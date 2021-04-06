Hospitality & Travel
Airfares across Nigeria increases by 100%
The cost of airline tickets in Nigeria increased by almost 100% in the last one month.
Airfares across Nigeria have increased by as much as 100%, recent checks by Nairametrics confirms. Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.
Business and student travellers who spoke to Nairametrics about their experience expressed shock and resentment about the rising cost of airfare in Nigeria especially as travelling by road continues to be risky due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.
One of them, Olaoluwa Owoeye, told Nairametrics that he was shocked when he observed that the airfare from Lagos to Port Harcourt had gone up by over 100%, from N26,000 to N60,000 (Air Peace) and that flights to the city were fully booked until April 12, 2021.
Another air traveller, Tobi Hassan, who is a Post Graduate student at the Kwara State University, also lamented the recent hike in the fare to Ilorin. “The price had increased from N27,000 to N52,500 when I checked last week. I had no choice but to pay for Overland Airline ticket because I cannot afford to travel by road,” he said.
Meanwhile, Wale Richard, Managing Director of an AgroTech firm based in Lagos but with clients in Kebbi State, told Nairametrics that he was also surprised when he observed that the fare to the state had gone up by over 100%.
According to him, a one-way flight from Lagos to Kano which was N35,000 now cost between N56,500 and N90,000 on Max Air (depending on how early the flight was booked), while it is N73,000 on Air Peace for a second day flight.
Another air traveller, Bimbola Omotayo, a Lawyer, who has been defending some cases in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja, told our analyst that she observed the fares had gone up few days after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the flight operations of Azman Air.
These are only four out of hundreds of air travellers who have been travelling from Lagos to different parts of the country. Many of them have borne the increase with equanimity, not wanting to expose themselves to the dangers of road travel, considering the high level of insecurity in various parts of the country.
Checks reveal …
Checks by Nairametrics revealed that a one-way trip from Lagos to Port Harcourt via Air Peace, which was around N26,000, now costs over N50,000.
Also, Lagos to Kano via Max Air, which was about N40,000, now costs N90,500 (economy tickets as at 11.50pm on Saturday).
What experts said about the hike
An Aviation Consultant, Muyiwa Lucas, attributed the recent spike in naira-to-dollar rate to the surge in the fare, as the development exposed local airlines to more financial needs.
According to him, most of the airlines’ expenses are denominated in dollars.
“The major worry of the airlines is the high cost of maintenance. A C-check that is required every 18 months now costs an average of over $2 million each for every commercial aircraft.
Maintenance is only one component of other obligations. So, if you have N26, 000 tickets now selling for N60, 000 or more, you cannot really blame the airlines, but the economy and its handlers.
Most airlines that have a couple of aircraft running have reduced their frequencies and routes just to be able to cut losses. The fares are up because the government has not helped operators and they have been forced to spread the cost across the traffic available. Though, they feel the pains of their patrons but survival is paramount to them,” Lucas said.
On the other hand, some industry watchers argued that before fares to the other parts of the nation increased, air travellers that ply the northern routes have had to pay twice the usual fare.
One of them, Kayode Bello, explained that shortly after the NCAA suspended the operations of Azman Air, the fares to the northern parts of the country rose by over 100%.
An Aviation consultant, Chris Aligbe, told Nairametrics that though it may not be justifiable to attribute the hike to the recent suspension of Azman Air by NCAA, the sector has witnessed similar trends in the past.
He said, “I cannot give reasons for the hike because I have not conducted my research on the development but we have witnessed similar cases in the sector when an airline will stop operating in a route and competitors in that route will increase the fare. That happens in the industry.”
As far as Gbemi Adeniji, a travel agent, is concerned, the suspension of Azman Air has further worsened connectivity across the country. Though she agreed that there were no facts to support the claim that the airline’s suspension is directly responsible for the development, she argued that when there are limited options for passengers, other airlines increase the fare.
She said, “We have limited options in Kano, Kaduna, Maiduguri and even in Abuja. With the suspension, the price is meant to rise because when demand exceeds supply, prices tend to rise in the sector.”
Prior to the suspension of Azman Air by the NCAA, the carrier operated 15 daily flights to most destinations in the North comprising Kano, its operational base, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Yola.
What NCAA is saying
How long will the hike last? The experts agreed that if the suspension is lifted, normalcy may return to the route.
But in an exclusive interview on Saturday, the NCAA spokesperson, Sam Adurogboye told Nairametrics that he was not sure when the full audit report would be ready, which would be submitted to the Director-General of the authority.
He said, “It is the outcome of the audit that will determine what happens next. If the airline has addressed NCAA’s safety concerns, it will be asked to resume flight operations immediately.
“The idea behind the audit is to assist the airline and not to kill it and also to ensure lives of passengers are secured. I don’t know if what they will need to do will take a while before they complete the process. We assure Nigerians and other stakeholders that NCAA will do everything possible to safeguard the interests of all.”
What you need to know
On March 16, 2021, the NCAA suspended the flight operations of Azman Air with immediate effect over a series of incidents involving its Boeing 737 aircraft.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NCAA and signed by its Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu.
It stated, “Following series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 Aircraft, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015, suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 Aircraft in the Fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021.”
Hospitality & Travel
Suspension: Azman Air replaces top staff, commences CAP enactment
Following its suspension saga, Azman Air has disclosed the replacement of top staff and commenced CAP enactment.
The embattled airline, Azman Air has appointed a new Acting Head of Maintenance and Flight Safety Officer. They are Engineer Peter Wusbam Vungmo, SFO Sunusi Muhammed Mahi and Eyas Adwan as Training Manager with effect from April 4, 2021.
The airline has also commenced the enactment of its Corrective Action Plan (CAP) on the management area of its audits.
This was disclosed by the airline via series of letters signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau on Sunday.
READ: Local Airlines tell staff to forget April salary
What you should know
In its audit findings, which was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Captain Nuhu Musa on the 2nd of April 2021, the apex regulator stated, “that in the case of management personnel required for Commercial Air Transport Operations, Azman Air was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) (2).
The evidence of implementation of CAP must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations specifications.
The Authority’s team of inspectors have concluded an audit of your organization and herewith attached is the summary of the findings and non-conformance to the Nig. CARs requirements and the procedures in your organization’s approved manuals, respectively.
READ: FG commences mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited
Your organization is therefore required to determine the root causes of these findings and develop appropriate and effective corrective action plans (CAPs) acceptable to the Authority to address them.
Please note that evidence of implementation of the CAPs, specifically for Level 1 findings must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the Operations Specifications Part A3 and D43 to resume the operation of the aircraft type,” the letter read.
Level 1 finding means any significant non-compliance with Nig. CARs, which would lower the operational standards and probably lead to hazard in an aircraft. This includes non-compliance with authorizations and limitations on aircraft components that the AOC/AMO/CAMO may have on their operations specifications.
Coronavirus
UK to announce new international travel plans, launch mass testing program
The UK government plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy.
The UK government will on Monday, set out plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy using a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels.
This is as the government said that everyone in England will be able to take a Covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who said in a public statement that the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.
According to reports on the new plan, international travel is not expected to resume until May 17, 2021, at the earliest with Johnson not expected to set out a specific timeframe.
READ: Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
The British government is encouraged to pursue the reopening plans after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population in addition to the fact that reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing.
The staggered plan by the UK, which is one of the worst-hit countries during this pandemic, to ease restrictions in the coming months, is coming at a time when most European countries are enforcing another round of lockdown due to a spike in infections.
Johnson, in his statement, said, “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.’’
Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses or picked up from pharmacies or test centres. He said he was confident people would isolate.
The increased testing is expected to assist health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.
Johnson is expected to also confirm that all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England.
What you should know
- International travel is currently banned except for a handful of permitted reasons with people currently arriving from abroad to the UK required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- British nationals who arrive from a banned “red list” of high-risk countries face costly quarantine in government-approved hotels.
- The government urged people not to book summer holidays, saying it was “too early to predict” which would be the green-lighted countries.
- The UK government also announced that it will allow a number of people to attend public events such as football matches from this month in trials of a virus certification system.
- The UK, which has recorded over 126,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest in Europe, has already given out more than 31 million first vaccine doses and over 5 million second doses.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc proposed final dividend of N633.6 million for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Studio Press Plc records a decline of 87% in Profit after tax.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020