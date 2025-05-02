Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oil business, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025, achieving record-breaking profitability and continued operational momentum.

Key Highlights

97.6% growth in Profit Before Tax, rising from N29.7bn in Q1 2024 to N58.6bn

120.4% Year-on-Year growth in Revenue, increasing from N42.5bn to N93.8bn

117.9% Year-on-Year increase in EBITDA, rising to N71.6bn

15.5% increase in Total Assets, from N475.1bn in FY 2024 to N548.6bn

The Group delivered an exceptional N58.6 billion in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q1 2025, representing a 97.6% year-on-year increase compared to N29.7 billion in Q1 2024. This milestone reflects Presco’s strong production output, operational discipline, and a sustained focus on efficiency and value creation.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 120.4% to N93.8 billion, up from N42.5 billion in the previous year. Gross profit surged by 154.8% to ₦86.1 billion, while operating profit reached ₦69.1 billion, up 117.6% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at N71.6 billion, a 117.9% increase, and earnings per share rose by 97.8% to N4.76.

Q1 2025 Performance Highlights

Commenting on the performance, Reji George, Managing Director of Presco Plc, stated:

“Our Q1 2025 results mark a defining moment in our growth trajectory. Achieving N58.6 billion in Profit Before Tax reflects not only the strength of our integrated business model but also the dedication of our team and the trust of our stakeholders. We have maintained strong momentum through disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a focus on sustainable value creation.”

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results, strengthen our leadership in the edible oil sector, and continue building long-term value for our shareholders.”

For further information, please contact:

Kenneth Ugo

Investor Relations Manager

Mobile : +234 (0) 708 488 1691

E-mail : kenneth.ugo@siat-group.com; presco.investors@siat-group.com

About Presco Plc

Presco Plc is a fully integrated edible oils company engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and the production, refining, and marketing of specialty fats and oils. Its operations are strengthened by its key subsidiaries: Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) and Siat Nigeria Limited, which extends its footprint and enhance its market leadership across West Africa.