The government of the United Kingdom has denied approving approximately 430,000 visa applications from Nigerians this year.

The clarification was provided by the British High Commission in Nigeria via its X page on Friday, August 9, 2024.

This response followed a press release from NIDCOM, which highlighted the outcome of a meeting between UK official Dr. Montgomery and the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Visa Applications

The press release from NIDCOM stated that Montgomery informed the Nigerian counterpart that “approximately 430,000 Nigerian visa applications have been successfully processed in 2024.”

The meeting also addressed the violent protests in the United Kingdom, with the British representative reassuring the Nigerian diaspora in the UK of their safety and security.

“The UK is home to people from diverse countries and races, and it will continue to welcome qualified individuals to live, study, and work. We will not accept discrimination or attacks against any community,” Montgomery was quoted as saying.

Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, noted that “no Nigerian has been reported dead or affected by the unrest so far,” while confirming that NIDCOM is in continuous contact with the Nigerian High Commission in London and various diaspora groups, all of whom have reported no casualties.

She praised the UK government for its prompt interventions, particularly the arrests made, and reminded Nigerians to stay safe, vigilant, and follow the travel advisory issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response to recent violent demonstrations in the UK by far-right and other extra-parliamentaries, the Nigerian government issued a travel alert following violent demonstrations in United Kingdom advising Nigerian citizens planning to visit the UK to heed the advisory to avoid potential risks.

The UK Clarifies

In a tweet on Friday, the UK government corrected the portion of the NIDCOM statement regarding UK visa approvals.

It clarified that, for the year April 2023 to March 2024, the UK government issued 255,000 visas to Nigerians.

The UK government stated (tagging NIDCOM on X):

“CORRECTION: @UKinNigeria issued 255,000 of all types of UK visas in the 12 months from April 2023 to March 2024.”

What You Should Know

Nairametrics reported that recent UK Home Office data shows a 38% decline in study visas issued to Nigerians from March 2023 to March 2024.

This decrease follows a January 2024 rule change limiting dependents for international students, except in research-focused postgraduate programs.

The number of visas for Nigerians fell from 50,000 to 45,000 amid a broader 6% drop in main applicant visas. The overall issuance peaked in June 2023 but has slightly decreased since.