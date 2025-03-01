Nigerians in the diaspora have remitted over $90 billion in the last five years to support national development.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this at a workshop organized by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) in collaboration with NiDCOM, held in Abuja.

The workshop was themed “A Six-Continent Survey of Nigerian Professionals in Diaspora: Policy Measures for Harnessing Contributions to National Development,” and it explored the role of Nigerians abroad in shaping the country’s economy.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora have remitted about $90Billion dollars in the last five years to shore up the economy for National Development,” she noted.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the importance of gathering accurate data to better understand the contributions, challenges, and opportunities within the Nigerian professional diaspora.

“By leveraging the derived data, NiDCOM can implement targeted policies that facilitate robust diaspora engagement, foster stronger ties with Nigeria, and maximise their invaluable contributions to national development.”

She praised Prof. Antonia Taiye Simbine, Director-General of NISER, for leading the research on Nigerian professionals in the diaspora and looked forward to more collaboration between both institutions.

Unlocking diaspora potential

Prof. Antonia Taiye Simbine, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), explained that with over 17 million Nigerians living abroad, the research would lay the groundwork for strategic policies that utilize diaspora expertise and investments.

She expressed appreciation for NiDCOM’s efforts, stating that their engagement with the diaspora remains pivotal for Nigeria’s growth and development.

Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economy, highlighted the substantial financial contributions of the diaspora, noting that remittances have ranged between $17.2 billion and $20 billion annually in recent years.

“Nigerians in the diaspora must not be relegated to the side but participate as co-partners in developing the country,” he said.

Isiaka referenced the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to issue a diaspora bond and urged government agencies to establish platforms that encourage effective engagement with Nigerians abroad to fully harness their expertise and investments.

What you should know

Diaspora remittances refer to money sent by individuals living abroad to their home country, usually to support family members, invest in businesses, or contribute to community development.

These funds play a significant role in the economies of many developing nations, providing financial stability, and sometimes even surpassing foreign direct investment or international aid.

In December 2024, Nairametrics reported that Nigerians in the diaspora spent about N60 billion during visits to the country. Dabiri-Erewa revealed this during the 2025 budget defence session before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa proposed the establishment of a Diaspora Plaza, a dedicated hub for engaging Nigerians living abroad and also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure innovative funding strategies with the National Assembly Committee on Diaspora to boost the commission’s financial capacity.