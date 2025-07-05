Pioneer Nigerian fintech platform, Kiakia, celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of transformative credit services focused on financial inclusion, innovation, and responsible lending.

“When Kiakia launched 10 years ago, it wasn’t built to serve everyone. It was built to serve the right people. The overlooked but capable Nigerians. We came, not to flood the market with loans, but to build a system that rewards trust and responsibility.” says Mikail Adeniyi, Chief Operating Officer.

Since its inception, Kiakia has facilitated over ₦90 billion in credit, empowering more than 1.5 million individuals and businesses across Nigeria. With a customer base ranging from micro-retailers to growth-stage SMEs, Kiakia has become a financial ally to those with the capacity to succeed but previously denied fair access to capital.

The company’s human-first, data-driven approach to lending has earned national recognition. In 2020, then Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo commended the company, saying: “I am impressed by Fintechs like Kiakia, who are creating tailored financial solutions for underserved Nigerians.”

Now entering its second decade, Kiakia is preparing to launch a proprietary, highly powered credit engine, aimed at improving the precision and speed of loan assessments while maintaining human oversight and ethical decision-making.

“It’s not just about growing bigger. It’s about growing better and continuing to earn the trust of those we serve.” Adeniyi adds.

Kiakia at 10 is more than a celebration. It is a reaffirmation of purpose and a bold commitment to the future of inclusive finance.