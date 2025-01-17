The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Ms. Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that Nigerians in the diaspora spent about N60 billion during their visits to the country in December 2024.

She revealed this during the 2025 budget defence session before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Diaspora in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa attributed the significant diaspora spending during the festive season to consistent engagement efforts by NIDCOM

“This December, of course, you know, it is not less than N60 billion in what they spent coming to Nigeria. It could grow but it is just scratching the surface,” she said.

She also noted that remittances by Nigerians abroad over the last five years have exceeded $90 billion.

“We have 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora. And how much did this generate for the growth of the economy? Remittances alone in the last five years have been over $90 billion,” she stated.

Proposal for a Diaspora Plaza

To enhance engagement, Dabiri-Erewa proposed the establishment of a Diaspora Plaza for Nigerians abroad to explore opportunities in the country.

“It will serve as a hub for Nigerians abroad to connect, engage with government officials, and learn about opportunities within the country.”

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure innovative funding strategies with the National Assembly Committee on Diaspora to boost the commission’s financial capacity.

Diaspora voting

Addressing the feasibility of diaspora voting, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Sen. Victor Umeh, expressed concerns about Nigeria’s preparedness. He emphasized the need to first address challenges in the domestic electoral process

“We must tell ourselves the truth, we must get properly organised before we open up to people voting from outside Nigeria. Let us manage our own elections at home first, before we add diaspora voting.

If you are not prepared with your data that is reliable, you can finish all the elections in Nigeria, and you say, I am waiting for votes that will come from America. Somebody will throw three million votes from there, or from Asia, and before you know it, the courts will not have peace,” he stated.

Increased funding for NIDCOM

Umeh also emphasized the need for increased funding for NIDCOM, citing its pivotal role in engaging the diaspora.

“In the 2024 appropriation, the provisions were very poor. The National Assembly worked hard to add something to their budget.

This year again, we have seen how they operated last year under difficult circumstances, and again, we are going to make moves for them, and we will call on Mr. President to pay particular attention to the diaspora community.”

Dabiri-Erewa, NIDCOM Chairman highlighted the significant economic contributions of Nigerians abroad

“You know, we have reached a stage where in the last five years, we have shown that the diaspora is a powerful force and resource we cannot ignore.

And, you know, they are the number one ambassadors of our country. They will help us change the narrative of our country.

“And in fact, all over the world, everybody now wants to have a Nigerian as a friend. So let’s seize the moment. We can take over the world, and we will,” she said.

She further praised President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, emphasizing their potential to improve the country.