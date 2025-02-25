The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to provide explanations regarding its planned subscription price increase, scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to appear before the commission for an investigative hearing at its headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

According to the FCCPC, the move follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, raising concerns about recurrent unilateral increases, potential market dominance abuse, and anti-competitive practices within the pay-TV sector.

“Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

“The FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse,” the statement read

The agency also noted that it is engaging the sector regulator and other relevant authorities to ensure that competition remains fair and consumer protection is upheld within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription industry.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported on Monday, that the pay-TV operator informed its customers that a new pricing regime would take effect from March 1, 2025, affecting all DStv and GOtv packages.

Under the new rates, the DStv Compact bouquet will rise from N15,700 to N19,000, reflecting a 25% increase. The Compact Plus package will increase from N25,000 to N30,000, a 20% hike, while the highest plan, DStv Premium, will jump from N37,000 to N44,500, also reflecting a 20% increment.

For GOtv users, the Jinja package will rise from N3,600 to N3,900, while the GOtv Jolli tariff will increase from N4,850 to N5,800.

The GOtv Max package will move from N7,200 to N8,500, while the GOtv Supa will increase from N9,600 to N11,400. The highest GOtv package, Supa Plus, will now cost N16,800, up from N15,700.

Potential sanctions for non-compliance

The FCCPC warned that failure by MultiChoice to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the price review, or any violation of fair market principles, would attract regulatory actions.

“Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.”

The commission emphasized that ensuring a level playing field in the digital subscription industry remains a priority, particularly as Nigerians have raised concerns over frequent price hikes without clear justifications.