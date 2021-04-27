Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics shines at 2021 GAGE Awards, emerges Blog of the Year
Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.
Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.
This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged winner.
Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated.”
Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu received the award with much thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.
“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.
We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much,” Ugodre said.
READ: Nairametrics, Vbank, MTN, Nengi Hampson, Josh2funny and others shine at GAGE Awards 2021
He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you.”
Nairametrics is a leading financial information and content creation company, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
Announcing the category, was Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show. The celebrity noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021.”
This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.
The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by public voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23rd February 2021 till 15th March 2021.
This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.
About Nairametrics
Nairametrics is a Business News, Research and Investment Analysis website based in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy. The website is owned by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, a Nigerian based company.
Nairametrics website is updated with news and analysis covering Nigeria’s capital and money market, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
It was founded by Ugochukwu “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu, a chartered accountant based in Lagos Nigeria. Ugodre started Nairametrics as a pastime, writing under the blog name “Ugometrics” in the early 2010s. He initially used the blog for personal finance articles and analysis of results on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In 2013, he rebranded it to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics runs a financial radio program, Everyday Money Matters on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM; the Business Half Hour show on Classic FM, and also organises a quarterly summit where economic issues are discussed.
Corporate Press Releases
Transcorp makes new appointments to its Board, announces new subsidiary chief executive officers
Transcorp has announced the appointments of two new members to its Board of Directors and another two to its executive management.
- Famuyibo and Sambo Become Independent Non-Executive Directors
- Ozoude is MD/CEO of Tran-Afam Power Ltd; and Ikenga is MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy Ltd.
The Board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate a leading investor in the Nigerian energy sector, through the ownership of Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and owners of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the appointments of Mr. Victor Famuyibo and Mallam Ahmadu Hamman Sambo to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Group also formally announced the appointments of two new members of its executive management team, Engr. Vincent Ozoude, as MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd and Mr. Peter Ikenga, as MD/CEO of Transcorp Energy Ltd.
Victor Famuyibo is joining the Board with deep experience and knowledge in Human Resources and Personnel Management. He worked with multinational companies such as UAC Nigeria, Heineken International and Nigerian Breweries Plc, where he led numerous teams to drive strong employee engagement.
He retired from Nigerian Breweries as Director of Human Resources and a Member of the Board after a distinguished career of 32 years in the company.
Mallam Sambo has over 30 years work experience in the Private and Public Sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America. He retired as Group General Manager in charge of Group Finance for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of NNPC Oilfield Services Limited, NIDAS Marine Limited and NNPC Pension Fund Limited between 2011 and 2016. In recognition of his meritorious service, he received numerous awards, including the First Place Ministerial Award for outstanding Staff Performance from the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
He is a Member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Accountancy and State of New Hampshire Board of Accountancy. He is also a Member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and National Association of Black Accountants.
Vincent Ozoude is the MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd. He joined Transcorp Group from General Electric (GE) Inc-Sub Sahara Africa, where he was Sales Director, covering the entire Sub-Saharan Africa for General Electric Power Generation Services portfolio. A graduate of Chemical Engineering with Masters in the same field from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Vincent is leading Transcorp’s recently acquired 966MW power plant asset, Afam Genco, which comprises of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd.
Engr. Ozoude has over 20 years’ work experience in the Power Generation services sector, was at some time a member of GE Field Engineers advisory board for Africa and Middle East region, a greenbelt lean six sigma qualified and won numerous awards such as Everyday Excellence Expertise Award from GE Global leadership, Clear Thinker Award amongst others.
Peter Ikenga is the MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy to lead the Conglomerate’s integrated energy strategy, with particular focus on Gas, Renewables and Alternative Energy. He brings with him, a wealth of global professional experience, having directly developed and managed major Oil, Gas and power assets and operations in multiple regions including Nigeria, Brazil and the United States of America for Shell Nigeria and Shell International. Prior to joining the group, Peter was Refining Director for an Indigenous Oil and Gas operator in Nigeria.
Commenting on the appointments, the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON stated, “Transcorp has made a succession of important recent business acquisitions, consolidating our position in the power, oil and gas sectors, demonstrating our commitment to Nigeria’s economy and the rapid advance in our integrated power strategy. We are delighted to complement these with further investment in human capital. These announcements illustrate the depth, diversity and quality of experience of our leaders, both executive and non-executive. Our Board and management team, led by the President/Group CEO, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, are further capacitized to deliver our vision. Mr. Famuyibo, with his considerable experience in human resources, will be invaluable in working with management to deliver cutting edge employee management practices. Mallam Sambo brings crucial knowledge of the energy sector, further accelerating our integrated energy strategy”.
Mr. Elumelu said: “Peter and Vincent, working with our existing CEOs, Mr. Chris Ezeafulukwe, MD/CEO Transcorp Power Ughelli and Mrs. Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, will contribute to the Group’s mission of “Improving Lives and Transforming Nigeria”. With the acceleration in our integrated energy strategy and the expansion of our hospitality business, notably the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp, we are closer to our goal of powering one in every four homes in Nigeria and redefining the standards of hospitality in Africa. This investment in human capital demonstrates, once again, our commitment to bring together the best, to ensure the execution and value creation that our stakeholders expect”.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000. Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors.
Our portfolio includes Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.
For more information about Transcorp, please visit www.transcorpnigeria.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics, Vbank, MTN, Nengi Hampson, Josh2funny and others shine at GAGE Awards 2021
Online comic act, JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner.
The recently concluded GAGE Awards 2021 was historical as top influencers, comedians, fintechs, and stars of Internet Africa gathered virtually to celebrate the great feats achieved by individuals and brands who have made great impacts in the lives of people in Africa and across continents.
Speaking on the impact and relevance of the Awards, Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr. Johnson Anorh said: “The GAGE Awards relevance in helping to drive innovation and growth in the Digital Economy as we now know it, has become ever so obvious. The whole world was in a pandemic-induced lockdown and we saw how we depended on the digital space to continue to drive the economy and maintain some level of sanity. It was like we fast-tracked into the future, especially in this part of the world.”
Hosted by former BBNaija star Bisola, the GAGE Awards 2021 night also had cameo appearances from top entertainers such as Comedian Damola, JOSH2Funny, BKB the Magician, Badboy Timz, and teenage sensation Batya Anorh who serenaded the audience with her amazing sound.
Anorh explained: “What we have done is to spotlight businesses, organisations, and individuals who were innovative in the use of technology to solve different problems, especially within the last year. Problems, as diverse as commerce, social interaction, and mental health. So we have categories that cover Fintech, Marketing, Entertainment etc. The whole idea is to help raise standards so that life will be simpler and better for consumers of these technologies.”
Big winners of the Gage Awards 2021 emerged in different categories as Nengi Hampson beat Erica Nlewedim, Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Tomike Adeoye to become Africa’s best Influencer of 2020/21. This category was determined by public nominations and votes. The Big Brother Naija Lockdown star has been a huge internet sensation as an Influencer since she left the BBNaija lockdown house bagging numerous endorsement deals with top brands. She has developed a cult following among Nigerians and other parts of the world.
According to the Convener, the GAGE Awards is helping to show everyone where the bar is in the digital technology space. More importantly, once the height of the bar is clear it becomes easier for smart and innovative minds and businesses to desire to hit it and even raise it higher. The rippling effect will create the kind of growth used to measure development in the modern economy.
The Banking App of the Year was a stiff competition among top banks GTBank, Access Bank, VBank, Alat by Wema and Zenith Bank. Vbank emerged winner in that category. It came as a surprise defeating the already established traditional banks to it.
The highly coveted crown of the Online Comedian of the Year category was awarded to Mr Macaroni, who beating Taaoma and a host of others. Mr Macaroni has shown a lot of consistency with his ‘Sugar Daddy’ character which has brought joy to Nigerians.
MTN Nigeria won the Data Service Provider of the Year category in a tight battle of the data kings. This category was an audience choice category and MTN can be proud of themselves as the people’s choice, wrestling away the crown from Airtel who were defending the title they won last year.
Ndani Tv won the Content Creator of the Year; Fishbone the movie emerged as the Online Film and Documentary of the Year; RED Tv’s series ‘The Men’s Club’ came tops in the Web series of the Year.
DSTV Nigeria website won the Website of the Year among four other outstanding websites; The podcast ‘I Said What I Said’ won the Podcast of the Year category; Nairametrics picked up the Blog of the Year among other top blogs.
High-end mobile phone brand, Oppo, won the Online Campaign of the Year with their #ShotOnOppo campaign which not only engaged the audience in 2020 but also met the brand marketing objectives. AriseTv News Online took away the Online News Platform of the Year for 2020/21.
One of the biggest awards on the night was the GAGE STAR Award which celebrates the most outstanding digital mind who revolutionized the digital space with an interesting innovation that made life easier and simpler in the Year 2020/21. Online Comic Act JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner. His ingenious idea #DONTLEAVEMECHALLENGE went viral beyond the shores of Africa to become a global phenomenon. It brought joy to many in the grim year of the pandemic across the World. He is deserving of this recognition.
It will be recalled that this is the second edition of the GAGE Awards. It is a comprehensive celebration of individuals, groups and brands that have impacted lives by making life easier and better for all. GAGE Awards has been consistent in facilitating growth, driving innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Interlinked Technologies Plc posts a loss of N6.3 million in Q1 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Smart Products Nigeria Plc posts profit after tax of N7.38 million.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc records a 62% decline in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- BOC Gases Nigeria Plc records a 40% dip in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. Profit after tax increases by 23% in Q1 2021.