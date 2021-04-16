Business
CBN includes sugar, wheat on FX restriction list
The CBN is set to include sugar and wheat in the forex restriction list.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced plans to place sugar and wheat on its FX restriction list.
The plan was disclosed by the apex bank via its verified Twitter handle in a statement credited to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The tweet stated: “Sugar and Wheat to go into our FX restriction list. We must work together to produce these items in Nigeria rather than import them. #Emefiele.”
Sugar and Wheat to go into our FX restriction list. We must work together to produce these items in Nigeria rather than import them . #Emefiele
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) April 16, 2021
It would be recalled that over the years, the CBN has been reviewing its list of restricted food items to include more items, with the most recent being the addition of maize, a widely-consumed staple food in the country.
What you should know
- The CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had earlier (on Thursday) given this hint while on an inspection visit to the proposed $500 million sugar processing facility in Nasarawa state, belonging to Dangote Sugar.
- In 2015, the CBN listed 41 items that had been placed on its FX restriction list citing that the move was necessary to conserve the nation’s foreign reserve and boost local production of the items on the restriction list.
- Some of the items which made the 2015 list are margarine, poultry and eggs, rice, and cement.
- In 2020, the apex bank included maize in its FX restriction list as it directed all authorised dealers to immediately discontinue the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country.
- Nairametrics had also earlier explained in its publication following the new policy shift, that the government’s premise for deciding to restrict FOREX on food is faulty, especially since Nigeria has not attained full food security and the agricultural sector is still struggling.
Business
FG signs new Sustainable Development Goals agreement with UN
The Agreement is for new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.
The Nigerian Government has signed a deal with the United Nations to develop new cooperation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement on Thursday after the agreement was signed with the United Nations Office for Project Services, UNOPS, represented by Ifeoma Charles.
The Minister said, “On behalf of the Nigerian Government, I signed an agreement with the UNOPS represented by Ifeoma Charles Multi-Country Office Rep. The Agreement is for a new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.”
What you should know
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are:
No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
Business
Newly appointed IGP unveils policing vision
The new IGP has the vision to deploy cutting-edge policing technology, integrate intelligence-led policing practices, and restoring public confidence in the Force.
The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has unveiled a new policing vision as well as strategies to fight crime for the Nigeria Police Force.
The IGP disclosed this at the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of Police Formations in Abuja on Thursday.
The IGP’s new policing vision includes:
- Deploying cutting-edge policing technology;
- Integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order; and
- Restoring public confidence in the Force.
The IGP added that the aim of the new policies was to give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service based on accountability and conformity to the rule of law.
He also revealed that he had ordered the immediate reforms of the IGP monitoring unit and disbandment of satellite offices, in a bid to reorganize Force units to operate only in the context of their original mandates.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on April 6, 2021 that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- CSCS Plc posts profit after tax of N6.93 billion in FY 2020
- BUA Cement Plc announces Board Meeting
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc records a 60% increase in profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N422.05 million in FY 2020.
- NASD Plc announces admission of newly demutualized NGX shares.