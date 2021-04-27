FG says flight resumption date for Emirates Airline to be known in 48 hours

Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.

This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged winner.

Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated.”

Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu received the award with much thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.

“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.

We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much,” Ugodre said.

He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you.”

Nairametrics is a leading financial information and content creation company, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.

Announcing the category, was Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show. The celebrity noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021.”

This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.

The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by public voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23rd February 2021 till 15th March 2021.

This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.

About Nairametrics

Nairametrics is a Business News, Research and Investment Analysis website based in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy. The website is owned by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, a Nigerian based company.

It was founded by Ugochukwu “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu, a chartered accountant based in Lagos Nigeria. Ugodre started Nairametrics as a pastime, writing under the blog name “Ugometrics” in the early 2010s. He initially used the blog for personal finance articles and analysis of results on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In 2013, he rebranded it to Nairametrics.

Nairametrics runs a financial radio program, Everyday Money Matters on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM; the Business Half Hour show on Classic FM, and also organises a quarterly summit where economic issues are discussed.