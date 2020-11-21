Sports
Billionaire, Uzor Kalu wants to buy 35% stake in Arsenal FC
Orji Uzor Kalu has publicly declared his intention to purchase a 35% stake in Arsenal Football Club.
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the founder of SLOK Holdings and former Abia State Governor, has publicly declared his intention to purchase a 35% stake in Arsenal Football Club via a statement on his official Facebook page.
“As a pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football, and I will buy a 35 percent stake in Arsenal football club. Our target is to lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back as we did with Enyimba,” he said.
The business tycoon has a wealth of experience regarding management and investment in clubs. He reiterated his success at Enyimba International FC between 2000-2007, where they won NPFL titles and clinched the CAF Champions League trophy in 2003 and 2004.
“Our success with Enyimba between 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football. Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies. I need 35 per cent of Arsenal to bring back trophies,” he added.
Kalu also wants to strike an agreement between Arsenal and Enyimba if the deal works through, “With Arsenal, we will make Enyimba great again with the strategic partnership we are packaging. We shall turn it around to create a platform for more of our professional players seeking international exposure. A win-win outing for all parties.”
What you should know
In recent years, Arsenal, which last won a premier league title during the invincible season in 2004, has been lagging in silverwares compared to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, and has not been playing Champions League football for the past four years.
Sports
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”
Sports
Record-high number of players of Nigerian heritage make 2020 NBA Draft
The 2020 NBA draft featured a record-high number of 8 players selected of Nigerian origin.
It was a historic night for eight Nigerians as players of Nigerian heritage were selected in the 2020 NBA draft with two of them making the Top 10 pick.
The eight players are of Nigerian heritage with two of them born in Nigeria, while the other six are related to Nigeria by their parents.
- Issac Okoro: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jordan Nwora: Milwaukee Bucks
-
Udoka Azubuike: Utah Jazz
-
Desmond Bane: Boston Celtics
-
Onyeka Okongwu: Atlanta Hawks
-
Precious Achiuwa: Miami Heat
-
Zeke Nnaji: Denver Nugget
-
Daniel Oturu: Minnesota Timberwolves
Why this matters:
The presence of so many Nigerians makes the NBA a more realistic goal for younger players growing up in both the States and in Nigeria. The selection is also a testament to how far the Nigerian community in the US has come and how much basketball has grown back home.
Sports
Arsenal becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework
The Gunners have become the first Premier League club to commit to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
Arsenal FC, top-flight London club in the English premier league becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, and reinforces its commitment in tackling climate change, after being ranked as the most sustainable Premier League club in a 2019 study by BBC and the United Nations, backed by Sport Positive Summit.
The UN initiative aims to bring together the global sports community with a commitment to align with the goals of the 2016 Paris climate agreement, which includes “to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C (3.6 °F) above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) – recognizing that this would substantially reduce the risks and impacts of climate change,” amongst the rest.
The signatories to this initiative include FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), the FA (Football Association), the IOC (International Olympic Committee), and Sky Sports. Apart from aligning with the goals of the Paris agreement, Arsenal also supports the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
The initiative aims to achieve its ambition by adhering to five principles which are:
- Undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility.
- Reducing overall climate impact.
- Educate on climate action.
- Promote sustainable and responsible consumption.
- Advocate for climate action through communication.
What they are saying
Arsenal’s Operations Director, Hywel Sloman, said: “Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
“Together with our partners, we’ve already implemented a number of environmentally-friendly practices across the club. This includes becoming the first Premier League club to switch to 100 per cent green electricity since the beginning of our partnership with Octopus Energy in 2016, and a new partnership with aluminum packaging company, Ball Corporation, which is designed to help us and our millions of fans around the world reduce our impact on the environment.
“We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future.”
Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate Change, said, “Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate resilient, and lead by example for millions of global fans. We are delighted to welcome Arsenal as the first Premier League club to the UN Sports for Climate Action community, as we raise awareness of climate change and use this opportunity to make a difference together.”
Stanley
November 21, 2020 at 4:10 pm
Delusional, insensitive and misplaced priorities, to say the least, coming from a two term governor and serving senator of one of the most infrastructuraly backward states in Nigeria. Abia state capital, Umuahia is so underdeveloped that it looks like a glorified local government headquarters. While Aba, a former nationally acclaimed economic hub has lost most of its clout due to paucity of the required investments, infrastructure and economic initiatives . Yet someone in a position to make the required positive difference is toying with the idea of investing in Arsenal FC – an investment which I guess is not even so much for its financial returns as it is for personal aggrandisement.