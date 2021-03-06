Football-based Crypto, is world best performing Crypto in 7 days

A pretty unknown crypto asset, based on arguably the most popular sport has outperformed all major Crypto assets tracked by Nairametrics Week to Week.

At press time, the sport-based Crypto traded at $0.105397 with a daily trading volume of about $589 million. Chiliz is up 97% for the week.

Chiliz is currently ranked the 91st most valuable crypto asset, a market value of $573,581,586 It has a circulating supply of 5,442,094,892 CHZ coins and a maximum supply of 8,888,888,888 CHZ coins

The fast-rising crypto can be traded on the following crypto exchange trading that includes OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.

Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.

Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.

Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.

Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.

Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.

Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.