Is Nigeria’s economy finally getting back on track, or are we just seeing another temporary bounce? On this episode of Drinks & Mics, Arnold, Tunji, and Ugodre are joined by special guest Dele Akintola aka Otunba to break down the big money moves shaping the market.

The Naira is making a comeback, but can it hold its ground, or is this just another short-lived rally? Meanwhile, crypto is taking a beating, leaving many wondering if the love affair with digital assets is cooling off.

Then there’s the GDP growth buzz. Are we actually seeing real economic improvement, or is this just a numbers game? And let’s talk about stocks. Some Nigerian equities are serving up juicy returns. Should investors be paying more attention?

Grab a drink and join the conversation as the Drinks & Mics crew keeps it real, breaks it down, and calls it as they see it.

