Recent airfare hike has created holes in the pockets of air passengers.
On the 12th of April 2021, 44 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
Twitter has announced Ghana as headquarter of its operations in Africa.
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government.
We look at the 3 successful businesses Elon Musk founded and sold for a collective $1.9bn before starting Tesla.
A flurry of large corporate debt sales is also underway led by MTN and Dangote Cement which could take out...
In the spirit of progressive engagement and dialogue, many voices now suggest that the SEC take a fresh look at...
Access Bank topped its spending on digitalization to enable it compete.
Agric, health, insurance, and food delivery sectors are taking the center stage in tech innovations.

Business

Nigerian economy to be boosted by $5 billion investment by Qatar

The FG has disclosed that Middle-East nation of Qatar is set to invest in the Nigerian economy the sum of $5 billion.

Published

43 mins ago

on

The Federal Government has said that the oil-rich state of Qatar plans to invest $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Information, State House, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, while speaking at a farewell dinner in honour of Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the state of Qatar, Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed, who is also the outgoing Director of Protocol at State House.

Onyeama said that there had been discussions with Qatar on partnership with Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, for significant investments in the region of $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.

He said, “Qatar is a weighty and strategic country and very strategic in that part of the world and we are putting our best feet forward to advance the interest of our country economically and in other areas.

The Foreign Affairs Minister had recalled that President Buhari visited the State of Qatar in 2016 and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani reciprocated with a State visit in 2019.

Onyeama said that only trusted hands with a track record of diligence, experience and professionalism in the Foreign Service will be appointed into positions of career ambassadors.

The Minister said that the appointment of Ahmed and other career ambassadors were based on posting dedicated and keen Foreign Service practitioners to serve as image-makers of the country.

He said, ‘‘Amb. Yakubu Ahmed is a dedicated professional with a penchant for rigour and detail. He is very capable and one of the best in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is personable, affable, extremely friendly, dispassionate and objective.

He is going to head a very important mission, a very important country, reckoned to be one of the richest countries in the world, per capita, and there’s a lot we will be doing with the State of Qatar.’

In his response, Ahmed expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the great honour and privilege of appointing him as the country’s main representative in Doha, Qatar.

He pledged to deplore his energy and skill to the promotion of the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, particularly in the areas of economic, political, cultural and consular affairs as well as other key areas.

What this means

  • This is going to be a huge boost to Nigeria’s drive for foreign investment and help significantly in the country’s push for economic development.
  • Qatar which has a very high Human Development Index (HDI) is regarded as the world’s third-largest natural gas and oil reserves with a population of about 2.8 million people as of 2019.
  • The investment by the wealthy Middle East country will add to the country’s diversification efforts as such investments are expected in the area of oil and gas, manufacturing, power/utilities and so on.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Business

Lake Chad: FG proposes 3 areas to support development

The FG has restated its commitment to support Project Lake Chad (PROLAC) with a focus on 3 different areas.

Published

16 seconds ago

on

April 13, 2021

By

N-power

The Federal Government disclosed that it will focus on 3 areas aimed at supporting Project Lake Chad (PROLAC) including Regional and National Coordination Platform and Local Capacity Building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination, institutional capacity building and others.

This was stated by the Minister of  Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social DevelopmentSadiya Farouq at a virtual Ministerial World Bank Group Roundtable on the Lake Chad Region held on Monday.

The Minister added that all the focus areas would be:

  • Regional and National Coordination Platform and Local Capacity Building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination.
  • Institutional capacity building and knowledge sharing, as well as Agriculture Investments and Value-Chain Development, aimed at promoting public productive investments.
  • Value-chain development, citizen engagement and community participation activities in project areas.

Umar Farouq added that the Ministry will also support the World Bank through the provision of a coordination structure for the targeted management of vulnerabilities through the agencies and programmes under its supervision.

“The Lake Chad Region faces a combination of multidimensional risk factors which deepen vulnerabilities. From 2014, Boko Haram’s violent activities took on a transnational approach, spreading its terrorist attacks from Nigeria to Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. This has created a humanitarian crisis, increasing the number of internally displaced persons and refugees within the Lake Chad Region,” she said.

While the drivers of fragility and obstacles to growth existed before the insurgency, the ongoing conflict has compounded the region’s difficulties. The Boko Haram regional conflict has triggered an acute humanitarian situation with devastating social and economic impact on the population.

Direct efforts of the Ministry through the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (amongst other structures and critical interventions) is the provision of an enabling environment to support peace enforcement.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria is engaging with relevant stakeholders on recharging Lake Chad as it is important that there be water transfer to the Lake from the Congo Basin.

Business

Twitter to establish its first African presence in Ghana

Twitter has announced Ghana as headquarter of its operations in Africa.

Published

11 hours ago

on

April 12, 2021

By

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter Inc has announced today in a tweet that the company is establishing a presence in Africa.

“Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you, Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo,” Dorsey tweeted.

As part of its mission to serve the public conversation, Twitter is making it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world.

Why Ghana as a choice…

Twitter stated that it chose to expand to Ghana first because the country is an advocate of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet.

In a blog post the company said, “In line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.

“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them. We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana. As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving,” Twitter stated.

The company is also looking to hire specialists to join several teams to operate in product, design, engineering, marketing and communications.

Reacting to Dorsey’s announcement, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in a tweet said that the government and people of Ghana welcome welcomed the micro-blogging site.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

