FG says flight resumption date for Emirates Airline to be known in 48 hours
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria as the outcome of its ongoing discussion with the government will be made public within the next 48 hours.
This is coming after a report emerged a few days ago saying that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had refused to approve the resumption of flight operations to Lagos and Abuja for Emirates Airline due to the insistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that only the Middle East airline would be allowed to operate to Dubai from Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, while speaking at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 in Abuja.
Nuhu said, “As regards the issue of Emirates Airline’s resumption of flights to Nigeria, the PSC deliberated extensively on this matter and the gap has been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”
What you should know about Emirates Airline flight suspension in Nigeria
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed the immediate suspension of outbound flights of Emirates Airline for 72 hours with effect from February 4, until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
This followed accusations against the airline, that it was airlifting passengers from Nigeria using RDT done in laboratories that were not approved by regulatory authorities.
The Federal Government had, in March 2021, banned the airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).
Nairametrics shines at 2021 GAGE Awards, emerges Blog of the Year
Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.
This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged winner.
Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated.”
Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu received the award with much thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.
“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.
We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much,” Ugodre said.
He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you.”
Nairametrics is a leading financial information and content creation company, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
Announcing the category, was Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show. The celebrity noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021.”
This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.
The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by public voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23rd February 2021 till 15th March 2021.
This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.
Electricity tariff to increase again as NERC seeks to conclude extraordinary review
The review, which is a minor one, began in the first quarter of 2020 and has remained inconclusive.
Electricity tariff will likely go up soon as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced plans to conclude the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the country’s 11 electricity distribution companies.
This disclosure is contained in a notice which was issued by the Chairman of NERC on Monday, April 26, 2021, and seen on its website.
The Commission expressed its readiness to commence the processes for a minor review of the tariff in July, based on changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices, and available generation capacity, among other factors.
NERC states that the reviews can also be carried out whenever industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry.
The commission is, however, soliciting comments from the general public and industry stakeholders on the proposed reviews.
NERC is mandated, under the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) to review electricity tariffs in Nigeria every six months (minor) and five years (major).
The notice from NERC reads:
“Pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or “the Commission”) adopted the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) Methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for reviewing electricity tariffs in Nigeria. The MYTO provides for Minor Reviews (every 6 Months), Major Reviews (every 5 years), and Extraordinary Tariff Reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry.
Further to the above, the Commission held series of Public Hearings and stakeholder consultations in the first quarter of 2020 on the Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications of the eleven (11) electricity distribution companies (“DisCos”) to consider their respective 5-year Performance Improvement Plans (“PIPs”). However, the evaluation of the DisCos’ requests for review of the Capital Expenditure (“CAPEX”) proposed in their PIPs could not be concluded for the consideration of the Commission during the Minor Reviews undertaken in 2020. Specifically, Section 21 of the MYTO – 2020 Order provides for consideration of DisCos’ CAPEX application upon further scrutiny and evaluation of the investment proposals. Accordingly, this notice is issued to inform the general public and industry stakeholders of the Commission’s intention to:
▪ Conclude the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the eleven DisCos;
▪ Commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of MYTO – 2020 to consider changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices, available generation capacity, and CAPEX required to evacuate and distribute the said available generation capacity in accordance with EPSRA and other extant industry rules.
This notice is hereby issued in compliance with the provisions of EPSRA, the Business Rules of the Commission and the Regulations on Procedures for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to solicit for comments from the general public on the proposed reviews.
Stakeholders and the general public are invited to send their comments to the Commission within 21 days from the date of this publication. All comments or representations should be addressed to:
The Chairman
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission
Plot 1387 Cadastral Zone A00
Central Business District
Abuja.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in October 2020, the Federal Government announced the suspension of a new electricity tariff for two weeks, following its meeting with organized labour, after the threat by labour to embark on strike over the increase in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.
- The suspension of the new electricity tariff was later extended by another one week to enable the committee to review and work out modalities for the implementation of the agreement reached on electricity tariff structure.
- NERC later directed electricity distribution companies (Discos) to start the implementation of a further increase in electricity tariff with effect from January 1, 2021.
