English Premier League fans to pay more for BT sports, Skysports matches
Following interim arrangements as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, EPL fans may have to pay more to watch league matches.
The English Premier League fans face the prospects of paying more for league matches, as measures are being introduced in response to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on matches.
The league has rolled out interim broadcast arrangements that will allow UK soccer fans to watch more games at a cost, while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them away from stadiums.
According to a report from Bloomberg, fans of the UK’s 20 elite clubs will be able to pay for additional October matches on either of the BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office platforms that would not otherwise have been broadcasted.
The league authorities in a separate statement noted that BT and Sky will continue to offer subscribers their existing October schedule of matches, and will charge £14.95 ($19.43) for each of the extra games they show.
The Premier League in its statement disclosed that clubs agreed to the additional measures to enable all fans to watch their teams live, following the playing of the league games behind closed doors due to the pandemic. Although. a top pundit at Sky, Gary Neville, was quite critical of it.
Gary Neville, who helps front Sky’s match-day coverage, in a tweet post, said, “This is a really bad move by the premier league to charge £14.95 for single matches that have been shown free for 6 months.”
European clubs, including premier league clubs, have been complaining about the shut out of fans from league games due to the pandemic as this has seen their revenue drop drastically. A huge part of their income is from ticket sales to fans, which they don’t enjoy at the moment.
The Premier League is expected to use the additional pay-per-view money to support its clubs, which have seen match-day sales evaporate because of the pandemic. In a report published in June, a consultancy firm, Deloitte, estimated a roughly 1 billion-pound revenue hit for Premier League clubs in the 2019/2020 financial year.
Fans have been banned from attending matches live since the spring, in a bid to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Premier League said on Friday that it was committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.
Why it matters
The 20/21 Premier League season has shipped in more goals after 4 games than any other season in the league’s history. The most competitive league in the world has seen matches played behind closed doors since Project restart. Still, Club fans can only watch their teams when it is televised; however, BT, Sky are offering extra matches to fans at a cost, which will also generate revenue for the clubs. It is a win-win situation.
YouTube announces $100m Black Voices Fund for creators and artists in Nigeria, others
YouTube is launching a multi-year, $100 million fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists.
2020 has been a difficult year, to say the least. With the Covid-19 pandemic finally beginning to show signs of improvement, however, it is expected that there will be a second wave. In response, many organizations within the music and media industries have made attempts to address the issue in their own way.
For instance, some celebrities do giveaways for their fans or for those in need on social media. However, one of the most significant of these responses was made by YouTube, who recently announced a $100m fund designed exclusively to promote content produced by people of colour, known as the Black Voice Fund.
YouTube is launching a multi-year, $100 million fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists. The fund will be focusing its efforts on creators within the U.S., Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.
According to YouTube, the Black Voice Fund is created to “help amplify fresh narratives and content that emphasises the intellectual power, passion and joy of this brilliant community, including Black economic equity and wellbeing, we have created the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.”
The $100m fund which was first announced by YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcici, in June is now officially named as #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.
Over the next three years, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming focused on the Black experience, and to directly support Black Creators and Artists so that they can thrive on YouTube.
Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, said the following in a statement “Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years,”
“Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally.
‘’The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that YouTube is a place where Black artists, creators and users can share their stories and be protected.’’
Interested artists and creators can apply for funding Here