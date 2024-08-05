The Nigerian government has issued an alert to Nigerians following the violent demonstrations that erupted in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Tagged “TRAVEL ALERT: THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ISSUES THE FOLLOWING TRAVEL ALERT TO CITIZENS PLANNING TO VISIT THE UNITED KINGDOM,” Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, the Ministry’s spokesperson, stated that Nigerians must urgently abide by this advisory to avoid becoming victims.

Increased Risk of Violence

According to several foreign media reports, about 147 people have been arrested by UK police following riots that erupted in Manchester, Liverpool, Hull, and Stoke, leaving wanton destruction within the country.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to prosecute the alleged misguided protesters.

“The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow, and convictions will follow.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves,” he said in a nationwide broadcast.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian government disclosed that the situation could lead to an increased risk of violence and disorder caused by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of three young girls at a concert.

“The violence has assumed dangerous proportions, as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure,” the ministry stated.

To this end, the ministry advised citizens to be extra vigilant and take the following measures:

Avoid political processions, protests, rallies, or marches

Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings

Be vigilant and self-aware at all times

Contact the High Commission with information that could be of interest via email at hc@nigeriahc.org.uk or by telephone at +44 207 839 1244

What You Should Know

The demonstrations in the UK by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups have taken an unruly dimension.

“These disturbances have been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the three girls and have spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.”

“This advisory remains under review,” the ministry noted.

According to data from Statista, there were approximately 178,000 Nigerian nationals residing in the United Kingdom in 2021.