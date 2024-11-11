The founder of Telecom Satellites Limited (TSTV), Bright Echefu, has unveiled another Pay TV called LUFT TV, years after abandoning thousands of customers on a similar project, TSTV.

At the launch on Sunday in Abuja, Echefu said the new pay TV will cater to the terms of subscribers and promises to provide the finest entertainment in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

He added that its satellites already have a footprint across all of West Africa, implying that West Africans can connect to LUTF TV.

“LUFT TV is built on cutting-edge technology, delivering crystal-clear HD quality, flexibility to watch on multiple devices, and a subscription plan that is currently the most affordable compared to other existing pay TVs. Our entertainment is on your own terms, anytime, anywhere,” he said.

Fate of TSTV customers

Echefu, however, spoke about TSTV, which has remained off the radar since 2020, saying it is not dead. He hinted that TSTV subscribers would soon be onboarded onto LUFT TV.

“Some time ago, we had TSTV. TSTV is going to come back. It’s not dead, no. I just want to announce that TSTV is not dead. And soon, very, very soon, subscribers of TSTV will be on LUTF TV. So, we haven’t lost anything,” he said.

On the new Pay TV, he assured it is committed to supporting local content and values and showcasing Nigeria’s stories—from captivating dramas and unforgettable music to thrilling sports moments, among others.

According to him, LUTF Pay TV is more than a service but a movement to bring people together, to inspire, to entertain, and to deliver the kind of TV that speaks to who they are.

Governors commend Echefu

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, lauded Echefu for being “a focused individual with a great mind.”

He said his understanding of Pay TV is similar to the story of MTN and Globacom in Nigeria.

According to him, when MTN started, they claimed there was no per-second call, only per-minute billing. However, with the emergence of Globacom, telco users began paying by the second.

He explained that at a time when the Nigerian economy is challenging, people should pay as they watch.

He advised LUFT TV’s chairman to ensure that the content on Pay TV focuses on news, youth, sports, commentary, history, and, most importantly, the culture of the Nigerian people.

On his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State supported the local initiative embodied in LUFT Pay TV.

He said that while no platform should be discouraged, it should be able to offer people qualitative options at very affordable prices.

“We must be able to share profits with the people who make business profitable. I therefore salute this initiative, and I want to encourage Nigerians to patronize LUTF TV,” he said.

What You Should Know

TSTV, a satellite TV company launched by Echefu, was expected to challenge the monopolistic tendencies of Multichoice, owners of DStv and GOtv in Nigeria.

Touted as the first and only fully indigenous Pay-TV operator in the country, TSTV entered the industry on October 1, 2017, with enticing offerings that raised the hopes of many Nigerians. Its decision to launch on the country’s Independence Day was said to be symbolic of a declaration of ‘freedom’ in the Pay-TV industry. However, the company disappeared after the launch.

It made a comeback on October 1, 2020, promising to offer Nigerians the best Pay-TV experience. Still, its service remained intermittent, leaving subscribers who had invested in the company’s decoders with constant complaints.

TSTV completely went off the radar again in March last year and has remained absent to date, with no explanation to subscribers beyond intermittent apologies for ‘technical glitches’ during its active days.

TSTV is currently embroiled in a N380 million fraud-related case filed against it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Echefu denies the allegation, maintaining that the case being prosecuted by the EFCC is a civil loan issue between them and Mr. Tanimu, MD of Kalsiyam Global, and also a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The matter is still pending.