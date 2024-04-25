The federal government has signed an agreement called the Aso Accord with state governments and private sector stakeholders to make financial services affordable and accessible to all Nigerians, including those who are disadvantaged or have low incomes.

This is according to a statement by the vice president’s aide, Stanley Nkwocha on Thursday.

Nkwocha noted that the accord was signed during a two-day workshop for Economic and Financial Inclusion held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said that signing on behalf of the federal government were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, signed the Accord on behalf of the states.

On the part of the private sector, the Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank PLC, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, signed the Accord.

At the opening of the workshop, Vice President Shettima called for a renewed commitment from state governors and other key figures involved in the nation’s economic and financial inclusion efforts.

He emphasized the need to work together to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“I stand here today compelled to express my heartfelt commendation to all the esteemed individuals who have been pivotal in advancing the cause of financial inclusion in Nigeria. From the tireless efforts of the present and past Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the unwavering dedication of the Federal Ministry of Finance, each of you has played an indispensable role in championing this noble cause over the years.

“I am proud to announce that part of our agenda today involves the signing of the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion.

“This accord will symbolize a renewed and active commitment from all leaders in the economic and financial inclusion space, affirming our collective resolve to forge a more inclusive and prosperous future for every Nigerian,” Shettima said.

More Insights

On his part, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Hassan Hadejia, emphasized high expectations from stakeholders to address the growing gender gap in financial inclusion.

He said that the necessity for financial services to be equal and accessible to everyone, following President Tinubu’s directive to ensure inclusive strategies and models to achieve their goals.

Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, called for a revision of strategies to improve financial inclusion and education nationwide. He pointed out that this effort requires ongoing commitment and suggested incorporating financial education into school curriculums.

He noted that there is a link between financial exclusion and increasing insecurity and poverty in the country.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Umar Tafida and heads of government agencies.