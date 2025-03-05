U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a Crypto Strategic Reserve has sparked global discussions on digital assets. If implemented, this move could signal greater institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies, influencing market trends worldwide.

For Nigerian investors, this raises key questions: Will crypto regulations ease? Could Bitcoin’s price surge drive local adoption? With Nigeria ranking high in global crypto usage, any U.S. policy shift could have ripple effects.

