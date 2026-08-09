FG says it rebuilt 10 bridges per state, spent N250 billion on roads

The Federal Government says it has reconstructed more than 10 bridges in each state of the federation and completed over 260 emergency road rehabilitation projects nationwide at a total cost of more than N250 billion in the past three years. Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi disclosed this on Sunday at a stakeholder engagement and […]

The Federal Government says it has reconstructed more than 10 bridges in each state of the federation and completed over 260 emergency road rehabilitation projects nationwide at a total cost of more than N250 billion in the past three years.

Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi disclosed this on Sunday at a stakeholder engagement and flag-off of road projects in Lagos.

Umahi also provided an update on repair works on the Eko Bridge and the inauguration of 40 guards to protect the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He said all 260 emergency projects had been completed, describing the scale of intervention as unprecedented and pointing to anti-corruption oversight measures the government had put in place to ensure accountability in project execution.

What the Minister is saying

Umahi said the government had taken the unusual step of inviting the ICPC to independently audit ongoing road projects, and had written to the EFCC to do the same — framing the move as evidence of the administration’s commitment to transparency.

“Under President Bola Tinubu, for the first time, we exposed all the ongoing projects to the ICPC to go around, check procurement, check execution, and give us queries where we have erred, and we will take corrections. We have also written to the EFCC to follow suit. It shows transparency, it shows commitment, it shows accountability,” he said.

On the Eko Bridge, Umahi said the structure is in a serious condition but that full closure had been avoided to prevent severe disruption to Lagosians, with the government monitoring the crack on a daily basis.

“To close the entire section will bring a very devastating situation for our people in Lagos. That is why we closed that carriageway — half of it — and we are monitoring the crack on daily basis,” he said.

He said the remedial work would involve reinstalling approximately seven piles, bypassing the cracked pile cap section, and installing a new pile cap — a fix he said would last 15 to 20 years before the permanent solution is implemented.

“The permanent one is being designed both with our structural engineers and some experts that we consulted outside the country. It is going to require taking off, jacking off the entire spans that are affected, then demolishing the entire pile caps that are affected and installing brand new pile caps and pier and then bringing back the slab on it,” he said.

Umahi also addressed the newly inaugurated 40 highway guards assigned to protect the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, saying their mandate covers the elimination of hawking, loitering, commercial motorcycling, and refuse dumping from the corridor.

Get up to speed

The Nigerian government has been on a sustained push to upgrade Nigeria’s road infrastructure, with major contract approvals and rehabilitation projects rolled out across the country over the past three years.

In November 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a package of road infrastructure projects and contract reviews valued at more than N400 billion.

The approvals covered nine reviews of inherited projects and two new contract awards, with Umahi saying the investments were intended to deliver durable infrastructure, improve movement and support economic growth.

In March 2026, FEC also approved N427 billion for the reconstruction of the 103-kilometre Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa road in the South-West. The project involves the construction of a dual carriageway, with priority given to sections that had collapsed and could no longer be rehabilitated.

Nairametrics earlier wrote about the major ongoing road projects under the Tinubu administration.

While they do not represent the full range of ongoing road projects nationwide, they are among the significant infrastructure developments aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s transportation network.

What you should know

The Federal Government is not the only level of government investing in road infrastructure.

In May 2025, the Lagos State Government said it had completed 61 roads spanning 56.52 kilometres and five bridges across the state in the preceding year, while accelerating work on 147 other road and bridge projects.

The state said the projects were aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion.