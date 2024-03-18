A surge in the buying mood for Solana has helped the cryptocurrency market. Not too far from its all-time high, Solana caused a stir in the cryptocurrency world when it overtook BNB as the fourth most valuable crypto asset.

Right now, there is bullish sentiment in the Solana markets. On November 06, 2021, Solana hit its highest price ever, peaking at $259 point 52.

As reported by DefiLlama, Solana has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Ethereum and other EVM-based Layer-2 solutions in 24-hour volume. The altcoin is up 40% for the week and the current SOL cycle high is $ 205.

The introduction of meme-coin projects on Solana’s blockchain has recently been met with enthusiasm by supporters. A recent study by Franklin Templeton noted that a significant portion of activity was captured by the network, and it went on to say that the company believes meme-coins like BONK “have a strong relationship with their native networks.”.

A “Learn and Earn Campaign” for the meme-coin was introduced in February by the European fintech company Revolut. As a result of the increased visibility, BONK reached an all-time high in early March.

Solana of late has become the clear leader in blockchain transactions with a total chain volume of $3.654 billion, compared to Ethereum’s $2.397 billion. Solana surpasses all other competitors, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Optimism.

Solana is an open-source project with high functionality that leverages the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Although the concept and preparatory work for the project started in 2017, the Solana Foundation formally introduced Solana in March 2020.

The Solana protocol is intended to make the development of decentralized apps (DApps) easier. By combining the blockchain’s fundamental proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus with a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus, it seeks to increase scalability.

Memecoin founders have made millions of Solana tokens through token presales in the last 72 hours (about 3 days) alone, demonstrating the heightened activity in the cryptocurrency community.

To advertise on the side of Los Vegas’ massive Sphere project, Dogwifhat (WIF), a take on the “dog token” that capitalized on the Solana trend by giving the dog mascot a pink beanie, has raised over $600,000.

As of the time of publication, aggregated data cited by cryptocurrency researcher 0xGumshoe indicates that traders have sent approximately $100 million worth of SOL to purchase new Solana meme coins in the last 72 hours.

These tokens, which include Book of Meme (BOME), Nap (NAP), Nostalgia (NOS), and many more, have been used in a contentious presale model to raise funds for upcoming coins.

Presales are a common way for fraudsters and scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting investors to launder money, even though there is no assurance that investors will receive tokens in return for cryptocurrency sent to a presale wallet address.