Presco Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Iquo Ukoh and Ms. Osayi Alile as independent Non-Executive Directors.

This is contained in a statement by the company on Monday, titled: “Notification of Changes on the Board of Directors,” and uploaded on the NGX website.

The company also announced the resignation of Mrs. Titi Osuntoki as a Non-Executive Director effective 13th November 2024.

The statement read: “Presco Plc (“the Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), its shareholders and other stakeholders of the following changes on its Board of Directors (“the Board”).

“Mrs. Titi Osuntoki has resigned from the Board of the Company effective 13th November 2024. In accepting her resignation, the Board thanked her for the invaluable contributions she made towards the Company’s growth objectives during her time on the Board.

“The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Iquo Ukoh and Ms. Osayi Alile as Independent Non-Executive Directors to fill casual Board vacancies until the next Annual General Meeting.”

Mrs. Iquo Ukoh: Nutritionist, former ED at Nestle

According to the statement, Mrs. Ukoh boasts an impressive marketing career spanning over three decades, with expertise in brand management, consumer engagement, and corporate communications.

She was the first female Executive Director at Nestlé Nigeria, where she spearheaded groundbreaking brand campaigns and product launches that transformed the FMCG landscape.

Her academic credentials include a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Nigeria, supplemented by executive programs at the London and Lagos Business Schools.

Ms. Osayi Alile: nonprofit, CSR expert

Ms. Alile is a distinguished professional with extensive experience in nonprofit governance, philanthropy, grant administration, and corporate social responsibility. Her academic achievements include degrees from Rutgers University and executive certifications from renowned institutions like Harvard, Yale, and Lagos Business School.

With over two decades of experience partnering with government entities, corporations, and SMEs in developed and emerging markets, Osayi has driven economic and social development.

“The newly appointed Directors bring a wealth of diversity and experience that will enrich our leadership team and complement the existing strengths on the Board to drive progressive growth for the company.

“The Board warmly welcomes Mrs. Ukoh and Ms. Alile and looks forward to their valuable contributions to the Company,” the statement concluded.

What you should know

Presco is an agro-processing company with a speciality in oil palm plantations, palm oil mills, palm kernel crushing plants and vegetable oil refining. Presco specialises in the cultivation of oil palm and in the extraction, refining and fractionation of crude palm oil into finished products.