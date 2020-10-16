Coronavirus
Pfizer targets use of its Covid-19 vaccine by late November this year
Pfizer Inc. has disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine could be available for use in the U.S. by late November.
American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc. has disclosed that it could seek emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. by late November if the shot is shown to be effective in a large late-stage trial.
This announcement rules out the assertion by US President, Donald Trump, that a Covid-19 vaccine would be ready before the Presidential election.
This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, in an open letter published on the company’s website on Friday, October 16, 2020.
While noting that safety reviews will dictate the timeline, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requiring that at least half the people in the study be watched for side effects for two months, Bourla said that milestone should be achieved in the third week of November.
Bourla wrote, “Let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved. An initial readout on whether the vaccine is effective could come later this month, depending on how quickly subjects in the trial, some of whom got a placebo shot, become infected with the virus.’’
Pfizer said the regulatory filing for the vaccine could come as soon as safety data are available, possibly in the third week of November, lifting the company’s shares by 2.5% in premarket US trading.
The timeline by Pfizer now allows for a possible U.S authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine later this year, a major step in controlling the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over a million people globally and devastated the world’s economy.
Although Bourla’s letter puts to rest any notion that a vaccine could be cleared for emergency use in the U.S. before Election day, a goal President Donald Trump had pushed for, the Pfizer CEO’s timetable could give the president a partial victory. If Pfizer is able to, say in late October from the data, show that its inoculation protects people from the virus, that could let Trump claim his administration successfully pushed for a working vaccine before Nov. 3, regardless of whether the FDA has reviewed it.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE are on track to potentially be the first to show the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine. They and rival vaccine developers are intensely working, with an almost unprecedented public interest in every detail of their clinical trials. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc have had studies of possible vaccines or treatments delayed because of safety concerns.
The letter confirmed a timeline laid out by BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin this week. Sahin said the partners haven’t had to stop their late-stage study over safety concerns.
A group of leading scientists previously urged Pfizer to wait until at least late November before seeking emergency authorization.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 61,307 confirmed cases.
On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,482 samples across the country.
To date, 61,307 cases have been confirmed, 56,557 cases have been discharged and 1,123 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 576,184 tests have been carried out as of October 17th, 2020 compared to 572,705 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 17th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 61,194
- Total Number Discharged – 52,304
- Total Deaths – 1,119
- Total Tests Carried out – 572,705
According to the NCDC, the 113 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (37), Kaduna (16), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Taraba (8), Rivers (7), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Niger (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,555, followed by Abuja (5,910), Plateau (3,580), Oyo (3,409), Rivers (2,696), Edo (2,643), Kaduna (2,550), Ogun (1,980), Delta (1,812), Kano (1,741), Ondo (1,654), Enugu (1,313), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,049), Osun (908), Katsina (902), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 589 cases, Benue (484), Nasarawa (476), Bayelsa (403), Ekiti (329), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (275), Niger (273), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (117), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
1 billion students in developing nations may be out of school due to second wave of COVID-19 – World Bank
A World Bank report says about 1 billion students in developing countries may be out of school due to the looming second wave of COVID-19.
According to the recent World Bank report, an estimated 1 billion students in developing nations may be out of school due to the looming second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
World Bank President, David Malpass, on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on school-age children in developing countries, especially with the spikes in infections currently being recorded in most nations.
In an interview on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Malpass said there are also educational challenges in wealthy countries like the U.S. as schools shift to virtual classes that potentially keep parents from returning to work. However, he said his worries for other nations are more pronounced.
According to the World Bank boss, “The learning goes backward. That’s a particular problem in the developing world.
“We think there are …1 billion children out of school in the developing world waiting, really, for the recovery to take hold. So, if there’s the second wave, that’s a concern.”
Backstory
Malpass is not the first to sound the alarm about the detrimental impact of the pandemic on children. Last month, the United Nations warned that at least 24 million students across the world could drop out of school as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.
What they are saying
According to Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the U.N.’s Children’s Fund, “At the height of COVID-19, 192 countries shuttered schools, leaving 1.6 billion students without in-person learning. At least 24 million children are projected to drop out of school due to COVID-19.”
Furthermore, she said, “The reopening of schools has become a hot-button issue, particularly in the U.S., where President Donald Trump has pushed to reopen schools regardless of how widely the virus is spreading in the community.”
While the pandemic-induced recession has eased in wealthy countries, Malpass said that has not been an experience shared across the world.
“Apart from China, many of the developing countries are worse than had been earlier expected, so it’s this unequal process of recovery going on.”
According to Malpass, due to high-population, poor countries such as India, Ethiopia, and Nigeria are especially facing “grave challenges”. He also referenced Zambia, whose government has been requesting delays to its bond payments, even up till this week.
According to a 10-page document that outlines guidelines to reopen and operate schools during the pandemic, jointly published by UNESCO, UNICEF, and the WHO, “It is of utmost importance that education and health work closely together to ensure that schools reopen safely as a matter of priority. When we deal with education, the decision that we make today will impact tomorrow’s world.”
WHO study reveals new discovery about remdesivir drug’s effect on Covid-19 patients
The study found that the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course.
A World Health Organization (WHO) study has discovered that Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir had little or no effect on COVID-19 patients’ length of stay in the hospital or chances of survival.
The only antiviral drug authorized for treatments of Covid-19 in the US failed to prevent deaths among patients.
The antiviral medication, among the first to be used as a treatment for COVID-19, was one of the drugs recently used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.
The results are from WHO’s Solidarity trial, which evaluated the effects of 4 potential drug regimens, including remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon, in 11,266 adult patients across more than 30 countries.
The study found that the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the WHO said on Thursday.
The results of the trial, which were posted online on Thursday, October 15, 2020, are yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal
Earlier this month, data from a U.S. study of remdesivir by Gilead showed that the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo in a trial comprising 1,062 patients.
Gilead told Reuters, “The emerging (WHO) data appears inconsistent, with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir.
“We are concerned the data from this open-label global trial has not undergone the rigorous review required to allow for constructive scientific discussion, particularly given the limitations of the trial design.”
Remdesivir, which was originally developed as a treatment for Ebola and Hepatitis C, interferes with the reproduction of viruses by jamming itself into new viral genes.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday that during the study, hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir were stopped in June after they proved ineffective, but other trials continued in more than 500 hospitals and 30 countries.
Swaminathan said, “We’re looking at what’s next. We’re looking at monoclonal anti-bodies, we’re looking at immunomodulators and some of the newer anti-viral drugs that have been developed in the last few months.”
Remdesivir received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 1, and has since been authorized for use in several countries.
Gilead, however, disputed the conclusions of the W.H.O. study on Thursday, noting that a variety of drugs and drug combinations had been evaluated under a wide range of circumstances and that more rigorous studies had found a benefit.