FirstBank empowers SMEs with practical sales strategies at upcoming SMEConnect webinar

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, is pleased to announce the forthcoming...

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, is pleased to announce the forthcoming edition of its SMEConnect Webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, 9 September 2026.

Anchored on FirstBank’s brand promise of “You First”, SMEConnect is a capacity-building platform dedicated to the development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. The SMEConnect webinar is designed to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with practical knowledge, market insights, and access to the Bank’s suite of tailored financial and advisory solutions.

The theme for the third quarter edition of the webinar is “The SME Growth Blueprint: Practical Sales Strategies to Win Customers and Boost Revenue.” Participants will be exposed to proven methodologies for enhancing brand visibility, strengthening customer acquisition, improving sales conversion, deepening customer loyalty, and achieving long-term business growth.

The webinar will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers including Helen Mojisola Ijaola, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Bags Warehouse; Onome Gbenga-Adewara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mamalicious Products Nigeria; and Olusola Ogunsakin, Group Head, Retail Banking Group, FirstBank. The session will be hosted by Helen A. Willie, Head, SME Banking, FirstBank, with Olajumoke Moyo-Ladipo, Team Lead, SME Engagement & Advisory, FirstBank, serving as moderator.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank, underscored the strategic relevance of the theme. He stated: “Growth is not accidental; it is driven by the ability of businesses to create value, win customers, and convert opportunities into sustainable revenue. At FirstBank, we recognise that many SMEs possess great products and services but often require practical sales strategies to unlock their full potential. This SMEConnect Webinar is designed to bridge that gap by providing insights from successful business leaders who have built and scaled thriving enterprises. Through these initiatives, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to equipping SMEs with the knowledge, capacity, and support needed to accelerate growth, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s economy.”

To register for the webinar, interested participants are encouraged to visit https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1pChO4tgQzGgzyevCWR6Gg

As part of its leading role in SME development, FirstBank continues to provide tailored solutions such as SME loans, digital banking platforms, and advisory services to help businesses formalize, grow, and access new markets. The SMEConnect series is a demonstration of the Bank’s resolve to go beyond banking and serve as a true growth partner to entrepreneurs.