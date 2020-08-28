Business
NTA-StarTimes declares no N200 billion missing, says it is open to forensic audit
The management of NTA-Star TV Network Ltd, a joint venture between the Nigerian Television Authority and the StarTimes Group, has declared that no N200 billion is missing as suggested by the legislators.
In a release signed by the PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, and seen by Nairametrics, the company said that it is open to forensic audit of its financials, as requested by the Senate’s Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning.
They noted that the losses recorded over the years resulted from huge dollar investments made at the beginning, and naira depreciation over the years.
“We also want to clarify that no revenue is missing as gross earnings have been repeatedly ploughed back into cost of production to cover cost of components, namely transmitters, equipment, generating sets and satellite; content acquisition; as well as operating costs, which include salaries and other running costs, incurred within our ten years of operation,” the statement read.
Ibeabuchi added that the company’s accounts are audited by one of the big four audit firms in the world, widely known for their integrity and professionalism in the audit field, and that the corporate organisation had conducted its activities in line with statutory regulations.
They also said that the company’s accounts have also been fully audited by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS over the years.
“To this end, we are open to a proper investigation into our operations and financials, especially as we believe the company is run in a prudent, responsible and sustainable manner,” it read.
Why the loss
According to the statement, the loss is due to huge initial investments made in dollars, and the naira depreciation which has frustrated the long-term cost recovery planned out.
“Pay-TV business is capital intensive and has a long gestation period. More than 80 per cent of inputs into our operations are dollar-denominated. The naira fluctuations haven’t been favourable to the business, making it more and more difficult to meet dollar-denominated obligations,” Ibeabuchi said,
Ibeabuchi noted in the statement that the losses have been decreasing due to an improving operating environment, and assured that the company will achieve profitability shortly.
Backstory
It would be recalled that on Monday the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning claimed that “not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes in 11 years.”
The Senate on Tuesday, declared its interest in probing the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and StarTimes Joint Venture Agreement over the non-profitability of the venture which had been since 2008.
During an interactive session with some revenue-generating agencies of government, the chairman, Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, Solomon Adeola, queried the management of NTA, over 12 years of non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The Senate asked that the management should appear before the committee along with the Managing Director, NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko.
According to the joint venture agreement, annual profits were to be shared in a 70:30 ratio between StarTimes and Nigeria.
Among other things, the Senate also queried why some accounts of StarTimes were in dollars and naira, and called for the stepping aside of the Managing Director, NTA TV Enterprises, chief executive officer of StarTimes and the director of tax, for an independent investigation.
Lagos shuts Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, discloses alternative routes
Motorists from Oworonshoki descending to Ojota and Maryland would be diverted to use the U-turn at 7-up.
The Lagos State Government has announced the closure and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu Road to enable reconstruction works along the corridor for the next 4 weeks, with effect from 6.00 am on Saturday, August 29, to Friday, September 25, 2020.
While making the disclosure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.
He said that the ramp descending outbound Oworonshoki Expressway to outbound Ikorodu and sections of the service lane in front of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) office would be closed to traffic during the rehabilitation works to allow for smooth repairs of the service lane inwards Ojota and Maryland.
Oladeinde revealed that different alternative routes have been suggested to road users for utilization during the rehabilitation period. He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management agencies would be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement throughout the period.
Going further, the commissioner disclosed that motorists from Oworonshoki descending the ramp on the interchange to Ojota and Maryland would be diverted to use the U-turn at 7-up to connect the ramp beside Olusosun dumpsite to link Ikorodu road.
He also said that motorists coming from Mile 12 and Ketu on Ikorodu Road intending to ascend the ramp to Oworonshoki are advised to use Ikosi road to link Lagos Ibadan expressway through CMD road and make a U-turn at the Lagos Emergency Hospital inward Oworonshoki.
Alternatively, motorists can also use the ramp after Ketu bus stop, beside LAMATA bus yard to link Lagos Ibadan expressway and make a U-turn at 7-up Enroute Oworonshoki or stay on the main carriageway on Ikorodu road, after Ketu bus stop, to link a temporary ramp after the Ojota interchange which will lead them to Oworonshoki through the service lane.
In his statement, Oladeinde also said that motorists inbound LAMATA yard from Oworonshoki should use Ikosi road to connect Ikorodu road and stay on the main carriageway to connect the temporary lane that links the service lane immediately after the Ojota interchange to join LAMATA gate beside Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.
The commissioner finally reiterated that the impediments by Ikosi road have been removed to allow free flow of traffic inbound and outbound Ikorodu road during this period.
Nigeria records 621,035 drug seizures/arrests in 2019, up from 9,831 in 2018
The report showed that the highest numbers of cases were reported in the North Central region.
Nigeria’s total number of reported drug seizures/arrests in 2019 increased by over 1000% to 621,035.46, compared to just 9,831 in 2018. This is according to the latest report on Drug Seizures and Arrest by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.
The report showed that the highest numbers of cases were reported in the North Central region, standing at 517,711.69 as against just 1,311 in 2018.
The South West came in second place with just 44,744.13 in 2019, compared to 1,260 in 2018.
The South South recorded 28,885.85 in 2019 compared to 1,821 in 2018.
The South East recorded 13,234.48 in 2019 compared to 1,022 in 2018.
The North West recorded 11,968.50 in 2019 compared to 2,809 in 2018.
Also, the North East had the lowest record of drug cases at 4,490.81 compared to 1,608 on 2018.
Further breakdown of the report showed that men were nearly ten times more likely to be arrested for drug trafficking in 2019, with 8,571 by the State and Special Area Command compared to just 908 women.
The NBS report revealed that total number of narcotics drug seizures by the State and Special Area Command was 612,547.89kg compared to 163,684.44kg in 2018.
Total Number of prosecutions by the State and Special Area Command was 9,418 in 2019, which was less than the 2018 figure of 9,779. However, the convictions rate was just 1,120 in 2019 compared to 1,220 in 2018.
For counseling concluded in the 2018/2019 period, the number was just 397, compared to 440 in 2018.
In 2019, a study by the NBS and Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse with technical support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), revealed that 14.3 million Nigerians reported usage of psychoactive drug substances which stands at nearly 15% of the adult population, compared to the global average of 5.6%.
Akinwumi Adesina re-elected as AfDB’s President
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for another five-year term.
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nairametrics reported Mr. Adesina disclosed his intentions to run as the multilateral bank’s President for a second time yesterday.
Mr. Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent to pull together and stay focused on the goal of fighting the effect of the pandemic on Africa’s economy. According to him, “pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.”
READ: How the United States plans to control the African Development Bank
He said that Africa has lost a decade’s worth of economic growth due to the pandemic and that despite Africa’s recovery being long, the need for unity would be needed now more than ever in the AfDB.
“Now we must help Africa to build back, boldly, but smartly, paying greater attention to quality growth: health, climate, and the environment,” he added.
He also disclosed that the bank’ Board of Directors were able to launch support schemes to cushion the effects of the pandemic. “
READ: FG says no electricity tariff increase for poor, vulnerable Nigerians, gives conditions for increase
“The Bank launched a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility to support African countries. We launched a $3 billion social bond on the global market – the largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever in world history.”
Adesina recalled that his current five-year term as head of the African Development Bank Group was marked by the implementation of five strategic priorities for the continent’s development, known as the “High 5s.”
READ: NCDMB launches LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Bayelsa
“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass,” he said.
Adesina said the impact of his five years as President has enabled 18 million Africans have access to electricity, 141 million people have benefitted from improved agricultural technologies for food security. 15 million people have access to finance, 101 million people have access to improved transport and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.