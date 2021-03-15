Cryptocurrency
Chiliz, football-based crypto on a hat trick, surges by 380% in a week
The fast-rising crypto specializes in creating tokenized cryptos called Fan Tokens that are unique to each sporting team.
Chiliz, a digital token designed by Socios for sport and entertainment engagement, is enjoying a record-buying spree and currently ranks as the best performing crypto asset for the week.
At press time, Chiliz price is $0.648685 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.4 Billion. The fast-rising crypto is up by 380% for the week
The 30th most valuable crypto currently has a market capitalization of $3.5 Billion. It has a circulating supply of 5,547,664,720 CHZ coins and a max. supply of 8,888,888,888 CHZ coins.
The most recent rally comes after news of premier football team, Paris Saint Germain, (PSG) progressing to the quarter-finals in the Champions League.
Owners of fan tokens will be able to influence club decisions to vote in many polls each season on Socios.com, earn rewards linked to the club, other creative digital experiences, and real-life activations, such as meeting players and watching games like a VIP when fans return to the stadiums.
Following PSG’s Champions League progression, the football Fan Token rose by nearly 110%, and the French football team took to Twitter to share the observed “strong demand” for digital collectibles with its 8.7 million followers.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
The fast-rising crypto can be traded on crypto exchanges such as OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
$PSG Fan Tokens in high demand as the team makes it to the quarters!
Follow @socios and @Chiliz, prepare your $PSG and get ready for the new #NFTs coming to the https://t.co/yJwMOnnbOy app.#NFT #digitalcollectibles
⚡ $CHZ
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 11, 2021
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
The sport-backed blockchain, popularly known for its investments in European soccer, recently disclosed that it would invest $50 million in an expansion to the world’s largest economy,
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship teams, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
Cryptocurrency
Unknown whale moves 786 million XRP
An unknown whale recently moved 785,669,269 XRP worth $340,323,977 to an unknown wallet.
Wealthy entities seem to be upping their game, amid the relative bullish trend regarding moving XRP, the 7th most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Data retrieved from Whale Alert revealed that an unknown whale recently moved 785,669,269 XRP worth $340,323,977 from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 785,669,269 #XRP (340,323,977 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/nWG17yoJnV
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 13, 2021
At press time, the seventh most valuable crypto traded at $0.442774, with a daily trading volume of $2,555,123,793. XRP is down 3.96% for the day.
What this means: Many crypto experts are of the opinion that the movements of such cryptos are coming from major players within the Ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin may break higher in a few days
A popular crypto strategist, predicts Bitcoin is en route to a new all-time high of $73,000 before March is overdue
It’s no longer news that the world’s most popular crypto has got its mojo back, but what seems to be news is that leading crypto experts are anticipating the bullish rally is still in its early stages amid the fact it has risen more than eighteen folds within a year
A popular crypto strategist, simply known as Smart Contractor predicts Bitcoin is en route to a new all-time high of $73,000 before March is overdue on the bias that many Americans in the coming days might pump into the flagship crypto asset via their stimulus support funds.
“$1.9 trillion printed send it. It’s counterintuitive to think it will be this easy but in this environment, with m1 (money supply) going up, BTC goes up,” he said.
$1.9T printed send it.
its counterintuitive to think it will be this easy but in this environment, with m1 going up, #btc go up. pic.twitter.com/xO2E0ZhXMy
— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) March 10, 2021
At press time Bitcoin was trading at $61,050.29 with a daily trading volume of about $60 Billion. Bitcoin is up 23% for the week.
It’s currently the most valuable crypto with a market value of $1.14 Trillion.
The flagship crypto importance for “commerce on the internet” has also helped its credence among a significant number of millennials and Gen Z globally. Bitcoin isn’t valuable necessarily of the fact that its the leading crypto asset, but these categories of people primarily see its futuristic value displaying traditional safe-haven assets like gold.
Also, data from a popular crypto strategist, with the pseudo name, Willy Woo spoke on the strong holding fundamentals that have kept the flagship crypto above the $55,000 price levels in the past few days strong hands came in to buy this latest dip.
Red in the chart below shows coins moving to HODLers with very little history of selling.
Strong hands came in to buy this latest dip.
Red in this chart showing coins moving to HODLers with very little history of selling. pic.twitter.com/SPd8jb9d28
— Willy Woo (@woonomic) March 11, 2021
Finally, it’s key to note that Bitcoin is becoming very scarce, amid the bias that its present supplies are arbitrarily squeezed by strong institutional buying, as recent data reveal Bitcoin’s supply has been dropping for 12 months.
There are currently about 2 million BTCs available in satisfying the high demand for the world’s most attractive financial asset
