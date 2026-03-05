The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N427 billion for the reconstruction of the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa road, a major route linking key cities in southwestern Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, following Wednesday’s FEC meeting.

The funding will cover 103 kilometers of dualized carriageway, with urgent attention to collapsed sections that are beyond rehabilitation, aiming to improve road safety and boost economic activities along the corridor.

What they are saying

Minister Umahi explained that while the project was awarded by the previous administration, progress was minimal. He noted that Oyo State had completed only five kilometres, leaving 103 kilometers under federal oversight.

“Another one is the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road. And this project is 108 kilometres,” Umahi stated.

“So we got approved to do that project, you know, 103 kilometers by two, and that is 206 kilometers. And the project was bid by five contractors for a total sum of N427 billion.”

The minister confirmed work will start immediately on selected sections while awaiting full ratification of all contracts.

Umahi emphasized that the project is expected to enhance safety, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities along the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa corridor.

The approval signals a major push to upgrade southwestern Nigeria’s road network, with priority given to sections that are in critical need of reconstruction.

More insights

In addition to the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa road, FEC approved several other major federal road projects.

The Kano–Kongolam road was revised and approved for N334 billion to cover 132 kilometers of three-lane concrete carriageway, including solar lighting, CCTV cameras, and tree planting.

The Abuja–Lokoja road, an 86-kilometer section, received N146 billion for full carriageway construction using grade 40 concrete.

Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto–Abaji road (Phase 2) got N203 billion for 129.3 kilometers of standard-gauge roadway.

The Suleja–Minna road saw approval for N91 billion to complete 71 kilometers of one carriageway, including concrete shoulders and asphalt resurfacing.

FEC also approved N5.6 billion for consultancy on the design and costing for the Carter Bridge in Lagos, which is set for demolition and reconstruction.

What you should know

The Federal Government had previously reviewed a proposal to replace the ageing Carter Bridge in Lagos with a N320 billion cable-stayed structure, considered more durable and cost-effective than the N380 billion required for full repairs.

Minister Umahi disclosed that Julius Berger had completed 80% of the above-water repairs, but inspections revealed severe underwater damage, corroded piles, and detached caps.

Past assessments in 2012 and 2019 had flagged these issues, highlighting the bridge’s critical condition.

A new bridge could last over 100 years and still cost less than full-scale rehabilitation.

With final approval for demolition, the next step is proceeding with contractor selection and detailed planning for the new cable-stayed bridge.