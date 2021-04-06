Markets
Walls Street upsurges as unemployment declines
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped down slightly to about 1.71%.
Wall Street soared this Monday as investors digested the monthly job reports. The Dow gained 1.13%, reaching a record high.
The S&P 500 also reached an intraday and closing record high and the Nasdaq jumped 1.67% as technology stocks stretched recent gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped down slightly to about 1.71%. The S&P 500 increased by 1.44%.
- The current job growth being experienced by the US economy is a catalyst for economic growth.
- Despite lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys generally alleging anticompetitive business practices, shares of social-networking giant, Facebook scaled by 3.4% to $308.91 per share.
- Google parent company GOOGLE, +4.19%, Alphabet Inc. GOOG, +4.11% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +2.77% closed at record highs Monday.
- Also, more gains were seen in; Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, +2.54%, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, +3.36%, Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, +1.08%, and KLA Corp. KLAC, +2.24%
Top gainers
- Norwegian Cruise Line up 7.18 % to close at $29.71
- General Motors up 5.61% to close at $61.04
- MGM up 5.04% % to close at $41.70
- Freeport-McMoran up 4.74% to close at $35.36
- Carnival Corp up 4.65 %to close at $28.11
Top losers
- Occidental down 7.56% to close at $25.31
- Pioneer Natural down 7.55% to close at $152.18
- Diamondback down 7.17% to close at $75.40
- APA Corp down 6.95% to close at $17.54
- Helmerich Payne down 5.59% to close at $26.85
Outlook
Technology stocks such as Apple, Facebook, Google & Microsoft shares hit a record high.
- Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Hence, signs of economic growth may also lead to a bull market.
- Cautionary spike of the Bond market draws trades attention to the uncertainty of the market.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Manufacturing
Nestlé’s capitalization on NSE sheds N103 billion in market value in Q1 2021
The shares of the leading FMCG company declined by 8.64% to close the first quarter lower at N1,375.
Nestlé Nigeria Plc lost a total of N103 billion in market capitalization in the first quarter of 2021, following the decline in the shares of the leading fast-moving consumer goods company.
The decline in the shares of the famed producer of the popular Milo beverage brand was driven by sustained sell-down by investors in the months of February and March, triggered by the need to cycle funds into fixed-income securities.
The move which dropped the shares of the company by 8.64% on the NSE, pressured the company’s market capitalization to about N1.090 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that Nestlé’s shares declined from N1,505 per share on the 31st of December 2020, to N1,375 per share on the 31st of March 2021. This translates to a N130 per share or 8.64% decline in the shares of Nestlé.
In line with this, the market capitalization of Nestlé Nigeria Plc declined from N1.193 trillion on the 31st of December 2020, to N1.090 trillion on the 31st of March.
What you should know
- Nestlé Nigeria was not the only FMCG company impacted by the sell-off which started in February. Other FMCG companies like Unilever, PZ and Cadbury saw their shares on the Exchange decline by 3.6%, 8.49% and 8.33% respectively during the quarter.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Nestlé Nigeria Plc, depreciated by 5.30% in the first quarter of 2021.
- The index lost a total of 30.41 index points between 31st of December 2020 and 31st of March 2021, following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
Markets
Sacramento Kings becomes first sports team to offer salary option in Bitcoin
Sacramento Kings had already begun selling all their merchandise (tickets, branded meals) for Bitcoins in 2014 and in 2019.
Sacramento Kings, a popular American basketball team has become the first major sports franchise to offer its players and staff an option of earning in Bitcoin. Team Chairman, Vivek Ranadivé said this on Clubhouse recently.
Crypto pundits have said that such a move would strengthen the California NBA team’s longstanding claim to being one of the most pro-crypto teams in professional sports.
Sacramento Kings had already begun selling all their merchandise (tickets, branded meals) for Bitcoins in 2014 and in 2019, launched rewards sports tokens for fans.
READ: Chiliz, football-based crypto on a hat trick, surges by 380% in a week
BREAKING: Chairman of the Sacramento Kings:
"I'm going to announce in the next few days that I'm going to offer everyone in the Kings organization, they can get paid as much of their salary in #bitcoin as they want, including the players." – @vivek@SacramentoKings
@NBA
— Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) April 5, 2021
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $58,852.47 with a daily trading volume of $60.8 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.59% for the day.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
In case you missed it
Recall that some weeks back the highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It is the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fans’ interaction with the world’s most popular sport.
The recent use of crypto in sports will also address geographical challenges and trigger the global expansion of sports and teams.
READ: Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
Consequently, leading European football clubs that include Manchester City, Juventus, and Ac Milan are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans and presently, Chiliz is the crypto used in buying these football fan tokens.
Sports teams take advantage of the feeling of ownership exhibited by their fans amid the negative disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on their business, as fans remain indoors. It is, therefore, logical for these sports teams to explore avenues that strengthen fan loyalty and their passion for the game.
