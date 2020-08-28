Cryptocurrency
Top Football clubs are now using blockchain
Such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
A leading Turkish football club, Trabzonspor, in partnership with Chiliz, recently announced that they would begin a $TRA Fan Token on fan voting & rewards app Socios.com and the Chiliz Exchange, a global tokenized sports exchange.
$TRA token owners will be able to influence club decisions to vote in many polls each season on Socios.com, earn rewards linked to the club, other creative digital experiences, and real-life activations, such as meeting players and watching games like a VIP when fans return to the stadiums.
Why Nairametrics believes it is a big deal
Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage on this wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Sinan Zengin, General Manager at Trabzonspor said, “At Trabzonspor, we are very happy with this cooperation and I would like to express that it is a project that excites us.
“Thanks to this partnership, we will have much more effective communication with our fans who are spread all over the world. Our fans will have the chance to influence and change the decisions of our club on some issues.
“This situation is really exciting. This collaboration will allow us to implement developments, marketing opportunities, and other innovations in the digital world. I am sure that our fans will make the slogan ‘Everywhere is Trabzon For Us’ even more meaningful with their interest in the $TRA Fan Token Offering, which we will start next month.”
Cryptocurrency
Yearn.Finance, a lending aggregator scarcer than Bitcoin
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
In just two months, yearn.finance (YFI) went from a relatively unknown lending aggregator to a $390 million DeFi powerhouse at the center of the hottest trend in the industry today.
Yearn has dominated yield farming so convincingly that some have conceptualized its token, YFI, as crypto’s Yield Farming Index.
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 30,000 with 29,962.629 in circulation.
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
With the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.
Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers) who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing
Celo’s price traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million.
It is no longer news that in the crypto-verse, records get broken on a daily basis. Celo has recently become the fastest-growing crypto, gaining more than 50% in less than a day, as it will be listed on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, in about four days’ time.
Celo’s price at the time this report was drafted, traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million. CELO price has been up 53.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
Coinbase, leading American crypto exchange, recently announced that from Monday, August 31, it will begin accepting inbound transfers of CELO to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) the following day if liquidity conditions are met.
Once a sufficient supply of CELO is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase will include CELO-USD, CELO-BTC, CELO-EUR, and CELO-GBP. Order books will launch in four phases: transfer-only, post-only, limit-only and full trading.
What you need to know about Celo
Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency that acts as a utility and governance token for the Celo platform. Its platform is designed to make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to send, receive, and store stablecoins running on Celo (for example, the Celo Dollar) without needing a crypto wallet.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whale transfers 62,134 ETH as Ether remains above $385
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts.
Ethereum whales are on the rise, of late. This is because the second most valuable crypto continues to remain attractive to many investors and crypto-traders.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that an ETH whale moved 62,134 ETH (24,079,813 USD) from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 62,134 #ETH (24,079,813 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 27, 2020
Priced at $387 as at the time of this writing, the increased activity is a good long-term sign of things to come for Ethereum holders.
Ethereum 24-hour trading volume is $8,717 billion. ETH price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Meanwhile, Ethereum’s daily transaction count neared an all-time high this week. Its ATH of 1.34 million was set on Jan 4, 2018, when Ethereum had an average market price of $1,042. Just last week, its transaction counts were within a shouting distance at 1.27 million.
Why are ETH whales becoming popular?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
It is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.