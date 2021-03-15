Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stocks fall for 6th consecutive week
The stock market ended the week bearish on Friday, March 12, 2020, as 38 stocks depreciated in price, 89 stocks’ prices remained unchanged, and only 35 equities appreciated during the week.
Equity Market Performance
The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the NSE, including those listed on the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM), depreciated by 1.74% at the end of the week, closing at 38,648.48 when compared to its closing unit of 39,331.61 in the prior week. This fall cumulated to a total year-to-date depreciation of 4.03% of the Index.
Besides the fall in the NSE ASI, other indices in the market followed a similar trend except for the following indices which saw some marginal increase, and the NSE Sovereign Bond Index which closed flat at the end of the week:
- The NSE-Main Board Index – +0.37% WoW
- NSE Insurance Index – +2.84% WoW
- NSE ASeM Index – +0.12 WoW
- NSE MERI Growth Index – +0.24 WoW
- NSE Consumer Goods Index – +2.18% WoW
- NSE Oil/Gas Index – +0.59% WoW
During the week, the highest traded sectors by volume were the financial services industry, consumer goods industry, and the industrial goods industry. For the financial services industry, 1.2 billion shares (N10.27 billion) were traded, which represents 72% of the total traded volume on the NSE during the week. The Consumer goods industry followed as the largest traded sector with 110.56 million shares (N3.58 billion), representing about 6% of the total traded volume in the market. The Industrial goods industry was in third place, with a turnover volume of 99.76 million shares (N5.32 billion), also representing about 6% of the total traded volume in the market.
Some of the top gainers and losers in the market are shown below:
Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) Market
The ETPs offered on the NSE are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of an index or basket of assets. They are listed on the NSE and traded like stocks; some of them are Lotus Halal Equity ETF managed by Lotus Capital Limited, and Meristem Growth Exchange Traded fund managed by Meristem Wealth Management Limited.
During the week ended 12th March, 2021, a total of 217,600 units of ETFs were traded on the NSE. 117,365 of these units were MERVALUE, while 100,231 units and 4 units of VETGRIF30 and NEWGOLD were traded respectively. The total value of ETFs traded was N3.70 million; 54.97% of this was from MERVALUE, 44.16% was from VETGRIF30, while the remaining 0.87% was from NEWGOLD.
The remaining 9 ETFs of the 12 ETFs listed on the NSE were not traded during the week.
Fixed Income Securities Market
As an alternative to equity investments, bonds are also traded on the NSE. Bonds are classified on the NSE as Corporate Bonds, Federal Government Bonds, State and Local Government Bonds, Supra-National Bonds, Sustainable Bonds, Securitized debt, FGN Savings Bonds, Diaspora Bonds, Eurobonds, and Sukuk, thereby offering investors varieties of fixed income securities.
A total of 9,192 units of bonds valued at N10.67 million were traded during the week ended 12th March, 2021, through 6 separate deals on the NSE. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the 4,550 units (N4.86 million) traded in the prior week through 8 deals.
Specifically, the fixed income securities traded during the week were FGSUK2025S2, FGS202369, FGS202267, and FGS202265.
Best performing Mutual Funds in February 2021
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of February 2021, judging by their performance.
Data obtained from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), showed that only 25 mutual funds out of the 118 registered funds in the month of February recorded price gains in the period.
Mutual funds have always been considered as a good alternative investment opportunity, particularly for retail investors because it gives them access to diversified and professionally managed portfolios at a low price.
After delivering an impressive growth of 51.6% in 2020 and kicking off 2021 with a marginal decline of 0.13% in January, the total net asset value of the registered mutual funds also declined further by 0.94% between January and February 2021.
According to SEC, the total net asset value of the 118 registered mutual funds in Nigeria was N1.56 trillion across the 9 mutual fund types offered as of February 26, 2021.
A comparison of the performance of the fund types month-on-month indicated that despite the fall in total net asset value at the end of February, real estate bonds’ net asset value grew by 17.48%, exchange traded bonds by +11.72%, fixed income funds by +5.27% while the bond funds grew by +1.26%. The infrastructure bonds sustained their value in January, recording no change in the month. Other funds recorded losses with the money market fund recording the highest loss of 7.09% in net asset value during the month.
It is also worthy of note that out of the 118 registered mutual funds, only 32 mutual funds had increased in net asset value between January and February 2021 while only 25 mutual funds had increased in unit price.
Below are the top-performing mutual funds in the month of February 2021. We also highlighted their performance in terms of returns and changes in net asset value and included profiles of the funds as described on their websites.
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited – Retail (Bond Funds)
The FBN Nigeria Eurobond is a fixed income mutual fund that invests in the US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions. Investments can be made into this fund by both retail and institutional investors.
To get started as a retail investor, a minimum investment of $2,500 is required and the minimum holding period is 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N49,736.31
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N51,765.35
Return – 4.08%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: The retail bond fund package of FBN Capital Asset Management Limited performed as the fifth-best fund in February 2021. The unit price appreciated by 4.08%, closely behind the growth of the institutional bond fund managed by the same asset manager.
The net asset value of the fund increased by 7.81% from N4.62 billion as of 29th January 2020, to N4.98 billion as at end of February 2021.
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited – Institutional (Bond Funds)
The FBN Nigeria Eurobond (USD) designed for institutional investors is also invested in US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions and managed by FBN Capital Asset Management Limited.
To begin investment as an institutional investor, a minimum of $100,000 is required for a minimum tenor of 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N49,681.06
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N51,712.01
Return – 4.09%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The FBN Capital Asset Management Limited bond funds created for institutional investors is the fourth in the list best performing fund in the month of February, growing its unit price by 4.09% and net asset value by 4.41% from N578.37 million in January 2021 to N603.85 million in February 2021.
Nova Dollar Fixed Income Fund (Fixed Income Fund) – Novambl Asset Management
Nova USD Fixed income fund is an actively managed open-ended unit trust scheme managed by Novambl Asset Management. The fund has an asset allocation range target of 0% – 80% on sovereign Eurobonds, 0% – 80% on corporate Eurobonds, 0% – 50% on money market instruments and finally 0% – 5% on Cash.
The issue price is $100 per unit and the minimum initial investment for the offer is 5 units of the funds, while additional/subsequent investments will be issued in multiples of 5 units and payable in full, upon subscription.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N393.57
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N410.23
Return – 4.23%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: Nova dollar fixed-income fund, managed by Novambl Asset Management Ltd, recorded unit price appreciation of 4.23% from N393.57 in January 2021 to N410.23 in February 2021. The fund’s net asset value also increased by 4.17% from N122.95 million as of 29th January 2021 to N128.08 million at end of February 2021.
United Capital Euro Bond Fund – United Capital Asset Management Limited (Bond Funds)
The United Capital Nigerian Eurobond Fund is an open-ended mutual fund that invests in dollar-denominated euro bonds, floated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Nigerian top-tier banks, and corporates.
Investors can start with a minimum of 10 units, with each unit costing $100 and multiples of 5 units can be purchased thereafter.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N46,347.64
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N48,466.73
Return – 4.57%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: The euro bond fund owned by United Capital Asset Management Ltd recorded a unit price growth of 4.57% in February 2021. The net asset value however declined by 3.61% from N29.74 billion as of 29th January 2021, to N28.67 billion at the end of February 2021.
Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund (SIDF) is an open-ended fund launched in January 2017. The fund invests a minimum of 70% of its portfolio in high-quality Eurobonds, a maximum of 25% in short-term USD deposits, and a maximum of 10% in USD equities.
The expense ratio of the fund is 1.5%. The minimum investment amount is $1,000 while additional investments is $500. All investments must be held for a minimum period of 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N485.29
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N507.73
Return – 4.62%
Ranking – First
Commentary: This is a dollar fund by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, which led the list of best-performing mutual funds in the month, appreciating by 4.62% in February.
Also, the net asset value as of 26th February 2021, was N119.23 billion indicating a growth of 3.50% when compared to N115.20 billion recorded as of January 29 2021.
Bubbling under…..
The following are the other top 10 performing funds on our lists in ascending order:
Lotus Capital Fixed Income Fund – Lotus Capital Limited (Fixed Income Fund)
Return – 0.68%
Anchoria Equity Fund – Anchoria Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 0.77%
SFS Fixed Income Fund – SFS Capital Nigeria Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 1.00%
Cordros Dollar Fund – Cordros Asset Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 1.51%
ARM Discovery Balanced Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 1.58%
Jumia: In search of the elusive break-even sales
Humbled by losses, Jumia seems to have learnt it lessons, and adapting it strategies to the local economics.
What do you do after years of poor result? You rework your business model. That is exactly what Jumia did- leveraged on its local knowledge to change its model. in 2019, It underwent “Business mix rebalancing,” a drive to change its target market from high-end products to cheaper and more commonly used household products. This move seems to be getting a positive response.
In their latest financial result 2020, released this month, the company experienced modest growth in revenue and profit, which should be looked at in light of two events affecting its target market, the devaluation of the currency in the past 12 months, direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. and the absence of broad relief packages to help customers make purchases of much-needed goods. This has weakened the purchasing power of its target market.
Profitability: The company recorded a gross profit of €92.8m from € 75.9m (2019). The gross profit after fulfilment expense was €8.4 million, compared to €1.0 million in the previous year.
Even with better results than the previous year, the company is still in the red, with the Adjusted EBITDA loss of €119.5 million from the previous year’s loss of 182.7m. It represents an improvement of over of 34.6% year-over-year. The operational loss also improved from -€227.9 million to -€149.2 million.
Last year’s effort at overhauling the business model by increasing the first party profit seems to be working, because while the first party revenue dropped by 41%, its profit went up because they processed fewer sales on a first party basis and did more on third party basis.
So, what does this mean and why does it even matter? The first party basis means they are basically buying the products and selling as order arises. This gives them effective control over their inventory, though it tends to tie down assets and increase the fulfilment cost (holding cost).
However, dealing more on the basis of third party means they simply use their platform to help sell goods of others and collect fees and commission. So, they are more of an intermediary agent in third party sales. This liberates their balance sheet to a large extent, giving them the opportunity to utilise their liquid assets in other productive ways.
More impressive is the work done in the cost management side. Again, largely due to the change in focus, Fulfilment expense went down by 10.4% from €77.4M to €69.3M. Fulfilment expense is very important in e-commerce business. It is the holding cost of the goods, the total sum of all the expenses incurred from collecting the goods to distributing them.
Sales & Advertising expense was €10.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. General & Administrative costs, excluding share-based compensation expense, reached €21.8 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year.
The company also diversified its operations by its running Jumia Advert and Jumia Logistics. 2020 is the first full year of the two operations with largely positive results to show for it. Its television business too is gaining traction and acceptance. JumiaPay TPV reached €59.3 million, increasing by 30% year-over-year. On-platform TPV penetration increased from 15.6% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 25.7% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Red flag
One concern the investors will have is the GMV indicator, which is the total size of its order or monetary value.It shrank by 21% year on year. This is not a good sign.
Based on the restructuring, the sales price is expected to drop, but we expected the volume of sales to make up for it. So, is the GMV drop a sign of things to come or just a blip?
Another worrying aspect is that, even with the increased amount of cash which they got from the 2019 IPO and other sources, we have not seen the company utilise the cash in a more progressive way. As at year-end, cash and cash equivalent moved from 170M to 304.9M. In addition, since the company operates a complex equity-based employee remuneration that does not require immediate cash pay-out, why are they keeping so much cash?
Finally, despite the green shoot of progress, we still cannot forget that the accumulated loss to date is still mounting, growing to -c1,268.7m from -c1,096m.
It’s all about momentum…
Obviously, a lot still needs to be done, but the company seems to have reached a key inflexion point in its road to recovery and profitability. The question now is: can they consolidate this gain and maintain the momentum and trajectory? Can they get to the elusive breakeven point? And can they achieve critical mass in the market?
We will know the answer to these important questions by the time the next quarter financial results roll out.
