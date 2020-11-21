Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s oil sector contracts by 13.89%, as covid-19 plunges economy into recession
The contraction in the oil sector indicates 7.26% points lower than the growth recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020, -6.63%)
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 3.62% in the third quarter of 2020, officially indicating that Nigeria has fallen into recession as the oil sector dipped by 13.89% (year-on-year) in real term.
Highlights
- The contraction in the oil sector represents 7.26% points lower than the growth recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020, -6.63%) while the non-oil sector contracted by 2.51% in the review quarter.
- The sector contributed 8.73% to total real GDP in Q3 2020, down from 9.77% and 8.93% respectively recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 and the preceding quarter, Q2 2020.
- The average daily oil production recorded in the third quarter of 2020 stood at 1.67 million barrels per day (mbpd), or 0.37mbpd lower than the average production recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and 0.14mbpd lower than the production volume recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
- On the other hand, The non-oil sector grew by –2.51% in real terms during the reference quarter, which is –4.36% points lower than the rate recorded in Q3 2019 but 3.54% points higher than in the second quarter of 2020.
- In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 91.27% to the nation’s GDP in the third quarter of 2020, higher than its share in the third quarter of 2019 (90.23%) and the second quarter of 2020 (91.07%).
The performance of the Nigerian economy in the third quarter of 2020 reflected residual effects of the restrictions to movement and economic activity implemented across the country in early Q2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: Nigeria needs to spend $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge infrastructural gap – Moody’s Report
However, as these restrictions were lifted in the third quarter, businesses re-opened and international travel and trading activities resumed, some economic activities have returned to positive growth, as 18 economic activities recorded positive growth in Q3 2020 as against 13 activities in Q2 2020.
READ: Nigerian economy slips into recession as GDP contracts by 3.62% in Q3 2020
What this means
- The latest figures show that the Nigerian economy has officially slid into recession after enduring contractions for two consecutive quarters. A situation largely attributed to the lockdown procedure implemented across the country as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The country will hope to bounce back from this economic recession as fast as possible so as to stimulate economic growth in the coming quarters.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s economy dips into second recession in 5 years
NBS data for Q3 2020 shows a dip of 3.62% in real GDP, confirming the Nigerian economy has officially fallen into a second recession in 5 years.
The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for Q3 2020 shows a dip of 3.62% in real GDP for Nigeria, which strongly confirms that the Nigerian economy has officially fallen into a second recession in 5 (five) years, since 2016, when the economy contracted by 1.62%.
READ: Boosting IGR; A necessity for states to avoid total dependence on FAAC allocations
The decline in the GDP for Q3 2020 is not unconnected with low activities both at the domestic and international levels which hugely affected the economic growth during the quarter as a result of several lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.
READ: Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
The non-oil sector contributed a huge chunk of the real GDP in Q3 2020 with 91.27%, higher than its share of 90.23% in Q3 2019 and 91.07% in Q2 2020, while the oil sector contributed 8.73%, though a decrease in its contribution of 9.97% in Q3 2019 and 8.93% in Q2 2020.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
More details shortly…
READ: NBS hits back at Prof Hanke, says Nigeria’s inflation is not 33%
READ: Citibank: Bitcoin could skyrocket by $300,000 in 2021
Economy & Politics
NBS hits back at Prof Hanke, says Nigeria’s inflation is not 33%
The National Bureau of Statistics highlighted seven reasons why Prof. Hanke’s claim is faulty and holds no ground in the Nigeria ecosystem.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has hit back at the claim of Prof. Steve Hanke that Nigeria’s inflation is actually 33.5% rather than the reported 14.23% as at October 2020. This was disclosed in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the agency.
READ: Inflation rate, rise and fall explained
In the disclosure, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlighted seven reasons why Prof. Hanke’s claim is faulty and holds no ground in the Nigerian ecosystem.
READ: A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
Highlights of the disclosure
- Firstly, it must be noted that inflation numbers are tirelessly collated, rigorously analyzed, and transparently published by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which has yield offices in the entire 744 local governments of the country.
READ: COVID-19: Best and worst case scenarios for the Nigerian economy
- Secondly, what are the so-called “high-frequency data” he uses to reach his unfounded conclusions? Whatever these datasets might be, it is critical to remind the Professor that inflation is not about price changes for a “selected number” of goods/services, but price changes to “all/general” goods/services. If the price of wristwatches doubles over a given period that does not mean the price of maize or beans has also doubled.
READ: Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
- Prof Hanke’s use of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is surprising, as he should know that it comes with a ton of well-known issues. For example, PPP numbers assume that all purchases are done in US Dollars. PPP exchange conversions are problematic, because of the difficulty of finding an exact comparable basket of goods between two countries, especially those that are starkly different like Nigeria and the US. Also, Americans may eat more beef while Nigerians may eat more rice. It then begs the question, “How did the Prof control for these differences in his PPP calculations?”
READ: Naira falls to 12-week low at black market as demand pressure increases
- Many aspects of PPP comparison are theoretically implausible, especially when countries differ fundamentally like US and Nigeria. For example, there is no basis for comparison between the Nigerian Commercial motorcyclist who lives on those earnings and the American Cheese farmer, because Nigerian commercial bike riders are not in America and there are no Nigerian Cheese farmers. So, in general, PPP makes sense when the two countries have much more similar price structure.
READ: UPDATED: Devaluation is here as CBN sells dollars at N380/USD
- While it is certainly true that inflation is rising in Nigeria, Prof Hanke’s figures wildly exaggerated price movements. This is exemplified by the fact that his calculations also suggest that Nigeria experienced deflation between May 2017 and May 2018, which does not line up at all with the reality experienced by any Nigerian during that period of time.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 13.71% as food prices soar
- Also, Professor Hanke did not note that values under 25% must be considered unreliable. However, if this is the case, it is unclear how the same methodology can therefore be reliable for values above 25%. Any measure of inflation must provide credible estimates, otherwise, it cannot be helpful to any policy maker.
READ: Local Vegetable Oil prices Drop in Latest Household Food Price Survey
- Whilst Prof Hanke’s methodology is not transparently stated, it appears that it is primarily based on exchange rate data. However, this is not a complete picture of the economy as imports only represent about 18% of GDP. Therefore, his numbers would not accurately measure price movements in non-tradable goods like Garri, and non-tradable services like a haircut. Yet, inflation must capture price movement for ALL goods and services rather than a few.
READ: Nigerian Treasury Bills real interest rate falls to -12%
- Knowing Prof. Hanke’s inglorious and controversial history with promoting Currency Boards (a history that was publicized by very many Economists including Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman; one can see that his bias would be to imply a far more depreciated Naira and problems with Nigeria’s exchange rate system. Of course, both assumptions introduce an upward inflationary bias to Nigeria’s numbers, without the reality on ground to support this outcome.
READ: At 60, can Nigeria keep depending on Crude Oil?
- Finally, aside from the substance of the tweet though, it also reflects something much deeper: self-aggrandizing and largely-unfounded intellectual superiority. It is interesting that a Professor sitting thousands of miles away from Nigeria, claims to know more than the entire bureaucracy of the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which has buzzing offices and grand staff in each of the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.
READ: Lower disposable income and rising food inflation is a potential crisis
The statement, therefore asked, “Is it possible and/plausible that the Prof knows more than this entire operations?”
What you should know
Professor Steve Hanke in a series of tweets called out the recently released inflation report at 14.23% by the National Bureau of Statistics. The tweet reads, “@nigerianstat measured inflation in Nigeria at 14.23%/yr for Oct. 2020. They must have pulled that number from Sleepy @MBuhari’s hat. I accurately measure inflation every day in Nigeria. Today, it’s 33.5%/yr. This is over 2x the farcical official rate.”
#BREAKING: @nigerianstat measured #Inflation in #Nigeria at 14.23%/yr for Oct. 2020. They must have pulled that number from Sleepy @MBuhari's hat. I accurately measure inflation every day in Nigeria. Today, it’s 33.50%/yr. This is over 2x the farcical official rate. pic.twitter.com/Pqc8kyrOeU
— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 17, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics had reported earlier in the week that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% (year-on-year) in October 2020, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reality that was majorly affected by the significant hike in the price of food items and services such as medical services, air transport, hair saloon, amongst others.
Economy & Politics
UPDATED: Nigerian economy slips into recession as GDP contracts by 3.62% in Q3 2020
The Nigerian economy officially plunges into recession as the country’s GDP in real terms declined by -3.62% YoY in Q3 2020, the second contraction in 2020.
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
This is according to the third quarter (Q3) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday.
According to the report, the performance of the economy in Q3 2020 reflected residual effects of the restrictions to movement and economic activity implemented across the country in early Q2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil Sector plunges
In Q3 2020, the oil sector contracted by –13.89% (year-on-year), indicating a sharp contraction of –20.38% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Furthermore, oil sector decreased by –7.26% points when compared with growth recorded in Q2 2020 (6.63%).
The sector contributed 8.73% to total real GDP in Q3 2020, down from 9.77% and 8.93% respectively recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 and the preceding quarter, Q2 2020.
The average daily oil production recorded in the third quarter of 2020 stood at 1.67 million barrels per day (mbpd), or 0.37mbpd lower than the average production recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and 0.14mbpd lower than production volume recorded in the second quarter of 2020 (1.81mbpd)
Source: National Bureau of Statistics, Author’s compilation
READ: Nigeria’s oil sector contracts by 13.89%, as covid-19 plunges economy into recession
Non-oil recedes as manufacturing, trade, others plunge
The Nigeria’s non-oil sector contracted for the second time as the economy continues to reflect the impacts of Covid’19 pandemic. In Q3 2020, the non-oil sector grew by –2.51% in real terms during the reference quarter, which is –4.36% points lower than the rate recorded in Q3 2019 but 3.54% points higher than in the second quarter of 2020.
Key sectors that contracted in Q3 2020 in the non-oil segment are manufacturing, trade (wholesale and retail) accommodation and food services, real estate among others. On the other hand, the growth non-oil sector was driven mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunications), with other drivers being Agriculture (Crop Production), Construction, Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions).
In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 91.27% to the nation’s GDP in the third quarter of 2020, higher than its share in the third quarter of 2019 (90.23% ) and the second quarter of 2020 (91.07%).
Agriculture Sector: Crop Production remained the major driver of the sector, accounting for 92.93% of overall nominal growth of the sector in third quarter 2020.
In the third quarter of 2020, the agricultural sector grew by 1.39% (year-on-year) in real terms, a drop of 0.89% points from the corresponding period of 2019(2.28%), and a decrease of –0.19% points from Q2 2020 (1.58%).
In terms of contribution, the sector contributed 30.77% to overall GDP in real terms in Q3 2020, higher than the contribution in the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020 which stood at 29.25% and 24.65% respectively.
Information and Communication: The Information and Communication, one of the resilient sectors in the Nigeran economy amidst Covid-19, is composed of the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording and Music Production; and Broadcasting.
In Q3 2020, Information and Communication sector grew by 14.56% in Q3 2020 from 16.52% in Q2 2020 and 9.88% in Q3 2019, largely driven by Telecommunications & Information Services.
Manufacturing: Manufacturing sector contracted by -1.51% in Q3 2020 from -8.78% in Q2 2020 and 1.1% in Q3 2019. The contribution of Manufacturing to nominal GDP in Q3 2020 was 13.56%, higher than in the corresponding period of 2019 (12.34%) and the second quarter of 2020 (11.79%).
Trade: In real terms, trade’s year on year growth stood at –12.12%, which was –10.67% points lower than the rate recorded the previous year (Q3 2019), but 4.46% points higher than in the preceding quarter at –16.59% growth rate. Trade’s contribution to GDP was 13.88%, lower than the 15.23% it represented in the previous year, and the 14.28% recorded in 2020.
Finance and Insurance: The Finance and Insurance Sector consists of the two subsectors, Financial Institutions and Insurance, which accounted for 88.89% and 11.11% of the sector in real terms in Q3 2020. Financial Institutions sector grew by 6.8% in Q3 2020 from 28.41% in Q2 2020 and 0.61% in Q3 2019. However, Insurance sector contracted by -18.67% in Q3 2020 from -29.53% in Q2 2020 and 3.96% in Q3 2019.
READ: Explainer: What does GDP actually mean, and how does it affect you?
The Bottom-line: Nigeria’s economy slides into second recession in 5 years
GDP is Nigeria’s biggest economic data and it measures the monetary value of everything produced in the country. It depicts the nation’s total economic activity. A recession is a period of decline in general economic activity, typically defined when an economy experiences a decrease in its gross domestic product for two consecutive quarters.
The latest contraction in Nigeria’s GDP indicated the second recession in the country in the past 5 years. Recall that the Nigerian economy entered recession in Q2 2020 when GDP contracted by -2.06% for the second time in the year.
Analysts continue to dimension the recovery pattern for the Nigerian economy in 2021, with reputable outlets forecasting a slow recovery pattern on the back of possible second wave of Covid-19 pandemic currently distorting economic landscape in the advanced economies.
IMF has forecasted the Nigerian economy will contract -4.3% in 2020, as the Central Bank continues to drive aggressive intervention to stimulate the economy on the path of recovery.
READ: Nigerian economy going into recession, might contract by -8.9% – Finance Minister
Download the full report: GDP Report Q3 2020