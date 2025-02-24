Pay-tv operator, Multichoice Nigeria has notified its customers of another price increment across its subscription packages on both DStv and GOtv.

In a notice sent to its customers on Monday, the company said the new price regime is to take effect from March 1, 2025.

According to the company, the latest price review will hike the DStv Compact bouquet from N15,700 to N19,000, representing a 25% increase.

The Compact Plus package will also increase from N25,000 to N30,000, which is 20% increment.

For the highest package, DStv Premium, the company said the subscription price will go up from N37,000 to N44,500, which also represents a 20% increment.

What the company is saying

The notice titled, “Price adjustments for DStv and GOtv packages,” reads:

“Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages.

“This is to enable us to continue to offer our customers world-class home-grown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

This announcement followed a similar price increment implemented in May last year, for which the company blamed inflation and the rising costs of operations in Nigeria.

New GOtv prices

GOtv customers, who currently pay N3,600 for the Jinja package will now pay N3,900, while the tariff on GOtv Jolli will rise from N4,850 to N5,800.

The GOtv Max package will now cost N8,500 instead of the current N7,200, while GOtv Supa will cost N11,400 from the current N9,600. The GOtv Supa Plus package will now go for N16,800 instead of the current N15,700.

MultiChoice, the parent company for DStv and GOtv, claimed the price increase is due to the increasing cost of running a business in Nigeria.

It points to currency depreciation, with the naira’s value dropping significantly and high inflation ballooning its operation expenses.

What you should know

The latest price increment came despite the huge loss of subscribers lost by the Pay-tv company last year due to multiple price increments.

Beyond its usual annual price increment, Multichoice had increased its prices twice in 2023, one in April and another in November of the same year.