.13 billion.
This forecast is coming amid the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It is generally expected that the firm should have downgraded their earnings and profitability forecasts, but renewed optimism based on the reopening of the economy and growing demands for consumer goods have been factors that influenced the projections.
Backstory
Presco Plc had earlier held its Annual General Meeting, with the unaudited accounts for the tQ3 2020 ended September 30, 2020, were deliberated upon among other resolutions.
What you should know
Presco Plc is a fully-integrated agro-industrial establishment with oil palm plantations, palm oil mill, palm kernel crushing plant, and vegetable oil refining plant. They produce specialty oil and fats.
Company Results
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecast N730.72 million profit for Q4 2020
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc released its earnings forecast for Q4 2020, with a projected profit after tax of N730.72 million.
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc, a major player in Nigeria’s insurance industry has released its earnings forecast for Q4 2020 to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with a profit after tax of N730.72 million.
While awaiting its Q3 2020 financials, the projected profit after tax figures is up by 32.75%, from N550.46 million recorded in Q2 2020 to a projected figure of N730.72 million for the last quarter of the year.
Other key projected financial metrics which recorded an increase are:
- Profit before tax recorded a 28.3% increase from N670.11 million recorded in Q2 2020 to a projected sum of N859.67 million.
- Taxation grew by 7.8% from N119.65million recorded in Q2 2020 to a projected sum of N128.95 million
Other key figures in the forecast for Q4 2020 include; the projected sums of N4.28 billion for Gross premium earned, N2.82 billion for Net premium, N855.9 million for Net claims incurred, N928.65 million for Underwriting/Management Expenses, and N487.3 million for Net cash generated from operating activities.
Backstory
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc had earlier announced 28th October 2020, as the date for its board meeting, to consider its Q3 2020 financials for the period ended 30th September 2020. In lieu of this, its closed period will be from October 13, 2020.
On this basis, the projected key financial metrics were compared with the last reported financials in Q2 2020.
What this means
The increase in projected Q4 2020 might be connected to the drive to meet up with recapitalization requirements for insurance firms in Nigeria. Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported on how the aforementioned firm had planned to raise more capital through various strategic means including issuing a N10 billion additional ordinary shares at N0.50K each.
Theoretically, the projected increase in profit is realizable when a number of factors such as optimization of underwriting skills, lower claims ratio, higher gross premium, and efficient optimization of technology, amongst others are satisfied.
What you should know
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc is an insurance company in Nigeria with its headquarters in Lagos. It is licensed to cover all classes of non-life insurance. The company also has business interests in property investments in the form of real estate development and leasing, finance leasing, retail and microfinance banking, and vehicle tracking and fleet management services.
Company Results
NNPC reduces loss by 99.7% in 2019 FY
NNPC has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.8% in 2019.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.7% from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019.
BREAKING:@NNPCgroup Releases 2019 Audited Financial Statement, Reduces Loss by 99.7%#Transparency #Accountability#PerformanceExcellence #TAPE
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) October 15, 2020
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) October 15, 2020
Barely five months after releasing its 2018 Audited Financial Statement (AFS), the company has released its 2019 AFS, stating that performance improved compared with the same period last year.
The CFO of the company noted that general administrative expenses dipped by 22% from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion in 2019.
According to the spokesman of the company – Mr. Umar Ajiya, a majority of the company’s subsidiaries also recorded improved performance. For example, it was reported that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) recorded N479 billion profit in 2019, compared to N179 billion in 2019. This represents a 167% increase.
What they are saying
Mr. Ajiya quoting Dr. Kennie Obateru, the CFO of the company – submitted that the 2019 AFS was concluded less than five months from the release of the 2018 AFS. He also submitted that the results will be published on the company’s website, in line with the management’s transparency commitments and the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), for which it is a partner.
What you should Know
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Between 1978 and 1989, NNPC constructed refineries in Warri, Kaduna, and Port Harcourt and took over the 35,000-barrel per day Shell Refinery, established in Port Harcourt in 1965.
In 1988, the NNPC was commercialized into 12 strategic business units, covering the entire spectrum of oil industry operations like exploration and production, gas development, refining, distribution, petrochemicals, engineering, and commercial investments. Currently, the subsidiary companies include:
- Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)
- The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)
- The Products and Pipelines Marketing Company (PPMC)
- Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL)
- National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO)
- Hydrocarbon Services Nigeria Limited (HYSON)
- Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (WRPC)
- Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (KRPC)
- Port Harcourt Refining Co. Limited (PHRC)
- NNPC Retail
- Duke Oil
In addition to these subsidiaries, the industry is also regulated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) – a department within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The DPR ensures compliance with industry regulations; processes applications for licenses, leases, and permits; establishes and enforces environmental regulations. The DPR and NAPIMS play a very crucial role in the day to day activities throughout the industry.
Company Results
Pharmaceuticals: Pharma-Deko’s revenue declines by 49.4% in H1 2020
Pharma-Deko recorded a decrease in revenue compared with its competitors.
Analysis of H1 2020 results of the NSE listed Pharmaceutical companies indicates that only Pharma-Deko recorded decreased revenues in H1 2020 – a 49.4% decrease.
Compared with the same period in 2019, Fidson Healthcare Plc recorded an 11.3% increase in revenues, GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc recorded a 4.7% increase in revenues, and May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a 0.4% increase in revenues.
The above results confirm that listed pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses to boost revenues. Some of these companies also grew their pre-tax profits. The pre-tax profits of Fidson Healthcare Plc grew by 81.4% and May & Baker Nigeria Plc grew by 50.9%.
- Pharma-Deko Plc manufactures, packages, and markets a range of pharmaceutical and consumer products in Nigeria. It was established in 1962 and formerly known as Parke-Davis & Company. The company changed its name to Pharma-Deko Limited in 1990.
- Pharma-Deko Plc is divided broadly into three (3) divisions: Pharmaceutical business group, Consumer business group, and Contract manufacturing group. These divisions also represent its three revenue-generating segments.
The company’s pharma brands are divided into OTC brands and Ethical products. The consumer brands include the non-sugar based carbonated soft drink (CSD) market. The company introduced the first locally canned drinks in Nigeria and asserted that it enjoys more than 70% of the canned drinks market sub-sector. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing and packaging of both pharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods.
An in-depth analysis of the latest results of the company reveals that revenues plummeted by 49.4%, while other listed pharmaceutical companies took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to record increased H1 2020 revenues.
Revenues from the pharmaceutical revenue-generating segment of the company dipped by 18.2% from N26.3 million in the same period last year to N21.6 million in H1 2020.
While revenues from the consumer revenue-generating segment dipped by 52.7% from N247.6 million in the same period last year to N117.1 million in H1 2020.
No revenue was recorded for the contract revenue-generating segment in the period under consideration.
Pharma-Deko Plc’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on April 18th, 1969. The shares currently trade at N1.5 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N1.65 and the lowest N1.35. A total of 49,508 units was sold in the last seven days’ trades. Shares outstanding is 216.8 million units and its market capitalization as at close of business on Tuesday, 13th October 2020 was N325.2 million.
The N177.4 million post-tax loss recorded in H1 2020 is an indication that there was no distributable profit. Thus, the H1 2020 Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company was a deficit -81.7 kobo.
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc operates in the same sub-sector as Pharma-Deko Plc. Its share price is N1.87. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N2.57 and the lowest N0.37. A total of 9.8 million units were sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 1.9 billion units and its market capitalization as at close of business Tuesday, 13th October 2020 was N3.6 billion.
What you should know
While the company hopes for the best, performances may not improve in the near future. Further analysis indicated that internal crises partly constitute the issues that translate into declined profitability.
According to the employees of the company, after 11 years of inadequacy, they took to the streets of Agbara Industrial Estate, Ogun state last year to protest the alleged gradual collapse of the company. The aggrieved employees cited mismanagement of the company’s resources as the reason behind their grievances. It appears the fortunes of the company have not changed since then.
Employees, led by their various plant unions – Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB); and National Union of Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), called on the company’s board to act in order to save the company from collapsing.
What they are saying
The joint unions of the aggrieved employees noted that if the company collapses, it will be a result of mismanagement. They said, “Ours is a clear case of mismanagement; hence, we the members of staff, both Junior and Senior employees have refused to sit down, fold our hands, and do nothing, while we watch our company become history.”