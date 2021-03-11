Billionaire Watch
Dangote set to earn N13 billion in dividend from his sugar business
Africa’s richest man is set to earn a mega dividend of N13 billion from Dangote Sugar Plc.
Aliko Dangote, the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is expected to earn a mouth-watering dividend of N13 billion for the financial year 2020 from his stake in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.
Dangote who is Africa’s richest man with a total wealth valued at $16.5 billion (according to Bloomberg billionaire index) is set to earn N1.50 per share on his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar.
The billionaire is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, with a direct stake of 653,095,014 units, and an indirect stake of 8,122,446,281 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited -a manufacturing conglomerate that also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.
Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery in its audited statement, proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders, with Dangote’s total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company, he is expected to earn a mega dividend of nearly N13.2 billion.
In case you missed it
- Dangote Sugar Refinery delivered an impressive financial performance in 2020, as the company declared a 33.0% growth in earnings to N29.8 billion for the financial year of 2020.
- The strong performance came from the increase in demand for the company’s products driven by the August 2019 Border closure, as it recorded strong volume growth in its 50 kg sugar offering in 2020.
- However, the company’s profit was pressured by a surge in operational cost partly due to persistent FX scarcity, and also the increase in finance cost, which can be largely attributed to the foreign exchange loss in its ordinary business operations.
What you should know
- A recent report revealed that Aliko Dangote lost a total $1.20 billion in the month of February, with the wealth of the richest black man on the planet declining from $17.8 billion on January 31 2021, to $16.6 billion on the 28th of February.
- The fall in his net worth was driven by the decline in the share price of his flagship company, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), as well as the share price of his integrated sugar business, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR).
- However, despite declaring a better-than-expected dividend of N1.50 per share in 2020 (N1.10 per share:2019), shares in Dangote Sugar are worth N18.0 per share, which is 17% lower than the peak price of N21.70 recorded this year.
- At this price, the market capitalization of Dangote Sugar Refinery is valued at N218.6 billion.
Billionaire Watch
Tony Elumelu set to earn N1.24 billion in dividend for FY 2020
Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The astute banker cum philanthropist, who owns 194,699,555 direct shares, also owns about 2,185,394,184 indirect stakes through three other companies – Heirs Holdings, Heirs Alliance and HH Capital Limited.
This puts his total equity holdings at 2,380,603,739 out of the 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares available, giving him a collective 6.96% interest in the bank.
Recall that on Monday, the Board of Directors of the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share; this is in addition to an interim dividend of N0.17 per share already disbursed. This takes the total dividend for the year to N0.53 per share.
The proposal is sequel to an impressive financial performance posted by the financial giant amid a turbulent economy plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent performance might be an indicator that the bank is well-positioned to replicate greater success this term.
Computation of the declared dividend per share and the number of shares (Direct+ Indirect) owned by Mr. Tony Elumelu reveals he will receive a gross dividend of about N1,237,913,944.28 for FY 2020, subject to applicable Withholding Tax.
Mr Elumelu was named in TIME 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, and he is well known for his business acumen, astuteness and philanthropy, part of which led to his establishment of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010.
What you should know:
- UBA had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a profit after tax of N113.77 billion. (+27.7% YoY)
- Sequel to an earlier retirement in 2010, Mr Elumelu returned to the Board of UBA as chairman in 2014.
- The proposed dividend will be approved by shareholders of the bank at an AGM scheduled for April 1, 2021.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk currently has a wealth valuation of $174 billion.
The current second richest individual saw his wealth valuation rising by $25.1 billion over impressive gains seen in Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company.
.
Investors are currently increasing their buying pressure on Tesla as they weigh reports that the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade, thereby giving the world’s most valuable car company room for more upside.
The most recent price action reveals the red hot share price gained almost 20%, nearly wiping out five straight days of selling.
READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
Sales data released by the ChinesePassenger Car Association also helped buoy Tesla’s share price.
Tesla sold 18,318 Model 3s and Model Ys made at its Shanghai vehicle plant in China, according to CPCA data. (Of that, 13,688 were Model 3s.) Those robust sales came despite a Chinese New Year holiday from February 11th to February 17th that disrupted the business ecosystem in the world’s biggest car market.
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk currently has a wealth valuation of $174 billion.
Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 101 million troy ounces of gold or 2.60 billion barrels of crude oil (about 8% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
READ: China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water
He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the US NASA as its leading customer.
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations
The car company is currently worth about $646.5 billion after its share price closed at $673.58 owing to a 19.64% surge in its share price.
READ: Elon Musk is again the world’s richest man after SpaceX valuation surge
Though stock market pundits have begun to accept increasing competition for the fast-rising electric car company amid new entrants gaining some clouts, a significant number of investors have seen a recent drop in the stock’s price as a buying opportunity.
For the long term, Stock experts generally anticipate that a Democratic-controlled U.S Government is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments, at least for the next few years.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020