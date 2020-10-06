Football: Deadline day transfer deals

In the 2019/20 summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market, Premier League clubs spent €1.6 billion on signings.

Some major signings being Harry Maguire to Manchester United for €87million and also Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for €80million amongst other high-profile names. According to Sky Sports, the total expenditure edged last summer’s total by £158m – smashing the £1billion threshold for the fourth year running.

This season (2020/2021) summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market; Premier League spent €1.4 billion on signings, with notable signings like Kai Havertz to Chelsea for €80million, Ruben Dias to Manchester City for €68million. The total expenditure for this transfer window came short of that of last season by over €100million. Due to Chelsea’s transfer ban in the last window, they took in over €151million from player sales, and this window they spent over €247million on signings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which appeared out of the blue and affected the availability of football fans at the stadium; the club’s finances dwindled because it largely depends on the fans to balance the revenues. Last season, some clubs lost over £700million and currently, clubs in the Premier League are losing £100million monthly. Due to the lack of funds, clubs focused more on loans with buy options, which is considered as a more feasible transfer strategy.

Clubs worldwide were unable to finance a permanent deal for big-name players due to their current financial strength; notably, the failure of Man United football club to get their no 1 transfer target, Jordan Sancho, as they fell short the required transfer fee by a whooping £30 million. Interestingly, over 50% of the transfer deals this window were loan deals with or without an option to buy. Players like Gareth Bale moved to Tottenham through the loan route with an option to buy.

The transfer window was officially shut at 11 pm yesterday, although a domestic-only window will continue until October 16. Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top-flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently up until October 16.

Here is a list of signings on the deadline day;