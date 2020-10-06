Partey Deal: Arsenal records a whopping £67 million deficit in summer of 2020 transfer window

With the ending of the 2020 summer international transfer window in England, Arsenal Football Club has recorded a deficit of £67 million in transfers for the period under view.

This deficit is largely swelled by the deadline transfer of Thomas Partey from Athletico Madrid to Arsenal for the sum of £45 million, contributing about 67.2% of the total deficit.

The deficit was a result of high-payments for the transfer of players into the club and low receipt for outgoing players. A cursory look at the information available at the official website of the English Premier League revealed that Arsenal recorded a total of 28 transfers, with 11 incoming players and 17 players leaving the club between 27th of July to 5th of October, 2020.

While Arsenal FC paid £87 million to sign in players, it only recorded a £20 million transfer fee for an outgoing player, Emiliano Martinez, who was sold to Aston Villa. The other outgoing 16 players were either released or loaned, making it about 94.12% of the outgoing players that earned no substantial amount to the club.

Although the summer transfer is still open only for domestic transfers, the breakdown of the £87 million spent by Arsenal FC so far include: £45 million paid to Athletico Madrid for Thomas Partey, £27 million paid to Lile for Gabriel, £14 million to Flamengo for Pablo Mari and £1 million to Dijon for Alex Runarsson. Other players were either brought in through loan, free, or for an inconsequential or undisclosed fee.

Compared to the summer of 2019/2020, the spending powers of Arsenal FC were slightly decreased moving from £118.5 million spent in the summer of 2019/2020 to just £87million so far, representing a 26.6%. This might be due to the pandemic which affected the finance and spending powers across the board in the elite leagues in Europe