Football: Deadline day transfer deals

The transfer window was officially shut 11pm yesterday, although a domestic-only window will continue until October 16.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Football: Deadline day transfer deals

In the 2019/20 summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market, Premier League clubs spent €1.6 billion on signings.

Some major signings being Harry Maguire to Manchester United for €87million and also Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for €80million amongst other high-profile names. According to Sky Sports, the total expenditure edged last summer’s total by £158m – smashing the £1billion threshold for the fourth year running.

This season (2020/2021) summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market; Premier League spent €1.4 billion on signings, with notable signings like Kai Havertz to Chelsea for €80million, Ruben Dias to Manchester City for €68million. The total expenditure for this transfer window came short of that of last season by over €100million. Due to Chelsea’s transfer ban in the last window, they took in over €151million from player sales, and this window they spent over €247million on signings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which appeared out of the blue and affected the availability of football fans at the stadium; the club’s finances dwindled because it largely depends on the fans to balance the revenues. Last season, some clubs lost over £700million and currently, clubs in the Premier League are losing £100million monthly. Due to the lack of funds, clubs focused more on loans with buy options, which is considered as a more feasible transfer strategy.

Clubs worldwide were unable to finance a permanent deal for big-name players due to their current financial strength; notably, the failure of Man United football club to get their no 1 transfer target, Jordan Sancho, as they fell short the required transfer fee by a whooping £30 million. Interestingly, over 50% of the transfer deals this window were loan deals with or without an option to buy. Players like Gareth Bale moved to Tottenham through the loan route with an option to buy.



Here is a list of signings on the deadline day;

Player From To Transfer Type Fee
1) M. Guendouzi Arsenal Hertha Berlin Loan
2) D. Costa Juventus Bayern Munich Loan
3)E. Choupo Moting Free Agent Bayern Munich Free
4)Oussama Idrissa AZ Sevilla Buy €12m
5)F. Chiesa Fiorentina Juventus Loan
6) Bouna Sarr Marseille Bayern Munich Buy €10m
7) T. Bakayoko Chelsea Napoli Loan
8) A. Telles Porto Man. United Buy €15m
9) C. Smalling Man. United As Roma Buy €15m
10) G. Deulofeu Watford Udinese Loan
11) T. Partey Ath. Madrid Arsenal Buy €50m
12) Amad Traore Atalanta Man. United Buy (To join by Jan.) €40m
13) T. Walcott Everton Southampton Loan
14) E. Cavani Free Agent Man. United Free
15) Raphinha Rennes Leeds Buy €17m
16) M. Cuissance Bayern Munich Marseille Loan
17) M. D. Sciglio Juventus Lyon Loan
18) J. Andersen Lyon Fulham Loan
19) Rafinha Free agent P. S. G Free
20) T. Adarabioyo Man. City Fulham Buy Und.

 

