The Lagos State Government says it has completed 61 roads spanning 56.52km and five bridges across the state in the last 1 year as part of efforts to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, during a ministerial press briefing on Monday.

Daramola stated that the administration delivered the projects to enhance mobility while also fast-tracking work on 147 other ongoing road and bridge constructions.

“As part of efforts to enhance connectivity and ease of movement, the Lagos State Government has delivered 61 roads of 56.52km, 5 bridges in the last 1 year while increasing the pace of work on 147 other road and bridge projects currently ongoing in different parts of the State just as it promised that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration will continue to deliver sustainable and impactful infrastructure to the people of Lagos State,” he said

The briefing marked the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, outlining the administration’s ongoing efforts to expand road connectivity, improve traffic flow, and sustain infrastructure development.

Projects completed

According to Daramola, the state government is currently accelerating work on 147 road and bridge projects across Lagos, with some projects already completed and awaiting commissioning.

“These include the construction of Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke Road, Hospital Road (Phase II), Samuel Ekundayo Road, Toga Road in Badagry LGA, and the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road (Dopemu Road),” he said.

The Special Adviser highlighted some completed projects, such as:

Ikoyi roads: Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Macpherson Avenue, and Femi Okunnu Road

Victoria Island: Ilabere, Ilu, and Inupa roads

Alimosho: Babafemi Dada road network, including Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal, and Shalom Academy Roads, with a bridge

Ikeja GRA: Oba Dosumu Street, Sobo Arobiodu Street, Oduduwa Way and Crescent, Sasegbọn Street

Somolu, Lagos Mainland: St Finbarr’s College Road, Iwaya Road, Sand Zero Streets

Amuwo Odofin: Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa) Road, Irede Road, Old Ojo Road (Phase I)

Kosofe: Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Akiogun Street, Abudu Smith Street, Demurin/Agidi Road, and Church Street

Ongoing projects

Daramola also listed major ongoing infrastructure projects, including:

Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge: A strategic connection through swampy terrain to Maryland

Eti-Osa–Lekki–Epe Expressway: A 47.88km reinforced concrete road

Omu Creek Bridge, Ibeju-Lekki: Connecting Lekki-Epe Expressway to future Lagoon Highway

Lagos-Badagry Expressway: Upgraded to a 10-lane highway, including BRT lanes, toll lanes, service lanes, and a central light rail corridor

Road maintenance and upgrades

Daramola disclosed that between May 2023 and May 2024, the Lagos State Public Works Corporation intervened on 1,177 inner roads, spanning approximately 78.42km.

The interventions included palliative works, pothole patching, overlay works, and drainage maintenance covering 462km. He noted that the Corporation has evolved from routine maintenance (patching) to full-scale construction.

Some of the upgraded or completed roads are:

Abudu Smith Street, Victoria Island

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road, Agege

Unity/Osebaby/Umunya Streets, Okota

Ladoke Akintola Street, GRA Ikeja

Odofin–Igbogbo Baiyeku Road, Ikorodu (ongoing)

The Special Adviser revealed that Lagos is also investing in critical catalytic infrastructure projects that unlock new corridors, stimulate private sector investment, and accommodate the projected demands of a 21st-century African megacity.

These projects are:

Orija Bridge and Lagoon Highway

Alternative Routes to the Dangote–Eleko Corridor

Lekki Regional Road Extension

Lekki International Airport

Ikotun Intersection Flyover

Ajara–Agelasho–Erekiti–Ikoga Road Network

Egan–Ayobo Road and Bridge

He highlighted several challenges affecting road infrastructure delivery in Lagos State, including the low-lying nature of the terrain, frequent flooding, escalating costs of infrastructure, and issues related to public responsibility, such as road abuse and vandalism.

Despite these obstacles, he reiterated the administration’s commitment to building a smart, resilient, and inclusive megacity.