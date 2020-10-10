Economy & Politics
COVID-19: IMF Chief predicts $345 billion financing gap in African countries
IMF boss predicts that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has predicted that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023. According to her, this finance gap is largely attributable to the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable African economies.
In a concerted effort to avert this threat, Kristalina called on developed countries and institutions to assist African states in weathering the global pandemic and its associated economic impact. She made the call in a conference on Friday. Driving home her point, Kristalina said, “The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere … All of us, countries and institutions, must do more to support Africa to cope with the next phase of this crisis.”
She further asserted that African states had spent an additional 2.5% of gross domestic product on average to help their populations, and institutions like the IMF had also stepped up, but more aid was needed. Private lending also remained subdued, she added.
Commenting on how she arrived at the projected figure, Kristalina said, “Despite sizeable domestic adjustments, African states still need $1.2 trillion in financing through 2023, implying that some heavily indebted countries were being forced to choose between debt service and additional health and social spending.”
She further said, “Current commitments from international lenders and official bilateral creditors would cover less than a quarter of the projected needs, and private lending remained limited, leaving the projected $345 billion funding gap.“
Why this matters
According to World Bank estimates, the pandemic, in addition to a collapse in commodity prices and a plague of locusts, has adversely affected African economies, putting additional 43 million people at risk of extreme poverty. African countries have reported more than 1 million coronavirus cases and some 23,000 deaths.
In view of the details implying a potential threat to African economies and the world at large, IMF needs to seize the opportunity to call on members to make new pledges, so that the Fund can increase its concessional lending capacity, and loan its Special Drawing Rights —the IMF’s currency—to poorer countries.
It also backs an extension of the Group of 20’s moratorium in official bilateral debt payments beyond the end of 2020, and supports steps to strengthen the architecture for debt restructuring.
Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
N3.12 trillion has been budgeted to service debt in 2021, representing a 9.09% rise when compared to N2.86 trillion approved for 2020.
The Nigerian government in an ambitious economic recovery and sustainability agenda has proposed a N13.08 trillion appropriation budget for the year 2021, indicating a 23.3% from the N10.8 trillion budget approved in 2020.
Meanwhile, according to the budget breakdown, a sum of N3.12 trillion has been budgeted to service debt in 2021, representing a 9.09% rise when compared to N2.86 trillion approved for 2020.
The Budget breakdown
According to the budget speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2021 Appropriation Bill is designed to further deliver on the goals of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESC), with a roadmap to initiate post-corona economic recovery.
The breakdown shows that the capital expenditure as a percentage of Non-Debt Expenditure is a meagre 29%, while recurrent expenditure (salaries and overhead) as a percentage of total FGN expenditure stood at 71%.
Recurrent expenditure – N5.65trn
Capital Expenditure – N3.85trn
Statutory transfer – N484.5bn
Debt service – N3.12trn
Total proposed budget – N13.08trn
Key parameters
Oil production – 1.86 mbpd
Oil Price – $US40p/b
Exchange rate – 379 N/$US
GDP Growth – 3.0%
Inflation – 11.95%
Nigeria to borrow N4.28 trillion to fund budget deficit
The breakdown of the 2021 appropriation budget shows that due to persisting revenue challenge in the country, the total budget deficit rose to N5.19 trillion from N4.97 trillion approved in 2020.
According to the proposed budget, the 2021 budget deficit will be financed majorly by another borrowing of N4.28 trillion from both domestic and foreign sources. Domestic borrowing is estimated at N2.18 trillion, while external debt borrowing has been put at N940.89 billion, with sinking fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors put at N220 billion.
Other sources include N205.15 billion from privatization proceeds and N709.69 billion drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programmes.
While the 2021 proposed budget appropriation will be largely funded by new borrowing, the attendant cost of borrowing new funds takes a sheer part of the total budget. For 2021, the Nigerian government is committed to meet debt service obligations, amounting to N3.12 trillion. This represents 40% of the total budget and an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 debt service in 2020.
An ambitious recovery?
The implementation of 2020 budget has largely been undermined by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, driving the government to set a N13.08 trillion 2021 budget. Meanwhile, the proposed 2021 budget maybe an ambitious one to say the least, as key pressure points on Nigeria’s fiscal landscape persist.
A glance at the key parameters underlying the 2021 budget shows that the federal government may be overly ambitious in its drive to initiate the recovery process by 2021. For instance, the government projected the Nigerian economy to bottom out of recession and produce a GDP growth of 3.2% in 2021. Indeed, this may be overly ambitious in an economy already stretched by COVID-19 pandemic amidst a looming recession.
In addition, budget deficit continues to snowball, projected to be N5.19 trillion in 2021. This represents 3.62% of estimated GDP, well above the threshold of 3% stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007. Unless there are new revenue sources for the country, given the limited scope for cost-cutting, it will not be feasible to keep budget deficits within the 3% target set in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
Lastly, revenue generation remains government’s main challenge. Despite key revenue management measures introduced in the 2021 budget, which includes deregulation of the price of petroleum products; ongoing verification exercise with IPPIS, and implementation of service-based electricity tariffs; the implementation of the 2021 budget may largely be threatened by the persisting weak global oil price.
Key highlights of the 2021 FGN budget
The budget represents an increase of 27% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The proposed FGN budget of N13.08trillion for the 2021 fiscal year tagged the “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience” was presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
The realization of the budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion. The budget represents an increase of 27% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0 percent.
- Inflation closing at 11.95 percent.
FG revenue estimates
- Total distributable revenue is estimated at N8.433 trillion.
- Total revenue available to fund the 2021 Federal Budget is estimated at N7.886 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N354.85 billion, as well as the revenues of 60 Government-Owned Enterprises.
- Oil revenue is projected at N2.01 trillion.
- Non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49 trillion.
Of the total revenue available to fund the budget, the projected oil revenue accounts for 25.5% while non-oil revenue accounts for 18.9%.
The planned 2021 expenditure
An aggregate expenditure of N13.08 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government budget in 2021. This includes N1.35 trillion spending by Government-Owned Enterprises and Grants and Aid funded expenditures of N354.85 billion.
- Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N5.65 trillion (43% of the budget).
- Personnel Costs of N3.76 trillion (29% of the budget).
- Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N501.19 billion.
- Overheads of N625.50 billion.
- Debt Service of N3.124 trillion (24% of the budget).
- Statutory Transfers of N484.49 billion.
- Sinking Fund of N220 billion (to retire certain maturing bonds).
Of the total proposed 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion, non-debt recurrent expenses accounts for 43% (N5.65 trillion). The cost of governance remains a cause for concern, as FG personnel costs, pensions and gratuities account for 33% of the budget, i.e. N4.262 trillion.
To service its debt obligations, the FG would be spending as much as 24% of the budget (N3.124 trillion), representing an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 trillion in 2020. Debt service obligation of N3.124 trillion, a total of N2.183 trillion (70%) has been set aside to service domestic debts, while N940.89 billion (30%) has been provided for foreign debt service. N220 billion is provided for transfers to the Sinking Fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors.
Fiscal balance
A budget deficit (inclusive of Government Owned Enterprises and project-tied loans), is projected at N5.20 trillion. This represents 3.64 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
The deficit is expected to be financed mainly by new borrowings totaling N4.28 trillion, N205.15 billion from Privatization Proceeds and N709.69 billion in drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programmes.
Statutory transfers
The sum of N484.49 billion provided for Statutory Transfers in the 2021 Budget represents an increase of N56.46 billion (or 13 percent) over the revised 2020 provision. The Statutory Transfer provisions are made as follows;
- Niger Delta Development Commission – N63.51 billion.
- North East Development Commission – N29.70 billion.
- National Judicial Council – N110.00 billion.
- Universal Basic Education Commission – N70.05 billion.
- Independent National Electoral Commission – N40.00 billion.
- National Assembly – N128.00 billion.
- Public Complaints Commission – N5.20 billion.
- Human Rights Commission – N3.00 billion.
- Basic Health Care Provision Fund – N35.03 billion.
Of the total budget for statutory transfers, the National Assembly got the highest allocation of 26%, followed by National Judicial Council -23%, Universal Basic Education Commission – 14%, NDDC -13%, etc. The Public Complaints Commission and Human Rights Commission got the least -1% each.
Recurrent expenditure
A major part of the 2021 recurrent cost estimate of 37% of the budget (N4.888 trillion) is allocated to paying salaries and overheads. The recurrent expenditures (i.e. Salaries, Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits and overheads) for the MDAs providing critical public services include;
- 02 billion for the Ministry of Interior.
- 39 billion for the Ministry of Police Affairs.
- 10 billion for Ministry of Education.
- 56 billion for Ministry of Defence.
- 21 billion for Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Defence (17%), followed by Ministry of Education (11%), and Ministry of Police Affairs (9%) got huge shares of the budget allocation.
Capital expenditure
An aggregate sum of N3.85 trillion is being provided for capital projects as follows;
- 80 trillion for MDAs’ capital expenditure.
- N745 billion for Capital Supplementation.
- N355 billion for Grants and Aid-funded projects.
- N20 billion for the Family Homes Fund.
- N25 billion for the Nigeria Youth Investment fund.
- N336 billion for 60 Government Owned Enterprises.
- N247 billion for capital component of Statutory Transfers.
- N710 billion for projects funded by Multi-lateral and Bi-lateral loans.
The capital budget allocation is N1.16 trillion higher than the 2020 provision of N2.69 trillion. At 29% of aggregate expenditure, the provision moves closer to the Administration’s policy target of 30%.
Highlights of the 2021 capital projects
The key capital spending allocations in the 2021 Budget include;
- Power – N198 billion (inclusive of N150 billion for the Power Sector Recovery Plan);
- Works and Housing – N404 billion.
- Transportation – N256 billion.
- Defence – N121 billion.
- Agriculture and Rural Development – N110 billion.
- Water Resources – N153 billion.
- Industry, Trade and Investment – N51 billion.
- Education – N127 billion.
- Universal Basic Education Commission – N70 billion.
- Health – N132 billion.
- Zonal Intervention Projects – N100 billion.
- Niger Delta Development Commission – N64 billion.
The major chunk of the budget allocation for key capital projects goes to Works and Housing, followed by Transportation, Power, Water Resources, Health, Education, Defence, Agriculture, etc.
The 157% increase in the capital allocation to the health sector over the 2020 sectorial allocation is to enhance their capacity to deliver healthcare services through the procurement of requisite equipment, vaccines, and other facilities.
Government Fiscal Strategy in 2021
The government is aggressively implementing several and robust measures to overcome fiscal constraints that could impair on full budget realization.
The government shall be leveraging on technology and automation in the monitoring and management of Independently Generated Revenues towards addressing revenue leakages and redirecting scarce resources to the poor and vulnerable. These efforts include;
- Deregulation of the price of petroleum products.
- Ongoing verification exercise with IPPIS.
- Implementation of service-based electricity tariffs.
With the deregulation of the price of petroleum products, the new petrol pricing regime is expected to free up resources that were hitherto allocated to subsidize petroleum products. Similarly, the ongoing IPPIS verification exercise has closed gaps that encourage ghost workers or pensioners.
The service reflective electricity tariffs will help resolve liquidity crisis in the power sector and make the sector attractive to foreign investment. These reforms are expected to release trillions of Naira for allocation to other priority areas.
Lagos to use Ehingbeti summit to sustain socio-economic development
Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs.
Lagos State government has stated that it would use its upcoming Ehingbeti Economic Summit to sustain socio-economic development in the state.
This was disclosed by Olayemi Cardoso, Co-Chair of the 2020 Ehingbeti Economic Summit, on Thursday via the state’s Twitter handle.
As economies around the world begin to implement recovery strategies from the shockwave of Coronavirus, Cardoso explained that the Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG), which will hold virtually on November 10 – 12, 2020, will provide a robust platform for deliberations on pragmatic optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy, and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of the State in the coming decade.
He said, “The three-day summit, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live events, will draw participation from various sectors of the economy and across the globe.
“With the absence of the economic summit in the past four years, there seemed to be a decline in the rate of public-private collaboration in this State. This year’s summit is aimed at reconnecting with the private sector, which is the bedrock of the Lagos Economic Summit.
“The quest to strengthen existing relationship between government and the private sector is one of the major goals of this summit since greater private sector participation in governance is a prerequisite for a functional state.”
Ehingbeti 2020 will provide a robust platform for deliberations on pragmatic optimisation of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of the State in the coming decade.#LASG
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 8, 2020
The Group has also refreshed the Ehingbeti logo to reflect the contemporary outlook of the annual summit without disconnecting from the economic heritage of the Marina and Broad Streets areas of Lagos, which served as the springboard for Nigerian and West African economic development since the European incursion in the 15th century.
“The new Ehingbeti logo is an embodiment of meanings and expression of the LESG ideals. The convergence of colours in the logo connotes the essence of Ehingbeti as a participatory forum for integrating local and international stakeholders to exchange ideas and chart a path for the socio-economic development of Lagos State.
“The bright star above the image of the iconic ‘Agba Meta’ is a depiction of the result of working together to deliver the stellar accomplishments that define the city state of Lagos and the pervasive atmosphere of economic stability in the State. I am happy to let you know that the image of the ‘Agba Meta’ is a representation of the sculpted white cap chiefs built to welcome people into Lagos,” he added.
According to him, the logo is to emphasise the state’s pride in culture as it welcomes participants to Ehingbeti 2002 and beyond.
Sam Egube, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, also explained that the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP).
Egube, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, said, “Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater for the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.”