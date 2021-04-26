Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics, Vbank, MTN, Nengi Hampson, Josh2funny and others shine at GAGE Awards 2021
Online comic act, JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner.
It was a historical night at the GAGE Awards 2021 as stars of internet Africa gathered virtually to celebrate the great feats achieved by Individuals and brands who have made our lives easier and better, especially in the year of the pandemic.
In a night filled with glitz, Ex-BBNaija star Bisola hosted the show. There were cameo appearances by top entertainers such as Comedian Damola, JOSH2Funny, BKB the Magician, Badboy Timz and teenage sensation Batya Anorh serenaded the audience with her amazing sound.
Big winners emerged on the night in different categories. Nengi Hampson beat Erica Nlewedim, Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Tomike Adeoye to become Africa’s best Influencer of 2020/21. This category was determined by public nominations and votes. The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season revelation has been on a steady rise as an Influencer since she left the BBNaija lockdown house bagging numerous endorsement deals with top brands. She has developed a cult following among Nigerians and other parts of the world.
The Banking App of the Year was a stiff competition among top banks GTBank, Access Bank, VBank, Alat by Wema and Zenith Bank. Vbank emerged winner in that category. It came as a surprise defeating the already established traditional banks to it.
Another interesting category on the night was the Online Comedian of the Year. There were talks of Taaooma retaining her crown as King of Online Comedy but Mr Macaroni had other ideas. He emerged champion in that highly coveted category. Mr Macaroni has shown a lot of consistency with his ‘Sugar Daddy’ character which has brought joy to Nigerians.
MTN Nigeria won the Data Service Provider of the Year category in a tight battle of the data kings. Data was instrumental to our survival during the pandemic and we saw an upsurge in the usage of more data in the thick of the pandemic for many reasons. This category was an audience choice category and MTN can be proud of themselves as the people’s choice, wrestling away the crown from Airtel who were defending the title they won last year.
Other big winners who emerged on the night were Ndani Tv who won the Content Creator of the Year, Fishbone the movie emerged the Online Film and Documentary of the Year, RED Tv’s series ‘The Men’s Club’ came tops in the Webseries of the Year.
DSTV Nigeria website won the Website of the Year among four other outstanding websites. The podcast ‘I Said What I Said’ won the Podcast of the Year category. Nairametrics picked up the Blog of the Year among other top blogs.
High-end mobile phone brand, Oppo, won the Online Campaign of the Year with their #ShotOnOppo campaign which not only engaged the audience in 2020 but also met the brand marketing objectives. AriseTv News Online took away the Online News Platform of the Year for 2020/21.
One of the biggest awards on the night was the GAGE STAR Award which celebrates the most outstanding digital mind who revolutionalized the digital space with an interesting innovation that made life easier and simpler in the Year 2020/21. Online Comic Act JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner. His ingenious idea #DONTLEAVEMECHALLENGE went viral beyond the shores of Africa to become a global phenomenon. It brought joy to many in the grim year of the pandemic across the World. He is deserving of this recognition.
It will be recalled that this is the second edition of the GAGE Awards. It is a comprehensive celebration of individuals, groups and brands that have impacted lives by making life easier and better for all. GAGE Awards has been consistent in facilitating growth, driving innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.
Governor Sanwo-Olu pledges to reverse medical tourism at the launch of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre
… founder Commends Polaris Bank’s Support to Investment.
Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed the state’s readiness to put its weight behind efforts to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. He expressed this view at the launch of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre over the weekend even as the Chairman of the hospital, Mr. Bolaji Odunsi commended the role of Polaris Bank in making the project a reality.
In his welcome address at the launch, Mr. Odunsi, who went down memory lane, applauded the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders and partners in both the public and private sectors of the economy who assisted in making the vision of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, a reality.
The Chairman who acknowledged the contribution of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Polaris Bank, said, “We have been beneficiaries of the Covid-related healthcare intervention fund and in particular we want to mention the support of Polaris Bank who helped us navigate the process. Without them, things would have been a lot more difficult.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu described the hospital as a story of courage, resilience, forthrightness, tenacity and the willingness not to give up, and used the opportunity of the launch to intimate guests at the occasion about Lagos State’s intervention strategies in the health sector.
The Lagos helmsman further added that: “We are donating one specialist cancer centre within the next 12 months to add to MRCC and the oncology center in LUTH. Looking at the statistics, we need ten more just to scratch the surface based on the number of cancer patients we are seeing. This is part of the medical infrastructure transformation project we are working on which cuts across all the disciplines of health – primary, secondary and tertiary.
Earlier in her remarks, the visioner and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Mrs Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, who was full of thanks and gratitude to everyone who have been part of the journey which has spanned over 30 years, described Marcelle Ruth as a hospital aiming to achieve international standards in the middle of Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
Dr. Elebute-Odunsi re-echoed Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of reversing medical tourism saying, “Mr Governor, I must say that we share your vision and your passion to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. We need to do it together, between the private and public sectors because this is the time.
Continuing, the MRCC CEO spoke of her pride at the hospital housing qualified specialists with local and international experiences. “Their ultimate aim, according to the experienced medical practitioner, ‘is to improve private healthcare by offering quality medical services in addition to specialist services such as urology, sickle cell research, and stem cell transplant, which are largely unavailable in the country”.
The centre also houses an imaging centre with CT; mammogram; ultrasound; X-Ray machines; modern laboratory services; two operating theatres; an eight-bed chemotherapy suite; a radiotherapy centre with a linear accelerator and brachytherapy, fifteen private en-suite rooms for in-patients; pharmacy and counselling service.
The well-attended launch drew top dignitaries from all walks of life including; Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and her Kebbi & Ondo state counterparts Dr. Mrs Zainab S. Bagudu and Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu respectively. Also present at the launch was Mrs. Toyin Saraki, wife of the immediate past senate president.
GAGE Awards 2021 takes centre stage as Bisola hosts virtual edition
The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex–BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night.
After what has been an interesting year for so many reasons, the GAGE Awards is finally taking centre stage on 24th April, 2021.This year’s edition is fully virtual, leveraging the best of technology to broadcast proceedings at the event.
The event is beach-themed, which is meant to help set viewers in a relaxed mode after such a tough past year. Digital came through for us and it’s time to gather virtually to celebrate the stars that made our lives simpler and better especially in the thick of the pandemic.
The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night. It will be interesting to see the winner of some of the categories such as the Online news platform of the Year, Data Service provider of the Year, Webseries of the Year, Content Creator of the Year etc.
The Influencer of the Year category which got the internet in frenzy with over 20 million engagements on the GAGE Awards website will definitely be one of the most anticipated categories on the night. In that category are online powerhouses such as BBNAIJA revelations Erica Nlewedim and Nengi Hampson. Also in that category are Twitter top influencers Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Instagram top brand Influencer, Tomike Adeoye. Another big category to watch out for is the Online Comedian of the Year. Top contenders in that category are; Mr Macaroni, MCLively, Sydney Talker, Taaooma and Lasisi Elenu. Taaooma took home this category last year and it will be interesting to see if she can retain her crown as king of Online Comedy. The Banking app of the Year is another huge category to look for.Top contenders for the crown are GTBank, VBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by Wema.
To attend the GAGE Awards virtual edition, registration is via this link, https://gageawards.com/register/.
It will be recalled that GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.
