As the matter is still before the court and there’s a court order prohibiting media publications on this matter, warning that violations would constitute contempt of court, a punishable offence, we will highlight in this article why Fidelity Bank is too big to fail, as alluded to by several online platforms.

Several media platforms have gone to town with the news of the Supreme Court ruling on a dispute between the defunct FSB International Bank and Sagecom Concepts Limited, with some of them questioning the ability of Fidelity Bank (the judgment debtor) to make the payment.

Fidelity Bank’s financial performance has been exceptional, with a 64.2% year-on-year increase in gross earnings to N315.4 billion in Q1 2025. The bank’s total deposits have surged to N6.6 trillion, driven by a 21.4% increase in foreign currency deposits. These figures highlight its ability to attract and retain capital, ensuring liquidity and operational efficiency.

Fidelity Bank Plc has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience, solidifying its position as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. Recent reports highlight the bank’s impressive growth trajectory, including its re-entry into the N1 trillion market capitalization club and a 167.8% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to N105.8 billion in Q1 2025.

Fidelity Bank’s stock performance has been impressive, with a 237% oversubscription in its capital raise venture. Analysts predict continued growth, with gross earnings expected to reach N1.5 trillion and profit before tax projected at N415.4 billion in 2025. The bank’s ability to meet the N500 billion capitalization target set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) underscores its financial resilience and regulatory compliance.

Support for Small and Medium Enterprises

Fidelity Bank’s commitment to supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) plays a crucial role in its significance to the economy. By providing tailored financial solutions and resources for SMEs, such as the recently launched SME Hub, the bank contributes to job creation and economic development, further cementing its importance in the financial ecosystem.

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Fidelity Bank has demonstrated a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and risk management. By maintaining capital adequacy ratios above the required thresholds – liquidity ratio at 54.7% and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 20.3%, compared to the minimum requirement of 30.0% and 15.0%, respectively- the bank not only ensures its own stability but also contributes to the overall health of the banking sector.

Strategic Expansion and International Presence

The bank’s acquisition of Union Bank UK in 2023 marked a significant step toward international expansion. This move strengthens its global footprint and enhances its ability to serve a diverse clientele. Fidelity Bank’s leadership has also set ambitious goals to elevate the institution to tier-1 status, further reinforcing its stability and growth potential.