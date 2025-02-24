The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has launched two digital initiatives an AI chatbot named Ask INU and a self-reporting evidence portal to enhance access to support services for domestic violence survivors and mandated reporters.

These initiatives align with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to ensuring justice and comprehensive support for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The agency’s Executive Secretary, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the announcement in a statement signed by Mrs. Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, Head of DSVA’s Public Affairs Unit, on Monday in Lagos.

Vivour-Adeniyi unveiled the first innovation, an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot named ‘Ask INU (I Need You),’ which provides immediate information and referrals to survivors.

“The first innovation, Ask INU (I Need You), is a WhatsApp-based AI chatbot designed to provide immediate information and referrals. By simply sending a message to 0812 893 7058 on WhatsApp, users can access timely, confidential, and accurate information about available support services. This tool ensures that survivors and those assisting them are empowered with critical knowledge of the resources at their disposal,” she said.

Self-reporting evidence portal

The second initiative is a Self-Reporting Tool integrated into the Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (DSVCMS). This platform enables survivors and mandated reporters to securely submit case details and upload crucial evidence.

“By visiting lagosdsvcms.org and clicking on the ‘Report’ tab, survivors and mandated reporters can securely submit key case details. This tool also allows users to upload crucial evidence, including pictures, audio or video recordings, and medical reports,” Vivour-Adeniyi stated.

She emphasized the importance of evidence preservation in ensuring swift and effective justice.

“Strengthening evidence collection and preservation is a vital step in ensuring swift and effective justice. This intervention is particularly significant, considering that about 60% of survivors who originally had pictorial, documentary, or audio evidence of abuse either misplaced it, accidentally or voluntarily deleted it, or had their devices destroyed by their abusive partners.

With this portal, survivors can securely store and retrieve their evidence when investigations commence or whenever they are ready to seek justice. The improved collection and preservation of evidence will play a key role in building survivors’ cases and strengthening the prosecution of domestic violence cases in Lagos State—an area that has previously faced significant challenges,” she added.

Strengthening survivor support

Vivour-Adeniyi reiterated DSVA’s dedication to leveraging technology to combat domestic violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

“These efforts reflect the agency’s commitment to leveraging technology to break the culture of silence, provide seamless access to support for survivors and ensure perpetrator accountability.

With these innovations, survivors will receive the support and justice they deserve while actively working to prevent future occurrences and reduce such incidents to the barest minimum,” she said.