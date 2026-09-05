Figo AI labs, TBO Integrated services, partner to deploy measurable AI solutions for large-scale enterprises

The partnership combines AI engineering, strategy, and governance to help organizations scale operations with AI, track return-on-investments, and instil safe AI practices within institutions to safeguard assets Figo AI Labs, an AI engineering and research company, and TBO Integrated Services Limited, a business and advisory technology firm, have announced a strategic partnership to design and […]

The partnership combines AI engineering, strategy, and governance to help organizations scale operations with AI, track return-on-investments, and instil safe AI practices within institutions to safeguard assets

Figo AI Labs, an AI engineering and research company, and TBO Integrated Services Limited, a business and advisory technology firm, have announced a strategic partnership to design and deploy AI solutions for large-scale enterprises across financial services, oil and gas, and the public sector.

The partnership is built around a growing challenge facing organizations worldwide: how to move from investing in AI to generating measurable value from it.

As enterprises accelerate their adoption of generative AI, automation and intelligent systems, many are moving beyond experimentation and pilots to confront a more fundamental question: What is the business impact?

For Figo AI Labs and TBO Integrated Services Limited, the next phase of enterprise AI adoption must be driven by technology adoption and business outcomes. The partnership will combine Figo AI Labs’ AI engineering and research capabilities with TBO Integrated Services Limited’s business strategy and governance expertise to help large-scale enterprises identify high-value business challenges, develop fit-for-purpose AI solutions and support their deployment within complex enterprise environments.

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Figo AI Labs, Uchenna Okpagu, said: “We believe the market is moving from the question of ‘How do we use AI?”

He added: “Many organizations made broad, general-purpose AI investments during the initial wave of adoption. Now they need to see those investments translate into real outcomes. Our focus is to build and deploy enterprise AI around specific business problems, with clear measures of impact and strong governance from the start.”

The partnership takes a value-led, problem-first approach to enterprise AI. Rather than starting with the technology or a predefined AI solution, TBO and Figo AI Labs will work with organisations to understand their strategic priorities, map the value streams that underpin critical business outcomes and identify where the greatest opportunities for improvement exist.

This allows the partnership to determine the right intervention before determining the technology. Where AI is the right solution, use cases can then be prioritised based on their potential business value, organisational readiness, feasibility and risk before moving into design, engineering and deployment.

By combining this approach with strong governance and continuous measurement, the partnership aims to help organisations move beyond AI adoption towards demonstrable improvements in performance, efficiency and service delivery.

For financial institutions, this could include intelligent customer operations, automation of repetitive processes and tools that help employees navigate large volumes of information more effectively.

For oil and gas companies, AI applications could support operational optimisation, data analysis and more efficient management of complex workflows.

For government institutions and public-sector organizations, potential applications could include streamlining administrative processes, improving service delivery and creating more efficient interactions between institutions and citizens.

Dr Temitope Oyeleye, CEO of TBO Integrated Services Limited, said: “Enterprise AI needs to be both ambitious and responsible”.

He added: “Organizations cannot afford to separate innovation from governance. The right governance framework should be built into an AI deployment from the beginning, so that businesses can capture the benefits of AI while managing operational, regulatory and reputational risks.”

For Africa, where organizations are simultaneously pursuing digital transformation, operational efficiency and increased competitiveness, the companies believe the opportunity lies in adopting the latest AI technologies and applying them to the problems that matter most.

“We are not in the business of helping organizations deploy AI for the sake of saying they have AI,” Okpagu added. “We want to help them identify the right problems, build the right solutions and prove that those solutions are making a difference.”

Visit https://tboisl.com/ and https://www.figolabs.ai/ for more information.

About Figo AI Labs

Figo AI Labs is an AI engineering and research company focused on designing, building and deploying practical AI solutions for organizations and enterprises. The company works at the intersection of AI research, engineering and enterprise application to help organizations solve complex business challenges.

About TBO Integrated Services Limited

TBO Integrated Services Limited is a technology and transformation firm that helps organisations translate strategic priorities into measurable operational and business outcomes. TBO’s approach combines strategy, value stream and process analysis, technology enablement, data, governance and implementation to identify the right interventions for complex organisational challenges. Its work in AI focuses on helping organisations understand where AI can create meaningful value, establish the foundations required for responsible adoption and sustain that value through effective governance, measurement and continuous improvement.