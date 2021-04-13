Hospitality & Travel
How air passengers can save more
Recent airfare hike has created holes in the pockets of air passengers.
It is no longer news that air tickets have increased by over 100%, as reported by Nairametrics a few weeks back.
This development has created holes in the pockets of air travel patrons, especially those who chose the medium of transportation due to several cases of kidnappings and attacks witnessed on the road.
While some travellers doubt that it is possible to save on airfare, others, especially business travellers, argue that saving money at the point of purchasing the flight ticket is achievable. Here are some ways to spend less on air travel tickets.
Make findings on prices across many carriers
Fares for similar flights can vary dramatically from airline to airline. A quick search for a non-stop flight (both local and international) on online travel sites can help you uncover airlines offering cheaper ticket prices.
But where exactly should you search?
“There are several places to search for airfares online. You could search each airline’s website individually, but that could take some time. A more convenient way is to search a travel website like Travelstart.com, Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Kayak.com, Hipmunk.com or Dohop.com. You should also compare the prices on travel websites with those on the actual websites of each airline to confirm the prices.” Samuel Olafimihan, a travel agent, explains.
Sign up for alerts
Osagie Ehi, another travel agent, explained that to save more, air passengers should sign up for online alerts that will inform them of discount deals by airlines. According to him, the alerts often promote deeply discounted fares on a few seats in order to earn the airline some goodwill and free word-of-mouth advertising.
He said, “Most carriers allow you to sign up for these messages on their websites and customise them to your favoured airport. Many alerts are delivered by e-mail, but airlines are now using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to distribute them as well.
You can also receive alerts through a number of third-party websites, which will send you alerts about low prices on a variety of airlines. The sites will let you know when a great fare becomes available for your area.”
Book different flights
For passengers flying a long distance, Olafimihan had this to say:
“The trip to a particular stopover might be cheap for one airline, and the trip from that stopover to the final stop cheaper for another. If you can afford a layover of a day or two, then book the flights separately. Though you are likely to get to your destination a little later, you would have saved some thousands of naira.”
Go for a one-way ticket
This, according to Ehi, allows passengers to book another airline on the return trip if that airline is cheaper, or book at the time of the return trip at a cheaper rate than when setting out.
What you should know: Last week, Nairametrics reported that airfares across Nigeria had doubled. Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.
What they are saying: Travel agents, in separate interviews, told Nairametrics that not only are airfares becoming more unpredictable in Nigeria due to exchange rate and other factors, the fares may also not come down anytime soon. This is why it is advised that you explore the options listed above while trying to book a ticket.
Hospitality & Travel
Covid-19 protocol: FAAN insists that arriving passengers can only be picked up at car parks
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has insisted that arriving passengers are to walk to designated car parks to board their vehicles as no driver would be permitted to pick up arriving passengers at the front of the airport terminal.
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by FAAN and signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday, April 12, 2021.
FAAN in its statement said that drivers are only permitted to park and wait at the car parks adding that they can only drop off the passengers in front of the terminals and are not permitted to wait for any reason.
What FAAN is saying
The statement from FAAN reads, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the statement read.
“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.
“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.
“We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.”
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that FAAN, on Friday, advised passengers and airport users to arrive at the airports early, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in order to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.
In July 2020, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that domestic passengers are expected to arrive an hour and a half before departure.
FAAN had also said that anyone, including Very Important Personalities (VIP), who refuses to comply with Covid-19 protocols will not be allowed access to airport facilities.
Business
FG to name new train station after Mobolaji Johnson
FG to name flagship train station located at Ebute Metta after the former Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson.
The Federal Government is set to name its flagship train station located at Ebute Metta after the former Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Transportation via its Twitter handle on Sunday.
It tweeted, “New indoor photos of our flagship station located at Ebute Metta. It is to be named Mobolaji Johnson Station after the former Governor of Lagos State. Please share your thoughts.”
New indoor photos of our flagship station located at Ebute Metta. It is to be named Mobolaji Johnson Station after the former Governor of Lagos State. Please share your thoughts. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BgqGhrT4s4
— Federal Ministry of Transportation (@MinTransportNG) April 11, 2021
What you should know
The Federal Government has also stated why the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited could not link the final part of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to the sea, according to Nairametrics.
The government in its explanation said that it was due to disruption by trucks going in and out of the port complex.
According to a press statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while on a routine tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
