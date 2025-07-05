The Federal Government is reviewing a proposal to replace the ageing Carter Bridge in Lagos with a N320 billion cable-stayed structure, considered a more durable and cost-effective alternative to the N380 billion required for full-scale repairs.

This was disclosed by Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, during an inspection of the bridge on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Umahi said Julius Berger has completed 80% of the above-water repairs, but investigations uncovered severe underwater damage, corroded piles and detached caps similar to what led to truck restrictions on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He noted that past assessments in 2012 and 2019 had flagged these issues. A new bridge, he said, could last over 100 years and still cost less than the planned rehabilitation.

The ministry is reviewing proposals from Julius Berger and will submit its recommendations to President Bola Tinubu once assessments are complete.

“The Federal Government has expressed worry at the state of the Carter Bridge in Lagos State, saying that its condition is dangerous and requires urgent attention.

“The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, raised the concern when he inspected the bridge alongside other engineers from the ministry,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Umahi said that the proposal to repair Carter Bridge and connecting ramps was estimated at over N380 billion, while building a new cable-stayed bridge would cost about N320 billion.”

Umahi disclosed that only two firms have submitted proposals for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation projects in Lagos—BuildWell for the Third Mainland Bridge and Julius Berger for Carter Bridge. He added that the government is currently reviewing both proposals and will forward its recommendations to the President for final approval.

More insights

The NAN report also noted that Thomas Christe, Regional Manager for Julius Berger South West, confirmed the company began work on the Carter Bridge in 2024, focusing on handrails and pile caps above water. However, he acknowledged that the extent of underwater damage is significant and that the current contract does not cover the full scope of restoration needed.

Christe stated that the company had advised the government that a complete replacement may be a more practical solution and confirmed that international investors have shown interest in financing a new bridge.

“After our investigations, we suggested that a full replacement might be better.

“A new bridge will last up to 100 years, and international investors are ready to help finance it,” Christe stated.

Umahi, for his part, stressed the importance of addressing the structural foundation of the bridge rather than focusing solely on visible repairs, describing the Carter Bridge as requiring either deep structural intervention or full reconstruction.