Sacramento Kings becomes first sports team to offer salary option in Bitcoin

Sacramento Kings, a popular American basketball team has become the first major sports franchise to offer its players and staff an option of earning in Bitcoin. Team Chairman, Vivek Ranadivé said this on Clubhouse recently.

Crypto pundits have said that such a move would strengthen the California NBA team’s longstanding claim to being one of the most pro-crypto teams in professional sports.

Sacramento Kings had already begun selling all their merchandise (tickets, branded meals) for Bitcoins in 2014 and in 2019, launched rewards sports tokens for fans.

READ:

BREAKING: Chairman of the Sacramento Kings: "I'm going to announce in the next few days that I'm going to offer everyone in the Kings organization, they can get paid as much of their salary in #bitcoin as they want, including the players." – @vivek@SacramentoKings

@NBA — Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) April 5, 2021

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $58,852.47 with a daily trading volume of $60.8 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.59% for the day.

READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin

In case you missed it

Recall that some weeks back the highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.

It is the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fans’ interaction with the world’s most popular sport.

The recent use of crypto in sports will also address geographical challenges and trigger the global expansion of sports and teams.

READ: Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%

Consequently, leading European football clubs that include Manchester City, Juventus, and Ac Milan are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans and presently, Chiliz is the crypto used in buying these football fan tokens.

Sports teams take advantage of the feeling of ownership exhibited by their fans amid the negative disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on their business, as fans remain indoors. It is, therefore, logical for these sports teams to explore avenues that strengthen fan loyalty and their passion for the game.