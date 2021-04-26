Business
FG bans importation of refined sugar, its derivatives from Free Trade Zones
The action of the Federal Government is part of its efforts to protect the sugar industry which is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
The Federal Government has banned the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the country’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs).
The ban is contained in a letter by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos to one of the terminal operators in the Lagos Port Complex as a result of a directive from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
According to a report from Thisday, the letter from NPA dated April 8, 2021, and titled ‘RE: Prohibition of Importation of Sugar from the Free Trade Zones into the Nigerian Customs Territory,’ was signed by Mr Buba Jubril for the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex.
What the NPA letter is saying
The letter from NPA to the terminal port operator states, “We have for reference a letter from Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment ref: HMIT1/GEN/ CORR/008/ VOL. I, dated February 15, 2021, on the above subject.
It has recently come to our notice that due to the recent location of a Sugar Refinery in a Free Trade Zone, Refined Sugar is being imported into the Nigerian Customs Territory under the concession granted to enterprises in the Free Trade Zones to export 100 per cent of their output to the Nigerian Customs Territory, and this is real potential threat to the goals of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
The Nigeria Sugar Industry is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). The NSMP provides a framework for motivating investment in the local production of Refined Sugar by securing the Nigerian Sugar market for investors in the Backward Integration Program (BIP). It does this by providing import sugar allocations for Raw Sugar to recognised investors based on the performance on the BIP and guided recognition of their installed refining capacity.
Your Terminal is hereby informed by this letter that, in order to protect our national interest and ensure the returns in the Federal Government’s investment in the NSMP are realised, and in line with extant laws and regulations of the Federal Government of Nigeria, importation of Refined Sugar and all other sugar derivatives from the Free Trade Zones into the Nigerian Customs Territory is here prohibited by the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”
The letter also added that the terminal operator is expected to ensure strict compliance with the directive.
It can be recalled that on April 16, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced plans by the Federal Government to include sugar in its forex restriction list.
This is to help conserve the scarce foreign exchange and encourage Nigerian manufacturers to produce this item locally rather than import them.
Abuja Hiking Clubs: The experience and the economics
Nairametrics explores Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
The Federal Capital Territory has witnessed a new weekend hobby involving young working millennials in the city. It is physical, intense and daunting but well worth it in the end. Abuja residents have discovered hiking – the new weekend hobby that is gaining some interesting traction.
Starting at the meeting point at Central Park in Wuse and joining the Naija Adventurers hiking group in Gwarinpa, Nairametrics explored and experienced Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
7:35 am at the hiking group’s muster point…
Before hiking commenced, the officials gave a health and safety pep talk and afterwards, the hikers set out for the mountain range at Gwarimpa. At the base of the mountain, each hiker paid a fee of N500 to the officials before resuming the slow climb up the hill.
I was one of the first hikers to hit the trail on a tedious but exciting quest to reach the top. Having kept away from the sport for a long time, I couldn’t help but stop many times to rest and catch my breath. At these stops, it was impossible to miss the amount of concern, encouragement and cheering that other hikers offered to those of us who were not as adept at the task of climbing. A little over 45 minutes later, we had reached our target destination but this was not the end. Our guides would still go on to show us other parts of the mountain range.
It was fun but it was also work for me. After a brief period of rest in a serene spot under a tree, I set about the task of gathering the information I needed for this article.
Speaking with fellow hikers, Udoeche, Tinuke and a host of others, I gleaned some interesting insight into this activity and why it was attracting several young people. For many of the hikers, it was not just a physical activity to keep fit and healthy but also a chance to meet and network with new people, some of whom could become clients or business partners, or even offer useful referrals at zero cost.
“I have participated in several hiking trips in the United States,” Udoeche revealed, citing that he preferred the activity abroad than in Abuja.
My second respondent, Tinuke cited the feeling of closeness to nature as her primary reason for joining the hiking club and participating in the activity.
I caught up with the hiking supervisor Bayo, of Naija Adventurers who gave me an overview of the industry, where it is presently and future plans for its value chain development.
How much hiking costs at the Naija Adventurers hiking club, Abuja
We charge N500 per hike at Naija Adventurers, for now, and no registration is required. However, we are looking at getting our customers to become registered members and are also looking to set up Diamond and Platinum membership categories from December; but for now, we do N500 per hike.
Is the hiking club a registered business in Abuja?
We are registered and we are working on a trademark. There is an Abuja hike club association and we also have federations including the Nigerian Hikers Federation which will come into full swing in August or September and which will govern all hiking clubs, not just in Abuja but in Nigeria. Other hiking clubs would have to come under this Federation. There would be rules and regulations, medical insurance, etc.
How many hiking clubs are currently operating in Abuja? Is the business profitable and scalable?
There are several hiking clubs here and many of them can be found on social media. For now, much of what we generate from the weekend hiking fees that we get from customers is ploughed back into the business. We still need a lot of external support to move the sport forward and achieve the kind of profitability that we would like.
We run a number of expenses which we pay for from the hiking fees that we get from customers. We pay for medical supplies, pathfinders, trail setters who find hiking trails, and sometimes, we also give stipends to our social media managers, who are more of volunteers.
What can be done to improve the business side of things?
Sponsorships from organisations would come in very handy. Government grants would go a long way as well because as it stands now, the bulk of what we get is reinvested into the club’s activities.
How did hiking clubs start in Abuja?
We in Abuja are part of a new generation of upcoming hikers joining our contemporaries in hiking clubs across different parts of the world. In Abuja, we started by gathering a group of friends on weekends, exploring mountain trails and discovering places around us. Because most of us are too busy to explore our surroundings during the week, so we chose weekends to hang out with our friends, exercise and chase waterfalls. It has since grown from there and many people are here for the networking opportunities.
Bottom line: The prospects for hiking in Nigeria
My interview is now completed and I start to head back down. It had been an exciting and enlightening experience and although I was exhausted, I had come off the trip with the contact details of several new acquaintances.
Hiking, although physically stressful is a hobby that has grown significantly in the past 5 years and has seen the establishment of various clubs within the Abuja metropolis. The plan to create more robust associations to steer the hobby into a profitable sport could see hiking become a potential foreign exchange revenue earner through tourism. With the African Development Bank (AfDB) stating in December 2020 that 5 million out of Africa’s 7 million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs were lost in 2020, the hiking clubs could easily move up the ladder to take a spot in the tourism and sports development niche, as well as become another opportunity to project a better image for Nigeria among the league of nations.
Is 5% returns on mutual funds enough? Here are 5 things you need to know this morning
2021 has been a slow year for mutual fund investors as the best performing fund could only return 4.87%
Last week was another interesting week with a series of activities and events making the rounds in the economy and markets. These events have an effect on your money, and we will be breaking down what it all means.
Joe Biden’s Tax Plans
Biden’s tax plans last week had a strong effect on the market and led to a sell-off in many asset classes – especially crypto. The rumours were that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wanted to institute an 80% crypto capital gains tax. The market did not react well to this with over $200 billion dollars lost in cryptocurrencies on Friday as a result.
President Biden plans to fund his ambitious infrastructural plan with the capital gains tax which targets people who earn over $1 million dollars a year.
Many investors are still bullish on the long-term with cryptocurrencies, perhaps this is a good time to ‘buy the dip’ and for those unaware, capital gain tax can only be applied when the asset is sold.
CBN vs Exporters
Last week, the CBN assured exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings. The backstory here is that the CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
The exporters instead prefer to sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for a higher naira value, boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions. They also avoid regulatory squabbles by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Nigerian Mutual funds take a 4% dip in Q1 2021
Mutual Funds are traditionally a good investment vehicle for many Nigerians. However, so far, 2021 has been a slow year for mutual funds as the net asset value of the funds declined by 4.01% from N1.57 trillion as of 31st December 2020 to N1.51 trillion as of 1st April 2021.
The highest return for the quarter stacked 4.87% and has a minimum investment of $2,500. However, the question is will investors be satisfied with this return especially with inflation heading to 20%. Considering this particular fund invests in debt instruments an almost 5% ROI should attract a number of investors.
Bitcoin peer to peer trading surges 27% after CBN crypto ban
CBN’s restriction on banks facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges has enabled Nigerians to find other ways to buy crypto through P2P (peer to peer). Data reveals that Nigerians have moved over $103 million.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is still on the rise and there seems very little the regulators can do about it. The Nigerian central bank is not the only regulator trying to control cryptocurrency adoption, last week, the CBRT (Central Bank Republic of Turkey) also announced a ban on cryptocurrency citing excessive volatility and lack of regulation.
Hyundai & Kia to set up an assembly plant in Ghana in 2022
Ghana has proven to be a prime investor location for Foreign Direct Investment in Sub-Saharan Africa. This announcement is just a few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in the country.
An official statement from Alan John Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry reads “The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
It has become more glaring that attracting investment into Nigeria is increasingly difficult due to regulatory uncertainties and macro factors.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Plc profit surges exponentially by over 2,000% to N2.04 billion in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.